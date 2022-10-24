Injury updates on Chargers’ Mike Williams, Chris Rumph II

The Chargers were hit with a few injuries during the Week 7 loss to the Seahawks.

The most notable was cornerback J.C. Jackson, who suffered a ruptured patellar tendon, and as a result, will miss the remainder of the season.

But Jackson wasn’t the only player who sustained an injury throughout the game.

Wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss “weeks, not days,” according to Brandon Staley. Staley did not put a specific timeframe on Williams’ return.

Edge defender Chris Rumph II also got hurt late in the game and was diagnosed with an MCL sprain. As a result, Rumph will be out for weeks.

The Chargers are on a bye week this Sunday, allowing players who are banged up to heal. The injury bug has bit Los Angeles hard this season, so that time should be valuable.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire