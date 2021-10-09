Injury Report: Week 5









Welcome back to the Saturday Injury Report! Every week I’ll be looking at injuries across the league for the upcoming slate of games.

Confirmed Out:

Russell Gage

Calvin Ridley

Rex Burkhead

Albert Okwuegbunam

James Washington

Julio Jones

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Rob Gronkowski

Cam Sims

Jimmy Garoppolo

Sterling Shepard

Darius Slayton

Doubtful:

Justin Jackson

George Kittle

Christian McCaffrey

Questionable:

Joe Mixon

Danny Amendola

Courtland Sutton

Melvin Gordon

Teddy Bridgewater

T.J. Hockenson

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

DeVante Parker

Giovani Bernard

Curtis Samuel

Antonio Gibson

David Njoku

Peyton Barber

Chase Edmonds

Early Games

Jets @ Falcons

The Jets appear to be mostly healthy heading into the first London game of the season. TE Tyler Kroft will miss his second straight game with a rib injury. WR Elijah Moore (concussion) returns to action after missing last week's victory over the Titans. Moore should be rostered in 12-team leagues.

The Falcons will be without WR Russell Gage who’s still dealing with an ankle injury. In a last-second surprise, WR Calvin Ridley will miss the game on Sunday due to a personal issue. The Falcons are on a bye after this week, so I expect to see Ridley back in action when the Falcons take on the Dolphins in Week 7.

Packers @ Bengals

Although Packers RB Aaron Jones is currently listed as “limited” in practice, he’s been a workhorse come Sunday. Start him with confidence.

On the Bengals’ side of the ball, WR Tee Higgins logged a full practice on Friday and it looks like he’s good to go for Sunday. Conversely, RB Joe Mixon has not practiced all week and will quite likely miss the game this week. Samaje Perine might be a viable low-end RB2 until Mixon returns.

Lions @ Vikings

Story continues

The Lions’ offensive lion takes a big of a hit as it’s missing the services of C Frank Ragnow and T Penei Sewell. That could potentially be bad news for RB Jamaal Williams. D’Andre Swift (groin) remains limited in practice but has started seeing a small bump in his playing time. Swift has seen target counts of 11, 5, 7, and 6 over the first four games and remains locked in as a low-end RB1 in PPR formats. T.J. Hockenson is currently dealing with a knee injury and has a “chance” to play against the Vikings. Hockenson was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, so if he plays, I’d start him and hope he sees a significant target share.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before logging a limited practice on Friday. trending the wrong way this week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer noted that Cook is a “game-time decision” and fantasy managers should be ready to deploy RB Alexander Mattison. Note that Cook and Mattison split touches 11-10 last Sunday and given the matchup against the Lions’ soft run-defense I wouldn’t be surprised if they both put up RB2 numbers.

Broncos @ Steelers

QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) logged a full practice on Friday and it looks like he’s going to be able to play on Sunday. Bridgewater gets to face a Pittsburgh defense that’s a bit of a pass-funnel (72.3% of yards gained against the Steelers have come through the air) and his return is a small boost for the Broncos’ pass catchers. WR Courtland Sutton rolled his ankle in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday. I suspect he plays, but have a backup option just in case. TE Albert Okwuegbunam injured his hamstring during practice on Wednesday and is listed as out. Noah Fant looks like a low-end TE1 this week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be getting healthier. WR Chase Claypool and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster practiced in full on Friday and look to be full go’s for Sunday. WR James Washington is out with a groin injury on Sunday. QB Ben Roethlisberger is listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, despite dealing with a pectoral and hip injury. Roethlisberger will continue to “play” on Sunday.

Dolphins @ Buccaneers

Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Additionally, the Dolphins placed Will Fuller on injured reserve with a broken finger. It looks like the passing game will flow through WR Jaylen Waddle and TE Mike Gesicki for the foreseeable future.

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski has been ruled out for Week 5. Gronkowski is still recovering from the rib injury he suffered back in Week 3. RB Giovani Bernard practiced in full on Friday and should suit up on Sunday. The Buccaneers are heavy favorites on Sunday, so it’s hard to imagine Bernard getting much work. Consider this a reminder to add Bernard if he’s available in your league.

Saints @ Washington

The Saints will be without the services of RB Tony Jones for the next 3-4 weeks with an ankle injury. Outside of that, the team appears to be fully healthy.

