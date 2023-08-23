Injury updates on offensive linemen, Carl Lawson and more

Head coach Robert Saleh gave injury updates on multiple players Tuesday, including a few offensive linemen. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the players and the updates Saleh have on them. (Hat tip to Zack Rosenblatt)

C Joe Tippmann

Tippmann suffered a knee injury during Saturday’s preseason game against the Buccaneers. Saleh is optimistic Tippmann will be back for Week 1. It’s still very much possible he takes over at center from Connor McGovern at some point this season.

OT Duane Brown

Brown was in Houston Tuesday getting evaluated. That went well and he is expected to be cleared and activated from the PUP list Wednesday. The Jets are getting their left tackle back.

Edge Carl Lawson

Lawson is still dealing with a back issue and the Jets want him 100 percent, so the team is continuing to hold him out of practice.

WR Corey Davis

Davis is dealing with a personal matter. He remains out of practice. He should stick around as the No. 4 wide receiver yet some roster projections have him out since the Jets can still save about $10 million in salary cap space if they move on from Davis.

RB Israel Abanikanda

The rookie running back suffered a bruised thigh that initially looked worse on Saturday as he couldn’t put weight on his right leg. He’ll miss a couple weeks. He should be back early in the season if not Week 1.

TE Kenny Yeboah

Yeboah will miss a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury. Yeboah could be a practice squad candidate for the Jets as he almost certainly is on the outside looking in on the roster bubble.

The two starting guards had been out of practice over roughly the past week but both will return this week and play against the Giants. With Becton and Brown also back, the Jets will have what should be their full starting offensive line this week.

Cook (shoulder) and Hall (knee) are also both practicing this week but neither will play against the Giants. The Jets seem to want to keep them out of harm’s way for the final preseason week and get them ready for Week 1.

