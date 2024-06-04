Injury updates from Colts’ first minicamp practice

The Indianapolis Colts were back on the practice field Tuesday for the first of three mandatory minicamp practices, and with that, we received some additional injury updates from James Boyd of The Athletic, who was in attendance.

After ‘banging knees’ two weeks ago in the Colts’ first OTA practice, head coach Shane Steichen said that wide receiver Michael Pittman would be held out this week—a decision that is only precautionary.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox would miss last week’s OTA practice with an undisclosed injury, but was back practicing on Tuesday. However, a new addition to the unofficial injury report was receiver Alec Pierce, who was not participating for an undisclosed reason. Pierce did meet with reporters earlier in the day.

As has been the case, neither Braden Smith nor Ashton Dulin were on the practice field. Smith is recovering from offseason knee surgery and Dulin an ACL injury he sustained last summer. As of now, there isn’t a timeline for when either will be back on the field.

Lastly, Steichen shared the news that safety Daniel Scott tore his Achilles and will miss the 2024 season. Scott, a fifth-round pick by the Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft, also missed his entire rookie year with an ACL injury he sustained over the summer.

“To have that happen to him again, it’s a tough break,” Steichen said via the Indy Star. “You never want it to happen in back-to-back years, but you’ve seen guys who’ve had injuries throughout their careers, major injuries, it’s a bump in the road. For him, you’ve just got to have a positive outlook and attack that rehab like we all know he’s going to.”

Please note, this post will be updated as new information is reported.

