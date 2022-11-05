Injury updates: Rutgers football without Kessawn Abraham, Kenny Fletcher; Josh Youngblood is back

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Josh Youngblood is back for Rutgers football ahead of Saturday’s game at SHI Stadium. But two players on the defense will missing tonight for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers hosts No. 5 Michigan on Saturday night at SHI Stadium at 7:30 PM ET on the Big Ten Network.

The return of Youngblood is good news for the Rutgers offense, which was stagnant a week ago in a 31-0 loss at Minnesota. The speedy wide receiver has six catches for 74 yards this season, having last played on Oct. 1 in the loss at Ohio State.

Abraham is missing yet another game due to injury. The senior defensive back hasn’t played since Rutgers’ loss to Nebraska on Oct. 7.

If healthy, Abraham would be considered a likely Day 3 pick in next spring’s NFL Draft. He was the MVP on defense last year as well as a First-Team All-Big Ten selection from Pro Football Focus.

Last season, he had 43 total tackles and 10 passes defended for Rutgers. In the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest, he had five tackles and two passes defended.

Fletcher, a freshman, has two tackles on the season. The defensive lineman is a former four-star recruit and part of the 2022 recruiting class.

