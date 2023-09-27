Injury updates on Christian Watson, Aaron Jones on day before 'TNF' 'The Insiders'
Injury updates on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson and running back Aaron Jones.
Injury updates on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson and running back Aaron Jones.
"That's the plan," said Watson as the Packers face a key early-season NFC North matchup.
Aaron Rodgers is gone, but Jordan Love is keeping the Packers relevant.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Saints vs. Packers game.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
"If I wasn't going to play on turf, I'd probably make more of a ruckus," the veteran offensive tackle said.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
Rodgers' longtime friend and former Packers teammate didn't mince words with a message for the NFL.
Which players will emerge as stars by the end of this season?
Weigman was injured in the second half of the Aggies' win over Auburn.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
Garrett Wilson and Michael Carter were both seen airing grievances on the sideline.
Check out our full PPR rankings for fantasy Week 4!
On this week's 'Ekeler's Edge' the L.A. Chargers RB provides an update on his injury and does a deep film study with Matt Harmon on the Miami Dolphins historic 70-point performance.
Head coach Robert Saleh reiterated Monday that Wilson will remain the Jets' starting quarterback.
We don't have a definitive timeline for Bronny's return, but his coach is encouraged by his progress.
The Browns quarterback also pushed an official during the loss to the Steelers, but the league didn't find it worth punishing.
This is not the first time Jones has been accused of dirty play.
On Monday night, the Eagles' defense shined.
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.