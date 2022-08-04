Injury update: Ryan Bates, Tim Settle practicing again at Bills camp

The Buffalo Bills have been on the wrong end of injury headlines as their 2022 training camp rolls on. Thankfully, there was finally some good news on Thursday.

After the Bills only held a walk-through practice the day prior, the ninth day of camp saw two players return: Offensive lineman Ryan Bates and defensive tackle Tim Settle.

Bates, a potential starting piece at guard on the Buffalo O-line, re-signed with the team this offseason. He had missed five workouts with an undisclosed issue described as “soreness” by the team.

Settle had been dealing with a groin injury for a few days. He signed in Buffalo this offseason as a free agent and will factor into the team’s defensive line rotation in 2022.

Prior to Thursday, both Bates and Settle had been spotted working off to the side without pads on at training camp. It remains to be seen how much work the two do in their return, as there’s a chance they could still sit out portions of practice.

Bare minimum, the two were taking part in individual drills according to reports from St. John Fisher University. WIVB-TV also posted this video of Bates taking:

#Bills continue to deal with injuries on their offensive line but Ryan Bates is practicing today. pic.twitter.com/5T1eRBKtKU — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 4, 2022

Other players still sidelined or limited participants include OL Rodger Saffold (ribs), OL Spencer Brown (limited), OL Greg Mancz (soreness), DT Eli Ankou (calf), CB Tre’Davious White (knee), WR Marquez Stevenson (foot) and OL Ike Boetter (Achilles).

