Injury Scare For Italy – Inter Milan Midfielder Pulls Out Of Training Match Ahead Of EURO 2024

The Italy national team camp are holding their breath, as Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi pulled out of today’s training match.

This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it. The outlet reports that the 24-year-old’s fitness has become a concern along with that of national teammates Nicolo Barella and Nicolo Fagioli.

The Euros are now only a few days away.

The tournament begins this Friday, whilst the Italian national team kick off their group stage on Saturday evening.

The Azzurri take on Albania in their first match of the tournament in four days’ time.

Therefore, this is hardly the time when Italy coach Luciano Spalletti will want to be dealing with an injury crisis.

But there is a worry that that could be exactly what is brewing for Italy.

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella is currently still not in full training with the rest of the Italy squad.

The 27-year-old missed both of Italy’s pre-EURO 2024 warmup friendlies. The reason is some muscular fatigue in his right thigh.

Meanwhile, Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli is also dealing with a muscle problem. He did not train on the pitch today as he recovers from the muscular fatigue.

And according to the Gazzetta, Barella’s Inter teammate Frattesi also experienced a potential problem today.

The former Sassuolo midfielder began today’s training session as normal.

Frattesi completed a long jog as well as more high-intensity sprints with the rest of the Italy squad.

However, the Gazzetta report, just before the players broke off for a training match, Frattesi approached Italy coach Spalletti.

The 24-year-old explained that he was feeling some discomfort.

Therefore, Frattesi returned to the dressing room rather than participating in the training match.

Naturally, so close to the start of the Euros, Frattesi’s condition is a worry for Italy.