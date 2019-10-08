Injury rules Sam Burgess out of Great Britain's first series for 12 years

It will be the first time Great Britain have played since the home series against New Zealand in the autumn of 2007 - PA

Sam Burgess has been ruled out of Great Britain’s forthcoming tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea after injury put paid to his international season for the second year running.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs forward ended the NRL with a shoulder injury, wrecking his hopes of featuring for the Lions in their first campaign for 12 years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It will be the first time Great Britain have played since the home series against New Zealand in the autumn of 2007 when they registered a 3-0 series whitewash.

Burgess made his international debut in the first Test at Huddersfield and scored a try in a 20-14 victory before becoming a mainstay of the England side after Great Britain was shelved.

The 30-year-old captained England in their 2017 World Cup final defeat to Australia, but missed last year’s 2-1 home series win over New Zealand after undergoing shoulder and wrist surgery.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs forward ended the NRL with a shoulder injury Credit: GETTY IMAGES

He will now miss out again and will be joined on the sidelined by Gold Coast Titans centre Kallum Watkins and Leeds Rhinos second-rower Stevie Ward.

Watkins has a rib problem and Ward suffered a hamstring injury in Leeds’ last game of the Super League season against Warrington Wolves last month.

“It’s disappointing to lose players, and they are all gutted to be out of contention for the tour,” said Kevin Sinfield, the Rugby Football League’s rugby director who has chaired the Great Britain selection panel.

“The reaction we’ve had from all players is overwhelmingly positive about the return of GB, and that was the case for Kallum, Stevie and especially Sam, as he’s one of the few guys in contention to have played for Great Britain previously.

Story continues

“But injuries happen, they test your strength in depth, and they provide opportunities to others. We’ll still have plenty of quality and experience in our squad when it’s announced next week.”

Great Britain will name a 24-man squad for the tour next Monday, with selection to be finalised after Saturday’s Super League Grand Final between St Helens and Salford Red Devils.

Great Britian head coach Wayne Bennett will have to make do without the services of Sam Burgess Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Wayne Bennett's side face Tests against Tonga in Hamilton, New Zealand in Auckland and Christchurch, respectively, before facing Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby.

So far the 11 members of the squad have been confirmed, following their selection for the England squad which will travel to Sydney this weekend for the Downer World Cup Nines: Tom Burgess (South Sydney), Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves), Jake Connor (Hull FC), James Graham (St George Illawarra Dragons), Ryan Hall (Sydney Roosters) Jack Hughes (Warrington Wolves), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), Gareth Widdop (St George Illawarra Dragons), George Williams (Wigan Warriors).

Meanwhile, Super League’s Magic Weekend will return to Newcastle St James' Park for the 2020 season after just one season at Anfield.

The showpiece event had a five-year stint in Newcastle between 2014 and 2018, but new Super League chief executive Robert Elstone moved it to Liverpool Football Club's iconic home this year.

Magic Weekend has also been held in Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff and Elstone said: “Super League had a great time at Anfield.

“In particular, it will be an experience that will live long in the memories of our players.

“However, we have now spoken at length to our fans and listened to what they have had to say.

“In addition, we have had the opportunity to take advantage of some fierce competition for the event from competing venues.

“As a result of both, we are delighted to announce that the Dacia Magic Weekend 2020 will return to Newcastle and St James' Park.”

Fixtures will be played at St James’ Park on the Bank Holiday weekend of May 23/24.