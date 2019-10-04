Injury-riddled Eagles sign yet another cornerback

With Sidney Jones dealing with yet another injury and the Eagles desperate for healthy cornerbacks, the Eagles on Friday signed recent practice squad acquisition Ryan Lewis to the 53-man roster.

To make room for Lewis, the Eagles released tight end Alex Ellis with an injury settlement. Ellis missed practice all week with a knee injury and wasn't expected to play against the Jets Sunday.

The Eagles now have four healthy cornerbacks and three of them - Lewis, Orlando Scandrick and Craig James - weren't on the roster 11 days ago.

Lewis, 25, played with Avonte Maddox at Pitt and had brief stints with the Cards, Patriots, Bills and Colts before joining the Eagles' practice squad on Tuesday.

Lewis has played in 10 NFL games with three starts, all last year with the Bills.

If he gets on the field on defense Sunday, he will become the 11th cornerback the Eagles have used since opening day of last year.

With Maddox out with a neck injury and concussion, Jalen Mills on PUP and not available for two more weeks, Ronald Darby out indefinitely with a hamstring injury and Cra'Von LeBlanc out for at least another four weeks with a foot injury, the Eagles are down to Rasul Douglas, James, Scandrick and Lewis as healthy cornerbacks.

Jones left the Packers game early with a hamstring injury and has been limited all week at practice. He's listed as questionable for Sunday. Considering his past - he's only started and finished nine games healthy in his career - the Eagles can't count on him, although there is a chance he could try to play.

With Ellis off the roster, the Eagles are back down to two healthy tight ends for now on the 53-man roster - Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

Goedert missed the Falcons game and played only nine snaps against the Lions with a calf injury, but he played 43 healthy snaps against the Packers and hasn't appeared on the injury report this week.

The Eagles do have a tight end on the practice squad, three-year veteran Josh Perkins, so an additional move is a possibility.

