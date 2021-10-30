Injury Report: Week 8









Welcome back to the Saturday Injury Report! Every week I’ll be looking at injuries across the league for the upcoming slate of games.

Early Games

Panthers @ Falcons

Panthers rookie WR Terrace Marshall will not play this Sunday. He’s still dealing with the effects of a concussion he suffered back in Week 6. Marshall can be safely dropped in 12-team leagues.

The Atlanta Falcons are mostly healthy coming into this matchup.

Dolphins @ Bills

DeVante Parker is trending in the right direction for Sunday. Although he’s currently dealing with a hamstring and shoulder injury, Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley notes that Parker is “on track” to play. Will Fuller continues to miss playing time as he recovers from an injured finger.

Bills TE Dawson Knox will miss this week as he recovers from hand surgery. TE Tommy Sweeney makes for a speculative dart throw play this week.

49ers @ Bears

QB Trey Lance was removed from the Week 8 injury report. Although QB Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as the starter, he is at increased risk of an in-game benching. The team expects that TE George Kittle will be back on the field next week.

The Bears will be without head coach Matt Nagy who tested positive for COVID-19. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach in his place. With Nagy missing this week, hopefully, Justin Fields posts a strong fantasy outing. LB Khalil Mack will miss the game this week with a foot injury and is a candidate for injured reserve. The wheels have fallen off the Bears’ hopes of returning to the playoffs this year.

Steelers @ Browns

The Steelers will be without the services of TE Eric Ebron this Sunday. The tight end is dealing with a hamstring strain, opening the door for Pat Freiermuth to see some targets. I’d expect that the offense continues to flow through Najee Harris, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson.

QB Baker Mayfield practiced in full on Friday and is not listed on the Browns’ injury report. It appears that he will be a full go come Sunday. Nick Chubb was a full participant on Friday and appears to be over the calf injury that held him out for a couple of games this season. I expect that Chubb shoulders the bulk of the workload this Sunday and is a low-end RB1. Odell Beckham appeared on the report with a shoulder injury and is expected to play this Sunday. Beckham is a desperation FLEX play. Donovan Peoples-Jones will miss his second game in a row as he deals with a groin injury.

Eagles @ Lions

The Eagles placed RB Miles Sanders on injured reserve and he will miss the next three games. RB Jordan Howard was elevated to the active roster this week and took some reps with the starters. It looks like a messy running back by committee is starting to form in Philadelphia.

The Lions continue to list D’Andre Swift on the injury report. I assume this is some clerical error on their part, considering that he continues to see extensive run each week. Jamaal Williams popped up on the injury report with a thigh injury and is questionable for the game. With Williams possibly limited for the week, I think Swift is a high-end RB1 play in all formats. T.J. Hockenson wasn’t listed on the injury report this week, a good sign that he might finally be over his knee injury.

Titans @ Colts

The Titans have ruled out Julio Jones with a hamstring injury for this Sunday. It’s to be seen if Jones will play next week. RB Darrynton Evans was placed on season-ending injured reserve. RB Jeremy McNichols needs to be rostered in 12-team leagues.

TY Hilton was limited in practice on Friday and appears to be a true game-time decision for Sunday. His presence will not slow down Michael Pittman’s breakout season.

Bengals @ Jets

The Bengals will be without third-string RB Chris Evans this week, who is dealing with a hamstring strain.

The Jets will be forced to start Mike White this Sunday. Zach Wilson strained his PCL last week and will miss the next 2-4 weeks. RB Tevin Coleman was also declared out for Sunday. Michael Carter is a low-end RB2 play this week.

Rams @ Texans

The Rams will be without the services of LT Andrew Whitworth this week. It shouldn’t be too much of an issue for the team.

QB Tyrod Taylor was designated to return from injured reserve this week. Taylor will not be starting on Sunday, so we get at least one more week with QB Davis Mills under center.

Afternoon Games

Patriots @ Chargers

The Patriots are not dealing with any significant injuries before their Sunday matchup.

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is dealing with a hip injury and is questionable for Sunday. He felt sore following Wednesday’s practice and DNP on Thursday or Friday. Head coach Brandon Staley mentioned that he’s “real hopeful that he (Ekeler) can play” on Sunday. Keep an eye out on inactives as it sounds like Ekeler is truly questionable. WR Mike Williams appears to be over his knee injury and was practicing in full on Friday.

Jaguars @ Seahawks

The Jaguars appear to be fully healthy coming out of their bye week.

RB Alex Collins is dealing with a groin injury. Collins DNP on Thursday and was limited on Friday. Collins carried the football 16 times for a pitiful 35 yards last week. Given the Seahawks’ slavish devotion to establishing the run, I’d expect that he continues to see a significant touch share if active. Although Chris Carson is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 10, the team has yet to share a timetable for when he might return to action.

Washington @ Broncos

Antonio Gibson was not listed on the injury report for Week 8. Gibson is dealing with a fracture in his shin, so it’s unlikely that he’s miraculously healed. I would hope that Gibson posts better numbers if he’s healthier, but he’s a shaky RB2 at best.

Jerry Jeudy has been medically cleared and could return as early as this Sunday. Note that the Broncos have yet to active Jeudy from injured reserve and it’s likely that they hold him out until next week. If Jeudy is a surprise active, I’d plug him in if I was desperate at WR.

Buccaneers @ Saints

The Buccaneers ruled out Antonio Brown for Sunday, opening up targets for Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. TE Rob Gronkowski is expected to make his return following a brutal rib injury in Week 3. I’d expect that the team monitors his workload.

Saints WR Michael Thomas has yet to resume practicing despite being eligible since last week. It’s shaping up to be another lost season for the mercurial receiver.

Sunday Night Football

Cowboys @ Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys might be without the services of Dak Prescott on Sunday Night Football. Prescott was limited in practice on Friday and was sore after ramping up his practice activity. Head coach Mike McCarthy was pessimistic about Prescott’s availability on Sunday. Since the game is a late start, make sure you have a viable backup option in case Prescott is unavailable.

The Vikings are fully healthy as they head into Sunday Night Football.

Monday Night Football

Giants @ Chiefs

It doesn’t look like the Giants will have the services of Kenny Golladay or Saquon Barkley for Monday night. Both players weren’t practicing on Friday and their Week 9 status is in question. Both players may return in Week 11, following the teams Week 10 bye. Sterling Shepard practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday and Friday. Shepard is truly questionable for Monday Night Football. The Giants should have Kadarius Toney back this week. I expect that he posts WR2 numbers in this matchup.

The Chiefs appear to be fully healthy for Monday Night Football.

Enjoy the games, everyone!

