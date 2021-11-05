Injury updates on Matthew Stafford, Robert Woods and 6 other starters for Week 9

The Rams are pretty banged up coming into their Week 9 game against the Titans, missing several starters at practice due to injuries, illnesses and personal matters. Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, Robert Woods and Jalen Ramsey are all dealing with injuries, sitting out practice at different points in the week.

Sean McVay spoke with reporters on Friday and provided updates on all four of them plus a handful of other starters, and while there is some concern about Miller and Ernest Jones, Stafford, Woods and Ramsey are all expected to play.

Matthew Stafford (back) and Robert Woods (foot)

Woods and Stafford will not practice on Friday but they’re expected to play against the Titans on Sunday night.

“Robert and Matthew today will be limited participants. They’re feeling better, they’re making good progress. We still want to be smart with them. I don’t expect it to affect their game status, kind of like I’ve mentioned. Nothing’s changed, but want to be smart with those guys.”

Von Miller (ankle)

Miller is coming off an ankle injury that kept him out of Week 8, and the Rams are taking it slow with their new pass rusher. He won’t practice Friday and will be a game-time decision.

“We’re not gonna have Von go today. He’ll be questionable for the game, and we’re going to really use all this time that we have up until kickoff. He’ll probably be closer to kind of a game-time decision for us.”

Andrew Whitworth (knee)

Whitworth missed Week 8 with a knee injury and got Wednesday off for rest before being limited Thursday. He’ll be a full participant Friday and is expected to be fine for the game.

Jalen Ramsey (knee)

Ramsey was listed as a limited participant Thursday, failing to finish practice after suffering a knee injury. He’s also going to be held out of practice Friday but McVay expects him to play against the Titans.

“Jalen will not participate today. He just kind of banged his knee up at practice. I think he’s gonna be ready to go. Don’t expect that to affect his game status, but erring on the side of caution with him.”

Ernest Jones (illness)

Jones came down with a stomach bug and will not practice Friday. McVay is unsure if he’ll be able to play against Tennessee but he’s hopeful the rookie linebacker will be able to heal up in time for the game.

“Ernest, he’s still sick. This stomach bug has kind of gotten our team. It got me a handful of weeks ago, so he’s going to stay at home today and try to rest and recover and hopefully he’ll turn around and be ready to go on Sunday.”

Darious Williams (ankle)

Williams is returning from injured reserve after missing three games with an ankle injury. McVay didn’t say how much he’s going to practice on Friday but he does expect the cornerback to play this weekend.

“Darious is a guy, we’re going to be smart with him but I do expect him to play.”

Sebastian Joseph-Day (pec)

Joseph-Day unfortunately re-injured his pec and is going to be out an extended period of time. He needs surgery to repair the injury and it’s unclear if he’ll be able to return this season.

“Sebastian Joseph-Day reaggravated his pec. Unfortunately, he’s going to have to get that thing fixed, so he’ll be out on Sunday. That’s a big loss for our football team. Whether or not that means he’ll return at any point this season, I think we’ll have to see after the surgery, but guys will be asked to step up and that’s a bummer for us.”

