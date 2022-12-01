Injury to Steelers RB Najee Harris not considered significant

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris suffered an abdominal injury during the Monday night win over the Indianapolis Colts. Harris tried to play through it but was unable to finish the game.

However, according to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the injury to Harris is not considered significant. Harris missed practice on Wednesday.

The Steelers spent half the game last week without Harris as well as Jaylen Warren who was already out. Backup and special teamer Benny Snell Jr. stepped up and rushed for 62 yards on 12 carries.

Harris’ status for this week is uncertain but Warren did tell the media on Wednesday that he had been cleared and plans to play against the Atlanta Falcons.

