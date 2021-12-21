Injury updates for DL Jordan Phillips, WR Rondale Moore, CB Robert Alford

The Arizona Cardinals had a couple of players suffer injuries in their 30-12 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. They placed a pair of players on injured reserve over the weekend.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave minor updates to the media on Monday, specifically about cornerback Robert Alford, who went on IR with a pectoral injury on Saturday, and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and receiver Rondale Moore. They exited Sunday’s with injuries.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





CB Robert Alford

(AP Photo/David Richard)

Alford was placed on IR after suffering a pectoral injury last week.

Last season, he was lost for the season with a pectoral injury he sustained in training camp. Kingsbury said he did not know yet how long he would be out.

“It’s kind of a wait-and-see deal,” he said. “I’m not sure just yet where that stands.”

DL Jordan Phillips

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Phillips left the game on Sunday with a knee injury. Kingsbury said he was scheduled to have an MRI and they “were going to work through that the remainder of the day.”

WR Rondale Moore

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Moore left the game with an ankle injury. As with Phillips, Kingsbury said that he was scheduled to have an MRI Monday. As for the severity of it and potential lost time, They were hoping to “figure that out some point in this afternoon.”

Kingsbury again addresses reporters Tuesday with the short week of preparation. Perhaps he will get further clarification.

1

1