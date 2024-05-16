Injury updates as the Hurricanes try to carry momentum into Game 6 against the Rangers

There are momentum shifts in the course of playoff games, everybody agrees.

But what about in a playoff series?

The New York Rangers won the first three games against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second-round Stanley Cup series. The Canes now have won two straight games.

Is there a carryover effect in momentum from game to game? Will there be Thursday in Game 6? Or is each game an entity into itself?

“It’s hard to say,” Canes defenseman Tony DeAngelo said Thursday morning “We feel we have some momentum now, in my opinion at least. But each game is so different.

“They’re still up 3-2. They might feel the same way we do. They’re still in the driver’s seat. Each game is different but we’re home tonight, a big thing for us.”

A playoff series has its ebbs and flows, DeAngelo said. There’s the play on the ice but also the mental games being played, he said, depending on the outcome of the games and how those games are decided.

“When you lose a game it feels like you’re close to the end, and when you win a game you’re thinking about winning the whole thing,” DeAngelo said. “Rollercoaster is a good way to describe it.”

Injury update: Pesce won’t play

Canes defenseman Brett Pesce returned to practice Wednesday — the Canes did not have a skate Thursday — but will not play Game 6, Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. Brind’Amour has not ruled Pesce out of a Game 7, if the series goes that long. Pesce was injured in Game 2 of the Islanders series. …

Brind’Amour has no further update on forward Jesper Fast, who has missed the playoffs after suffering a neck injury in the regular-season finale at Columbus. “It was a tough one for him and for us,” Brind’Amour said.

Rangers forward Chris Kreider, who missed the team practice Wednesday, was on the ice Thursday and participating in the team’s optional skate. Rangers coach Peter Laviolelle called that a “real positive” but said he would not comment on lineup decisions. Kreider later said he would play.

The status of Rangers forward Filip Chytil continues to be in doubt, Concussion issues kept him out all but 10 games in the entire regular season but he returned for Game 3 of the series with the Canes and had 12 minutes of ice time. He has not played the past two games.

Starting in net

It’s expected to again be Frederik Andersen versus Igor Shesterkin in net for Game 6. Andersen has started nine of the Canes’ playoff games — Pyotr Kochetkov was the starter for Game 4 that the Canes won.

Brind;Amour, as has been his wont in the playoffs, did not name the starter Thursday morning.

Andersen stopped 20 of 21 shots in Game 5 as the Canes limited the Rangers to six shots in each of the second and third periods. The Rangers’ goal came shorthanded.