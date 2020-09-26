Injury Update: Smith, Lawrence questionable vs Seahawks, Collins Week 4 already in danger

It appears it could still be multiple weeks until the Dallas Cowboys have their two top tackles back in action.

The Cowboys right tackle, La’el Collins, is eligible to return from the injured reserve following the Cowboys Week 3 matchup with the Seahawks, but, according to reports from Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News (via Blogging The Boys), the team isn’t counting on having Collins available for Week 4.

Collins emerged as one of the best tackles in the league last season, but found himself on the IR with a hip injury and conditioning issues before 2020 could even get underway.

Tyron Smith, the Cowboys left tackle, is questionable to play in Sunday’s upcoming game against Seattle. Smith missed the Cowboys home opener against Atlanta with a neck injury. Smith has battled similar injuries for years now, so the team is taking extra precautions with his situation.

Gelhken reported via Twitter that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said both Collins and Smith are “making progress,” but that Smith’s ability to practice Saturday would reveal more about his game-time status.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said LT Tyron Smith (neck) "is making progress. He's getting better. I think one of the tests will be tomorrow's practice." McCarthy said something similar last week — before Smith didn't play. Smith very well could miss second straight game. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 25, 2020





Cowboys RT La'el Collins (hip, injured reserve) is eligible to resume practice next week. Mike McCarthy: "That determination hasn't been set yet. I just know in the training room meeting yesterday, he's making progress." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 25, 2020





If Smith is unable to play, Dallas will likely roll out the same tackle combination that started versus the Falcons; Brandon Knight at left tackle, and Terrence Steele at right tackle.

Steele, an undrafted rookie, has started both games on the right side of the line for the Cowboys this season and has struggled. He’s given up a sack, and seven QB pressures and been called for three penalties in the two weeks.

Knight played his first game of left tackle since high school in Week 2, according to the broadcast, but did a fine job filling in for the injured Smith. Through two weeks Knight’s 96 percent pass block win rate is tied for eighth best in the NFL, coincidentally tied with the player he’s replacing, Smith.





One game for Knight this year is obviously a small sample size, but the second-year tackle also made the most of his fill-in start at right tackle in 2019 when Collins missed a game.

If, however, Smith is able to suit and play against Seattle, Knight could replace Steele as the right tackle until Collins returns, which could now potentially be Week 5.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is also questionable for Sunday with a knee problem. Lawrence missed both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, but was limited on Friday, thus making him questionable. Lawrence figured to be a crucial piece towards slowing down a scorching Seahawk offense.

Lawrence’s absence would mean a full workload for Cowboy newcomers Everson Griffen and Aldon Smith. Dorance Armstrong would be the next in line to receive Lawrence’s snaps, and rookie Bralee Anae’s snaps should increase from his three snaps in Week 2. Veteran Tyrone Crawford also possess the versatility to help out on the edge, despite playing defensive tackle as well this season.

Second-round rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs, a bright spot for the Dallas defense through two games, was listed on the injury report earlier in the week but his status is seemingly no longer in question; he’s ready to play.

Fellow corner Chidobe Awuzie has been already been ruled out for the Cowboys with a hamstring injury, and reports are that Awuzie will miss more than just this one week.

Smith and Lawrence’s status’ will be closely monitored as the Cowboys third game quickly approaches.

Cowboys rookie CB Trevon Diggs (shoulder) appears to be good to go for Sunday. LT Tyron Smith (neck), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) are questionable. Lawrence was limited today. If Smith can’t play, Dallas is expected to again go w/ Terence Steele at RT and Brandon Knight at LT. — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 25, 2020

Story continues