The Washington Football Team is currently dealing with quite a few injuries. The team placed TE Logan Thomas on injured reserve with a hamstring injury earlier in the week. RB Antonio Gibson is playing through a “stress fracture” in his shin and his status for Sunday is up in the air. Gibson was limited in practice all week. I suspect he plays, but RB J.D. McKissic should potentially see more work. RB Jaret Patterson should be rostered in deeper leagues in case anything happens to Gibson. WR Curtis Samuel logged a limited session on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday, whereas rookie WR Dyami Brown and WR Cam Sims have been ruled out. With the team missing several receivers, its wheels up for Terry McLaurin.

Eagles @ Panthers

The Eagles look to be fully healthy for Sunday’s game.

Panther RB Christian McCaffrey logged limited practice sessions on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. McCaffrey is currently listed as “doubtful” and it’s unlikely he plays on Sunday. McCaffrey disagrees, noting that he’s “definitely” got a chance to return for Sunday’s game. Double-check McCaffrey’s status on Sunday after inactives are announced.

Titans @ Jaguars

The Titans will be without the services of Julio Jones (hamstring) this week. A.J Brown was a full participant in Thursday and Friday practices and is hopefully going to get his season back on track. The Titans also designated RB Darrynton Evans for return from injured reserve, which dings any standalone value that Jeremy McNichols might have.

The Jaguars placed D.J. Chark on injured reserve, and his season is probably over. Chark’s absence opens the door for increased targets to WR Laviska Shenault. RB Carlos Hyde practiced in full all week and is likely going to spell James Robinson on Sunday.

Patriots @ Texans

The Patriots are missing the services of four starting linemen for Sunday. RG Shaq Mason (abdomen) and RT Trent Brown (calf) have been ruled out. LT Isaiah Wynn and LG Mike Onwenu’s status is currently unclear. Both players could theoretically come off the team’s COVID reserve list and play if they were close contacts (rather than testing positive for the virus). I expect the Patriots get the job done against the lowly Texans.

WR Danny Amendola logged in a full week of limited practice after sitting the last two games. He’s still dealing with a hamstring injury, but it’s likely he plays on Sunday. Amendola is well off the radar for all fantasy formats. RB Rex Burkhead has been ruled out with a hip injury.

Afternoon Games

Bears @ Raiders

RB David Montgomery suffered a knee injury last week and will be out this week. Luckily Montgomery avoided a major, season-ending injury but will miss the next 4-5 weeks. Damien Williams is set to see the bulk of the work for the foreseeable future, but make sure that Khalil Herbert is rostered in 12-team leagues.

RB Peyton Barber was limited in practice on Friday but did not practice all week. I strongly doubt that he plays on Sunday.

Browns @ Chargers

TE David Njoku did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and logged a limited session on Friday. He’s currently listed as questionable. If Njoku plays, assume that he’ll be limited. Austin Hooper makes a viable streaming candidate this week.

Chargers backup RB Justin Jackson did not practice all week and is listed as doubtful. His absence should open up additional carries for backup RB Larry Rountree.

Giants @ Cowboys

For the Giants, both Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are out with hamstring injuries.

Ezekiel Elliott is dealing with a knee injury but has said that he’s “not concerned” about his status for Sunday. He’s seen a bigger workload in recent weeks and is locked in as a high-end RB1 for Sunday. Amari Cooper is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury but is fully expected to play as well.

49ers @ Cardinals

TE George Kittle (calf) is trending the wrong way for Sunday. He did not practice this week and is currently listed as doubtful. RB Elijah Mitchell logged a full practice, and it looks like he will be ready to work himself back into the backfield this week. QB Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the game on Sunday with a calf injury, paving the way for rookie QB Trey Lance to make his first start.

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds did not practice all week and logged a limited session on Friday. He’s currently listed as questionable, but it does sound like he might not be active. James Conner is a viable plug-and-play RB2 this week.

Sunday Night Football

Bills @ Chiefs

Both the Bills and Chiefs enter Sunday Night Football with no major injury concerns.

Monday Night Football

Colts @ Ravens

Colts QB Carson Wentz is playing through two ankle injuries. RB Nyheim Hines popped up on the injury report with a shoulder injury, so it’s worth monitoring his status given that this is the final game of Week 5.

The Ravens don’t have any major injury concerns this week.

Enjoy the games, everyone!