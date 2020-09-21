Injury updates on Chargers’ Bryan Bulaga, Rayshawn Jenkins, Justin Jones

Throughout the course of the Chargers’ Week 2 loss to the Chiefs, they lost a few players due to their perspective injuries.

Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga was the first to go down, with a knee injury. Bulaga didn’t return to the action and was replaced by Trey Pipkins.

Coach Anthony Lynn said that Bulaga is day-to-day.

Another player that is day-to-day is safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who suffered a groin injury. Jenkins was replaced by Desmond King.

Those two will likely be back in action very soon, but that may not be the case for defensive tackle Justin Jones.

Jones left the game with a shoulder injury, and Lynn said that it could be worst one out of the bunch. If Jones is unable to go, Tillery’s playing time will increase.

We will monitor these injuries as the Chargers start their preparation on Wednesday for the Week 3 matchup with the Panthers.