Derrius Guice missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL, and it appears the running back's second season will be marred by injuries as well. In a Week 1 loss to the Eagles, Guice carried the ball 10 times for 18 yards.

The results were poor, but the news after the game was worse. Guice underwent an MRI on his non-ACL injured knee, and based on various reports, will miss some time with a meniscus injury. The timeline remains unclear, and it seems like all parties want to avoid surgery if at all possible.

On Monday, Washington head coach Jay Gruden said that the team was waiting to see the MRI results before determining what will happen next for Guice. The second-year running back hasn't spoken to the media since the Eagles game, when he said there was no injury, but Monday night he took to his Twitter account to send some messages.

I feel this deeply right now https://t.co/lhHdL1rbol — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) September 10, 2019

Nobody can see the finish line but me. God is throwing these obstacles to show the world how strong I truly am — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) September 10, 2019

Not to take too much from two tweets, but it certainly sounds like Guice has been dealt another setback in his NFL career.

Gruden will address the media on Wednesday afternoon, and if there's not an update by then, the coach will provide some level of information on Guice's status. For now, his Twitter messages have given some context.

After injury reports, Derrius Guice tweets about overcoming obstacles originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington