Injury updates after Sunday’s practice for the Commanders

After two weeks of training camp, injuries are going to happen. Sometimes, it’s not significant injuries but nagging ones, such as hamstring strain, pulled groin, or just the general soreness that occurs once the pads come on.

After a quiet first week on the injury front, the Washington Commanders began to feel the injury bug toward the end of Week 2. As Washington entered Week 3 of training camp Sunday, head coach Ron Rivera gave an update on some of the Commanders’ injuries.

Tight end Logan Thomas missed a second consecutive practice with a calf injury. Head coach Ron Rivera noted Friday it was about exercising caution with Thomas and others.

“Again, like I was saying earlier, some of these guys we just gotta be really smart about,” Rivera said when discussing Thomas missing another practice. “We don’t want little things to become big things. And again, going back off of last year’s past history with it, we wanna be really smart and sensitive to it.”

After playing every game in 2020, Thomas has missed 14 games over the past two seasons. At 32 and Washington’s starting tight end, it makes sense for the Commanders to be extremely cautious with Thomas. However, it is a balance as Washington is learning a new offense, and the tight end position is a critical element of Eric Bieniemy’s offense.

Rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was on the field for individual drills Sunday after “tweaking” his groin Friday. Forbes did nothing else after individual drills, but it lined up with Forbes and Rivera saying they didn’t believe it was serious.

Guard Saahdiq Charles missed some time last week with a calf injury. He was on the field for individual drills Sunday. Charles is competing for his job, so getting back on the field is critical for him.

Linebacker Cody Barton [hip] and tight end Curtis Hodges [flute] practiced fully.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel left practice early Sunday after feeling some tightness.

“Yeah, just a little concerned,” Rivera said. “He was complaining a little bit about getting tight, so we’re just gonna be smart. We’re going to slow some guys down. If we gotta take a guy and put him down for the rest of the day, we will. He got some work early on. Everything seemed fine.”

Washington will take it easy with Samuel after his groin issues cost him most of the 2021 season.

The Commanders open the preseason Friday against the Cleveland Browns.

