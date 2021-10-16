Injury Report: Week 6









Welcome back to the Saturday Injury Report! Every week I’ll be looking at injuries across the league for the upcoming slate of games.

Confirmed Out:

DeVante Parker

Damien Williams

Rodrigo Blankenship

Christian McCaffrey

Sammy Watkins

Curtis Samuel

Saquon Barkley

Kenny Golladay

Nick Chubb

Russell Wilson

Chris Carson

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Questionable:

Preston Williams

Rex Burkhead

Joe Mixon

T.J. Hockenson

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Dalvin Cook

Mike Williams

Tyreek Hill

Terry McLaurin

Allen Robinson

Darius Slayton

Kadarius Toney

Chase Edmonds

Damien Harris

Melvin Gordon

Early Games

Dolphins @ Jaguars

The Dolphins welcome back starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from injured reserve this week. Tagovailoa missed the last month with a rib injury but will resume primary signal-caller responsibilities now that he’s healthy. He will be missing the services of WR DeVante Parker this week, who was ruled out with hamstring and shoulder injuries. Although WR Preston Williams is listed as questionable with a core injury, I suspect he plays. Fire up WR Jaylen Waddle and TE Mike Gesicki this week.

The Jaguars are largely healthy coming into this game. However, I’d recommend keeping an eye out on head coach Urban Meyer (dead man walking).

Packers @ Bears

Although Packers RB Aaron Jones is currently listed as “limited” in practice, he should see his usual workload on Sunday. Start him with confidence.

Bears RB Damien Williams tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team's Week 6 matchup against the Packers. Rookie RB Khalil Herbert will be the team’s unquestioned lead running back. He should be started everywhere. WR Allen Robinson did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but logged a limited session on Friday. Robinson has had a terrible start to the season and it looks like he will be playing at less than 100% healthy. Robinson is a risky FLEX play this week, whereas WR Darnell Mooney is a boom-bust WR3.

Bengals @ Lions

RB Samaje Perine is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss the game on Sunday. Despite being listed as questionable, RB Joe Mixon is expected to “get a full workload” per head coach Zac Taylor. QB Joe Burrow suffered an injury to his throat last week. Burrow wasn’t listed on the injury report and should be 100% on Sunday.

Both Jamaal Williams (hip) and D’Andre Swift (groin) are listed as questionable. I expect both running backs play on Sunday and receive their usual workload. T.J. Hockenson is currently questionable with a knee injury but he practiced on Thursday and Friday. I suspect he plays and is a low-end TE1 for this week’s game.

Texans @ Colts

Last week WR Danny Amendola was a surprise inactive after the Texans released WR Anthony Miller. Amendola is currently listed as questionable for Week 6 but is a longshot to play. RB Rex Burkhead (hip/knee) logged a limited practice on Friday and is questionable to play.

Colts K Rodrigo Blankenship will miss the game with a hip injury.

Rams @ Giants

The Rams are fully healthy heading into their Week 6 matchup against the Giants.

The Giants on the other hand are not. The team will be missing the services of RB Saquon Barkley and WR Kenny Golladay this week. RB Devontae Booker is expected to carry the mail for the foreseeable future. WR Sterling Shepard and WR Darius Slayton logged limited practices this week. Shepard was not listed as “questionable” so I’d expect that he’s cleared to play. WR Kadarius Toney was limited in practice all week but I expect that he plays. QB Daniel Jones (concussion) was cleared by an independent neurologist and will play against the Rams. Jones’ presence lifts the floor and ceiling for both Shepard and Toney this week.

Chiefs @ Washington

The Chiefs are dealing with several key injuries to their team. WR Tyreek Hill logged a limited session on Friday after not practicing all week. Hill is currently listed as questionable with a quad injury, a troublesome injury for a receiver whose primary calling card is his speed. Hill is the type of player who can play without practicing all week, but I suspect he might be playing at less than 100% come Sunday. The Chiefs’ porous defense will be without the support of DT Chris Jones (wrist) or CB Charvarius Ward (quad) on Sunday.

On the Washington Football Team’s side of the ball, keep an eye on the status of WR Terry McLaurin. McLaurin was downgraded to a DNP on Friday as he’s dealing with a hamstring injury. Head coach Ron Rivera noted that they held McLaurin’s absence was due to “an abundance of caution”. McLaurin should be available to play on Sunday but make sure you double-check on his status. WR Curtis Samuel was ruled out for Sunday, however, rookie WR Dyami Brown appears to be ready to return to action. RB Antonio Gibson has been playing through a stress fracture in his shin. Despite the questionable tag, Gibson should see his usual workload.

Vikings @ Panthers

It looks like RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) will play this week without any restrictions. He practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and hopefully, the added rest prevents a future setback. RB Alexander Mattison should be rostered in all leagues, regardless of size or format.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey has already been ruled out for Sunday. Note that last week, McCaffrey logged limited sessions all week, whereas this week he did not practice on Thursday or Friday. Hopefully, the added rest does him some good and he’s back in action next week. RB Chuba Hubbard is set to see the bulk of the workload yet again.

Chargers @ Ravens

The Chargers’ backfield will be back to full strength now that RB Justin Jackson is back. He missed last week’s game with a core injury. I suspect that Jackson and RB Larry Rountree will split the work behind Austin Ekeler. In slightly worrisome news, WR Mike Williams has been dealing with a knee injury and failed to practice once this week. Unfortunately, it looks like Williams is a game-time decision for Sunday, so make sure to double-check his status after inactives are announced.

Ravens WR Sammy Watkins has been ruled out for Sunday following a hamstring injury. However, rookie WR Rashod Bateman was activated from injured reserve and should fill in for Watkins. Bateman should be rostered in all 12-team leagues, as he has mouth-watering upside in this pass-heavy Baltimore offense.

Afternoon Games

Cardinals @ Browns

The Cardinals will be without head coach/offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury who tested positive for COVID-19. It’s currently unclear who will be calling the plays for the Cardinals on Sunday. Hopefully, the replacement OC lets Kyler Murray continue to cook and refuse to not settle for field goals in the red zone. WR DeAndre Hopkins logged a full practice on Friday and looks to be close to 100%. RB Chase Edmonds is still dealing with a nagging shoulder injury. Edmonds is expected to play on Sunday, but he’s been losing high-value touches to RB James Conner. Edmonds is a high-floor RB3 in PPR formats.

The Browns ruled out RB Nick Chubb with a calf injury, leaving RB Kareem Hunt as the workhorse for this game. Although Hunt will be playing through a knee and wrist injury, the matchup is strong enough for him to post RB1 numbers this week. For those in deeper leagues, both Demetric Felton and D’Ernest Johnson make for good speculative pickups. The Browns designated WR Jarvis Landry to return from injured reserve and I’d expect he plays on Sunday. Landry is a solid WR3 for this week.

Raiders @ Broncos

Raiders RB Peyton Barber (turf toe) was removed from the injury report and should backup RB Josh Jacobs on Sunday. WR Henry Ruggs was added to the injury report with a knee injury but was a full participant in practice.

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is listed as questionable with a hip injury. He practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday and Friday and should be good to go on Sunday. WR Courtland Sutton practiced in full all week and is looking to build on his breakout game from last week.

Cowboys @ Patriots

The Cowboys will enter the week fully healthy.

Patriots RB Damien Harris is listed as questionable with a rib injury, but it looks like he’s going to play. Despite seeing most of the work, Harris has been fairly disappointing this season. He currently ranks as the RB36 in points per game and is a low-end FLEX option this week.

Sunday Night Football

Seahawks @ Steelers

The Seahawks will be without QB Russell Wilson (finger) and RB Chris Carson (neck). Both players were placed on the injured reserve list and will miss at least the next three games. The earliest both players can return is Week 10 following the team's Week 9 bye. RB Alex Collins will get the bulk of the work for the Seahawks going forward. The offensive ceiling for the Seahawks is limited for as long as QB Geno Smith is under center. It’s to be seen if Smith can support both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett’s fantasy values.

The Steelers placed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on season-ending injured reserve. I expect that the targets will condense around WR Chase Claypool, WR Diontae Johnson, and RB Najee Harris.

Monday Night Football

Bills @ Titans

The Bills enter Monday Night Football fully healthy.

The Titans are in the process of getting healthier. Both AJ Brown and Julio Jones were full participants in practice on Friday. QB Ryan Tannehill is back in the streaming conversation now that both his key wideouts are healthy. Keep an eye on RB Jeremy McNichols who was limited in practice on Thursday and did not practice on Friday. There’s a role for a pass-catching RB on this team, so I’d recommend rostering Darrynton Evans now that he’s been activated from injured reserve.

Enjoy the games, everyone!