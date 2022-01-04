INJURY UPDATE: Titans RB Derrick Henry may be playoff-ready

In late October, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry suffered a foot injury that required immediate medical attention. After undergoing surgery, it was feared that his season may be done for.

However, the Titans locked up their division, earned a playoff spot, and now have a healthy Henry just in time for the playoffs.

Henry is a key piece to the Titans offense and is one of the most feared running backs in the league. Having him return for the playoffs would be a big boost for a team that’s already on a roll.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports on what Tennessee’s head coach, Mike Vrabel, said about the team’s star running back.

Mike Vrabel says Derrick Henry will do some work today & they plan to make a decision midweek whether this will be the week that they will start the 3-week window to designate him to return off IR. No plans for him to play Sunday rn but getting closer right in time for playoffs. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 3, 2022

