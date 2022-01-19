Injury updates on DeAndre Hopkins, Robert Alford, Justin Murray

The Arizona Cardinals saw their season come to an end on Monday and head coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed the media for the last time before their offseason work begins. He was asked about the injury status of a few players who finished the season on injured reserve.

Here is what he revealed.

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins has been out with a knee injury and had surgery. We last saw him on crutches in the regular-season finale.

Kingsbury said Hopkins will be recovered in about a month.

Based on that timeline, it was not likely he would have returned at any point in the postseason, even if the Cardinals had made it to the Super Bowl.

CB Robert Alford

Alford played 13 games before suffering a pectoral injury for the second straight year. It does not appear to be as serious as the one that ended his season in 2020 when he got hurt in training camp.

He would not have come back in the postseason.

Kingsbury said he would be ready in a couple of months. He will be a free agent, so his future with the team is in doubt.

OL Justin Murray

Murray only played in three games before injuring his back. He went on injured reserve, was designated to return, suffered a setback and reverted to IR for the rest of the season.

Kingsbury said Murray had surgery and should be cleared for activities on February 28.

He has one year remaining on his contract

