Injury Update: Ryan Walk avoids season-ending injury; expected to miss 3-4 weeks

The Oregon Ducks offensive line has been hammered with injuries almost from Day 1 of the 2021 season. The group has had to mix and match throughout with the most significant injury being center Alex Forsyth.

So when lineman Ryan Walk went down with a left knee injury in the middle of the Washington Huskies game, a collective holding of the breath occurred on the Duck sideline.

As it turns out, according to Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, the injury wasn’t as bad as first feared. The Ducks thought that maybe Walk would be out for the rest of the season.

Fortunately for everyone involved, especially Walk himself, the big 6-foot-3, 293-pound junior will only miss three or four weeks. That timetable might take him out for the remainder of the regular season, but he should be available for the bowl season or maybe the college football playoff.

Lineman Steven Jones also went down during the game as he was rolled up on and he’s questionable to play this Saturday against Washington State. Jackson Powers-Johnson, who has missed time, will be available for the Cougar game.

