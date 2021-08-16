Injury update: Vernon Butler, Zack Moss return, several other Bills out

The Buffalo Bills got two good doses of news on the injury front on Monday from Day 14 of training camp.

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler, who had been out due to a concussion, returned to practice for the first time. Running back Zack Moss was previously day-to-day with a hamstring issue. He was also back.

The rest of the updates weren’t overly bad. None were good, either.

The No. 1 player on the injury list is wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Yet to return as well, Diggs still has a knee injury, the team announced. However, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott continued to not sound overly concerned about it.

During Friday’s game against the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (knee) and running back Antonio Williams (stinger) were both injured. Neither went to the locker room that evening, but both also remained out on Monday.

Tight end Tommy Sweeney was not noticeably injured against the Lions. Despite that, since that game, he has been in a walking boot, per reports.

Running back Christian Wade (shoulder) and offensive lineman Forrest Lamp (calf) remained out as well.

