Zack Moss' 2018 season came to a halt after a torn meniscus ended his season in early November. But the senior is back and at 100% and read to play a big role in the Utes' offense. See Moss and the Utes play in their home opener Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Northern Illinois at 10 a.m. PT/ 11 a.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad