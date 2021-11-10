Injury updates for Chase Edmonds, Kyler Murray, more

The Arizona Cardinals entered Week 9 with a several injuries and sustained several more when they took on the San Francisco 49ers. Early in the week, head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave some updates about the injuries.

QB Kyler Murray

Murray was inactive on Sunday after suffering an ankle sprain at the end of the game against the Packers.

Kingsbury would not say whether Murray would be on track for playing this week. He didn’t know.

“I don’t have a feel for it yet,” he said Monday. “I like the way he progressed through the week. He definitely improved. We’ll have to see how he looks when we get back out there on Wednesday. Hopefully he can operate and function and do his deal. I really don’t have a feel for it right now.”

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring issue.

Kingsbury didn’t have a real update about his status.

“‘Hop’ is really just day-to-day still,” he said. “We’ll see how he progresses as we go through the week.”

WR A.J. Green

Green tested positive for COVID-19 last week and missed the game.

Nothing has changed yet.

“A.J. is still in the protocol,” Kingsbury said. “Hoping to get him back sooner than later, but he’s got to test out of that thing.”

RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds suffered a high ankle sprain on the first offensive play of the afternoon Sunday.

It is being reported he is likely heading to injured reserve.

Kingsbury would not say exactly what the timeline is, but did say, “I don’t think he’ll make it back in time for this game, and we’ll take it from there.”

OL Justin Pugh

Pugh exited the game on Sunday after only nine snaps with a calf injury. He had to carted to the locker room.

“Pugh will be day-to-day,” Kingsbury. They appear to be preparing to be without him, based on roster moves made on Tuesday.

OL Max Garcia

Garcia left the game at halftime and Josh Jones, whom he had replaced in the starting lineup, finished the game. It was the same injury he had during the week, his Achilles.

“He kind of battled through the lingering injury that he had,” Kingsbury told reporters.

LS Aaron Brewer

Brewer suffered what appeared to be a hand injury and did not finish the game. Sean Harlow was the long snapper for their last punt of the game.

He is going to miss some time.

“With Brewer, looks like it may be a couple weeks on him,” Kingsbury said. They brought in several long snappers for workouts on Tuesday.

