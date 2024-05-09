Injury sidelines key Penn State linebacker for ‘significant’ time

The top goal of the offseason for any football player is to stay healthy and ready to go for the fall. Unfortunately, one key rising linebacker for Penn State could be sidelined for an extended period of time.

According to multiple reports, Keon Wylie will be out of action for what is being described as a significant amount of time due to an unspecified injury. The exact nature of the injury has not been reported publicly. Penn State head coach James Franklin and Penn State do not disclose medical information unless it is extremely serious in nature, but Wylie’s absence from spring practice drills and the spring game was notable. With Wylie never entering the transfer portal, his health status was of concern.

How long Wylie will be unavailable remains to be seen, and his status for the 2024 season will have to be determined at a later time. But the reports surfacing now are a clear concern.

Wylie was set to enter the 2024 season as being a more active contributor on defense as one of the top backup options at linebacker. With Kobe King, Tony Rojas, and Dominic DeLuca believed to be the starters, Wylie would have been one of the next linebackers on the field, or perhaps used in certain packages or rotations.

Penn State’s linebacker position will be hoping to create sustainability at the position after losing Curtis Jacobs to the NFL and moving Abdul Carter to defensive end.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on X, Facebook, and Threads.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire