Injury Report: Week 9

Welcome back to the Saturday Injury Report! Every week I’ll be looking at injuries across the league for the upcoming slate of games.

Early Games

Browns @ Bengals

Not exactly an injury, but the Browns and Odell Beckham have decided to part ways. This should free up targets for other receivers on the Browns. Notably, Jarvis Landry was limited in practice all week but has been a true target hog since his return. I’d expect that he continues to see the bulk of the targets on Sunday, despite his injury designation.

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be mostly healthy entering this matchup.

Broncos @ Cowboys

TE Noah Fant was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play on Sunday. This should free up targets for TE Albert Okwuegbunam and WR Jerry Jeudy and WR Courtland Sutton should expect small bumps in their target share.

The Cowboys get QB Dak Prescott this week, but have several key players who appear to be true game-time decisions. Amari Cooper has been dealing with a hamstring injury and has been limited in practice all week. I’d expect that he plays in full on Sunday. CeeDee Lamb was a surprise DNP on Thursday but logged a limited session on Friday. I expect that his role will be capped on Sunday and he could be a boom-or-bust WR2 option. TE Blake Jarwin has been dealing with a hip injury and will not play on Sunday. The team placed Jarwin on injured reserve, ensuring that he won’t play the next three games. Note that Michael Gallup has yet to be activated off the injured reserve list, but head coach Mike McCarthy noted that Gallup looked good in practice. We could see him activated next week.

Texans @ Dolphins

The Texans will welcome back QB Tyrod Taylor with open arms on Sunday. Taylor slides back in as the starting quarterback and boosts the floor of all skill players on this offense.

DeVante Parker re-aggravated the same hamstring that kept him sidelined for three games in October and he was placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins. Parker will now miss at least the next three games and is eligible to return in Week 12. Note that Parker will also have a bye in Week 14, so he’s going to miss at least four of the next six games. Additionally, Will Fuller has yet to be activated from injured reserve and his timeline for return is currently unclear. Fire up Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki with confidence this weekend.

Falcons @ Saints

Calvin Ridley was placed on the reserve/NFI list and will miss the next three games.

The Saints will be starting QB Trevor Siemian on Sunday against the Falcons. Although “QB” Taysom Hill has practiced in full, he play behind Siemian. Hill’s presence acts as a soft cap on RB Alvin Kamara’s ceiling, given his propensity for vulturing red zone touches from the dynamic running back.

Raiders @ Giants

The Raiders appear to be mostly healthy heading into Sunday following their bye week.

RB Saquon Barkley was confirmed out on Sunday as he continues to recover from his ankle injury. He will possibly return in Week 11, following the team’s Week 10 bye. WR Sterling Shepard was ruled out with a quad injury and WR Dante Pettis was placed on injured reserve. It does look like Kenny Golladay is expected to be back this week and makes for a fine WR3 play.

Patriots @ Panthers

The Patriots appear to be fully healthy for Sunday’s game.

A couple of important names on the Panthers' side of the ball appear to be true game-time decisions for Sunday. QB Sam Darnold cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday, but he is still dealing with a shoulder injury. His absence would lower the floor for WR DJ Moore. RB Christian McCaffrey was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, but he still could be inactive on Sunday. Even if he returns, don’t’ expect him to play a full complement of snaps. Head coach Matt Rhule said that he expects McCaffrey will be on a snap count. If McCaffrey is active, you’re plugging him in, but don’t expect a ceiling performance on Sunday.

Bills @ Jaguars

The Bills will be without the services of Dawson Knox on Sunday. He’s still recovering from a broken hand and his return to action is currently unknown. WR Cole Beasley is dealing with a rib injury and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Beasley logged a limited session on Friday and is potentially on a snap count come Sunday. He’s a desperation FLEX play this week.

Jaguars RB James Robinson logged a limited session on Friday after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. Given the difficult matchup he faces coupled with his questionable status, I doubt Robinson gets much run this weekend. Carlos Hyde logged a full practice on Thursday and Friday. I expect he receives the bulk of the work on Sunday.

Vikings @ Ravens

The Vikings are fully healthy for this matchup against the Ravens.

RB Latavius Murray has been listed as doubtful for Sunday after not practicing all week. I doubt he sees the field this week and expect the Ravens to continue utilizing the rotation of Devonta Freeman, Le’Veon Bell, and Ty’Son Williams. Sammy Watkins logged limited practices all week and is questionable for Sunday. If he’s active, it might lower the ceiling of the other pass catchers. Rashod Bateman is currently listed as questionable with a groin injury after missing practice on Friday and is a game-time decision. If he’s active, he will be a high-upside FLEX play.

Afternoon Games

Chargers @ Eagles

RB Justin Jackson will miss the week with a quad injury. Both Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree should be rostered in deep leagues in case Austin Ekeler misses time.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is ruled out for Sunday with an ankle injury. Jalen Reagor logged a full practice on Friday and is expected to play a full complement of snaps this weekend.

Packers @ Chiefs

If you haven’t heard by now, Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game on Sunday. This is only expected to be a short-term absence as Rodgers is scheduled to return one day before the teams Week 10 game against the Seahawks. WR Davante Adams (reserve/COVID-19 list) and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (injured reserve) were both activated this week. Adams is a boom bust WR2 in this matchup against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are fully healthy as they head into this game on Sunday.

Cardinals @ 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals are in a world of hurt this week. Neither QB Kyler Murray (ankle) nor WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) practiced all week and are game-time decisions for Sunday. As of this report, neither player is expected to suit up.

WR Deebo Samuel practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday and is expected to play in full on Sunday. RB Elijah Mitchell is dealing with a rib injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday. If the Niners put this game away early, I’d expect the backup running backs to get more run in garbage time.

Sunday Night Football

Titans @ Rams

A.J. Brown popped up on the injury report on Friday with a knee injury. It’s always a concern when a player is a late addition to the injury report, but I’d expect that Brown plays. Julio Jones did not have an injury designation this week and can be slotted in as a WR3 for the week. Given the loss of the Big Dog and the matchup, I’d expect that the Titans will be throwing quite a bit. Note that the team elevated Adrian Peterson and D’Onta Foreman to the active roster. I expect both running backs to split work on early downs whereas RB Jeremy McNichols will see the bulk of the receiving work in a change of pace role.

WR Robert Woods and QB Matthew Stafford were limited in practice but are fully expected to play Sunday night.

Monday Night Football

Bears @ Steelers

The Bears ruled out LB Khalil Mack with a foot injury, which is a massive hit for the teams pass rush. Additionally, the team ruled out RB Damien Williams this week. RB David Montgomery is expected to be activated in time for Monday Night Football, but I anticipate he splits snaps with Khalil Herbert.

The Steelers ruled out Eric Ebron with a hamstring injury. The team also added K Josh Lambo to the roster, suggesting that Chris Boswell is not fully recovered from his concussion. Ben Roethlisberger popped up on the injury report with a new shoulder injury but is fully expected to “play” on Monday.

Enjoy the games, everyone!

