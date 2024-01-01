Injury updates on Texas football's Ryan Watts, Xavier Worthy for today's CFP semifinal

NEW ORLEANS — Despite a month off since walloping Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game, Texas still has some injury concerns entering Monday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal in the Sugar Bowl against Washington.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy is expected to start against the Huskies despite a sore ankle, but cornerback Ryan Watts likely will start the game on the sidelines behind freshman Malik Muhammad, who made his first career start in the conference title game.

More: Five years later, Texas is indeed back in the Sugar Bowl — this time eyeing a CFP title

Texas cornerback Ryan Watts has been battling a back injury and could start Monday's CFP semifinal against Washington on the bench.

On Thursday, Muhammad confirmed to the American-Statesman that he has been working with the first-team defense in the buildup to the Sugar Bowl and expects to start. Muhammad, a 6-foot-180 pounder, has 28 tackles, four passes defended and an interception this season while regularly rotating in at corner.

Terrance Brooks and slot corner Jahdae Barron are also expected to start against Washington, although Texas doesn't typically release its depth chart until just before the game. Gavin Holmes is also a regular part of the rotation at cornerback.

Ryan Watts probably won't start, but hopes to play

Watts also will rotate in, depending on his health. He missed two games midway through the season and left the Nov. 24 win over Texas Tech in the first quarter after aggravating what Texas coach Steve Sarkisian called a back issue. Watts did not play in the Big 12 title game, but the presence of the 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior will be especially valuable against a big, talented and deep Washington receiving corps.

Watts started 10 games this season and has 32 tackles and three pass breakups.

More: Texas football has the most depth, balance in our CFP rankings by position

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy walks the field during practice at the Superdome on Saturday in New Orleans. The junior aid he's still playing through a sore ankle but expects to start against Washington in a College Football Playoff semifinal Monday against Washington.

Xavier Worthy banged up but ready to start

Worthy admitted on Friday that his injured left ankle is far from healed and that he has to play through significant discomfort.

“I'm feeling better, (but) I'm trying my best to get close to 100% come game time,” Worthy said during a meeting with the media.

Worthy said he’s been limited in practice repetitions and remains limited “just a little bit in cutting, but not too much.”

Worthy first tweaked his ankle in a win at Iowa State on Nov. 18 and has sat out some snaps in subsequent wins over Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. But he 'hasn’t missed a game this season while racking up team-highs with 73 receptions for 969 yards.

Special-teams standout Austin Jordan is also expected to return to the field after missing the Big 12 championship game.

Texas and Washington kick off at 7:45 p.m. in the Sugar Bowl.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: What are the injury updates for Texas football's Ryan Watts, Xavier Worthy?