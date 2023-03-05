Injury updates, Bobby Wagner and other Seahawks stories for Cardinals fans to know

We are in another offseason weekend. That means it is time to take a look around the NFC West to check in on the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What has happened with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Arizona Cardinals fans to know.

Seahawks add pass rushing specialist to staff

The Seahawks are adding a member to Pete Carroll’s staff. They are bringing on Michigan State assistant Brandon Jordan to be a pass rush specialist.

Seahawks' 2022 draft class honored

Seattle’s draft class in 2022 was very impactful with many contributing and succeeding as rookies.

As a result, the Seahawks were honored with the “2022 Best Draft” award.

TE Will Dissly expected back in time for training camp

Dissly has been injured a lot in his career and his latest injury is a rare one to his knee. However, the Seahawks expect him to be ready for training camp in the summer.

Seahawks want Bobby Wagner to return

The Seahawks released Wagner last offseason. He signed a five-year deal with the Rams. However, Wagner will be on the open market again. Seattle is “keenly interested” in bringing Wagner back.

LB Jordyn Brooks' ACL recovery will be a while

Brooks suffered a torn ACL last season Pete Carroll gave updates. He said that Brooks’ return would be a while.

