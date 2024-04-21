Injury update for Texas Longhorns football remains brief after spring game

Before a late injury to freshman tight end Jordan Washington, Texas’ football squad seemed to escape Saturday's Orange-White Game without any notable injuries.

That’s been a trend all spring, much to the relief of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff. Only three players missed the spring game because of injuries: defensive back Jahdae Barron, edge rusher Trey Moore and walk-on defensive back Carson Marshall. Defensive tackle Vernon Broughton also missed the game but had a solid alibi since Saturday marked his wedding day.

The Texas Longhorns gather on the field following the Longhorns' spring Orange-White Game at Royal-Memorial Stadium Saturday. The Longhorns continued a spring-long trend by getting through the scrimmage with minimal injuries.

As for Washington, he got rolled up late in the game and had to be helped while limping off the field. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Washington, from Langham Creek High School in the Houston area, has shined as a pass-receiving threat at tight end during the spring.

