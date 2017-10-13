Injury roundup: Canucks’ Edler hurt vs. Jets; Coyotes lose Raanta to lower-body injury

Alex Edler just can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries.

The Canucks defenseman suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. The play looked innocent enough, as he went to hit Jets forward Mark Scheifele along the boards. Instead of doing damage to Scheifele, Edler hurt himself.

Last season, Edler was limited to 68 games because he suffered fractured leg in February. The previous year, he suited up in just 52 games. The last time he played a full season was back in 2011-12.

Coach Travis Green didn’t have an update on Edler’s status after the game:

No update on Edler. "It's lower body, we'll know more tomorrow," said Coach Green. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 13, 2017





The season is still young, but things haven’t been easy for the Arizona Coyotes. Not only are they 0-3-1 to start the year, they also lost goalie Antti Raanta during last night’s loss to the Red Wings.

The ‘Yotes acquired Raanta from the Rangers in a blockbuster trade that also landed them center Derek Stepan. He was expected to be their starting goaltender, but he’s already had to deal with two separate injuries since coming to Arizona.

No real update on G Antti Raanta’s lower-body injury. Coach Rick Tocchet wasn’t sure when the injury occurred in the first period. — Craig Morgan (@craigsmorgan) October 13, 2017





