Injury Report: Week 5

This week’s injury reports are less apocalyptic than the past couple weeks. So we have that going for us, which is nice.
There are still a handful of injury questions that will alter your Week 5 lineups. Let’s get into them.
Early Games
Cardinals @ Jets
Cardinals LB Devon Kennard (calf) is out. S Chris Banjo (hamstring), TE Darrell Daniels (thigh), and DT Jordan Phillips (illness) are considered questionable. WR DeAndre Hopkins practiced all week and is ready to ride against the New York Football Jets.
Jets QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder) is out, meaning Joe Flacco will start for New York. The QB change could be a downgrade for Jamison Crowder, who has been a volume play with Darnold under center. T Mekhi Becton (shoulder) and WR Breshad Perriman (ankle) are listed as doubtful.
Jets CB Blessuan Austin (calf), S Ashtyn Davis (groin), DE John Franklin (foot), WR Chris Hogan (ribs, knee), and LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder, calf) are all questionable.
Panthers @ Falcons
Panthers CB Eli Apple (hamstring) is out. T Russell Okung (groin) is expected to play against Atlanta -- a boon for the Carolina offense in a favorable matchup.
Falcons S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) is out, and WR Julio Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable. After missing yet another practice Friday, Julio is (very) iffy to suit up this week. Head coach Dan Quinn says Julio will be a game-time decision. He’s probably on the wrong side of questionable, making Olamide Zaccheaus a solid PPR option in 12-team leagues. Atlanta offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said he’s “confident” Zaccheaus -- who got nine targets last week -- can step up in Julio’s absence.
Eagles @ Steelers
Eagles WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (illness, foot), and CB Avonte Maddox (ankle) are out. Greg Ward, incredibly, will serve as the team’s No. 1 wideout once again. T Lane Johnson (ankle) and C Jason Kelce (hip) practiced in full Friday. They’ll play against the Steelers.
Steelers LB Marcus Allen (foot) and FB Derek Watt (hamstring) are out. WR Diontae Johnson (toe) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) will suit up against Philly.
Bengals @ Ravens
Bengals CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring) and WR John Ross (illness) are out. RB Joe Mixon (shin) is questionable, but expected to play against Baltimore. Without pass game involvement, Mixon could have a tough time producing if the Bengals face negative game script this week.
Ravens G Tyre Phillips (shoulder) is out. TE Mark Andrews (thigh), TE Nick Boyle (thigh), WR Marquise Brown (knee), QB Lamar Jackson (knee, illness), S Anthony Levine (abdomen), DT Justin Madubuike (knee), WR Chris Moore (thigh, finger), CB Marcus Peters (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (knee), T Ronnie Stanley (shoulder, hip), DT Broderick Washington (illness), and DE Derek Wolfe (not injury related, elbow) are listed as questionable. Jackson, Andrews, and Brown will play. Fret not.
Jaguars @ Texans
Jaguars DE Josh Allen (knee), DT Daniel Ekuale (ankle), CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder), and LB Myles Jack (ankle) are out this week.
Texans TE Jordan Akins (ankle, concussion), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), RB Buddy Howell (hamstring), LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), and LB Benardrick McKinney (shoulder) are questionable. Akins, after suffering a concussion last week against Minnesota, practiced fully Friday and should be in the lineup against the Jaguars. If he’s out, Darren Fells becomes a reasonable streaming play for desperate fantasy players.
Rams @ Football Team
Rams T Bobby Evans (shoulder) is out. CB Troy Hill (ankle) and LB Micah Kiser (groin) are listed as questionable for this week.
Washington TE Marcus Baugh (not injury related) and CB Greg Stroman (foot) are out. LB Cole Holcomb (knee), C Chase Roullier (knee), G Wes Schweitzer (elbow) and DE Chase Young (groin) are questionable. Roullier was added to the team’s injury report on Friday; losing him for this week’s game would be a setback for the Football Team’s offense in a matchup against Aaron Donald and company.
Raiders @ Chiefs
Raiders WR Bryan Edwards (ankle, foot) is out. T Trenton Brown (calf), DT Maliek Collins (shoulder, illness), WR Rico Gafford (hamstring), and WR Henry Ruggs (knee, hamstring) are questionable. Ruggs should get the green light against KC. He’s a WR4 at best this week. RB Josh Jacobs (hip) practiced in full Friday and will play in Week 5.
Chiefs DE Michael Danna (hamstring) is out. WR Mecole Hardman (hamstring) and WR Tyreek Hill (heel) practiced in full all week and will play against Vegas. Hill has upside to spare against a leaky Raiders secondary.
Afternoon Games
Colts @ Browns
Colts T Anthony Castonzo (rib) and LB Darius Leonard (groin) are out. Castonzo is a big loss for Indy’s offense, though his absence shouldn’t affect your fantasy decisions. LB Anthony Walker (ankle) is questionable.
Browns LB Tae Davis (elbow), DT Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen), and CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) are out, and DE Adrian Clayborn (hip), S Karl Joseph (hamstring) are considered questionable. WR Odell Beckham (toe) practiced fully Friday. He’ll be a go against the Colts’ stingy secondary.
Giants @ Cowboys
Giants LB Oshane Ximines (shoulder) is out. S Adrian Colbert (neck), LB Kyler Fackrell (neck), and S Jabrill Peppers (ankle) are listed as questionable.
Cowboys C Joe Looney (knee) and T Tyron Smith (neck) are out.
Dolphins @ 49ers
Dolphins DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder) and TE Durham Smythe (knee) are out. WR Jakeem Grant (illness) is considered questionable. Smythe has played 44 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps this season. Mike Gesicki, who has played 60 percent of the team’s snaps, could see an uptick in playing time this week with Smythe out.
49ers DE Ezekiel Ansah (biceps), CB Dontae Johnson (groin), CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), CB and K'Waun Williams (knee, hip) are out. RB Raheem Mostert (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (illness), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) are listed as questionable. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mostert's status will come down to how Mostert is feeling Sunday morning. Mostert should be plugged into lineups if he’s active. Expect Jerick McKinnon to retain passing down duties. Samuel will be out there against the Dolphins, as Jimmy Garappolo returns from his ankle injury.
Sunday Night Football
Vikings @ Seahawks
Vikings WR K.J. Osborn (hamstring) is out. CB Kris Boyd (hamstring) and CB Holton Hill (foot) are questionable.
Seahawks S Jamal Adams (groin) will be out for another game after missing practice all week. LB Jordyn Brooks (knee), CB Quinton Dunbar (knee), S Delano Hill (back), RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder), and G Mike Iupati (knee, back) are considered questionable. Hyde being out would open up limited opportunity for DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer. WR David Moore (foot) practiced fully Friday and profiles as a fringe play in deeper formats in what should be a high-scoring game.
Monday Night Football
Chargers @ Saints
The Chargers did not submit a Friday practice report. On Thursday, DE Joey Bosa (triceps, knee), T Bryan Bulaga (back), RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring), G Trai Turner (groin), and WR Mike Williams (hamstring) did not practice. Ekeler will miss this week -- he was placed on injured reserve Friday -- leaving Joshua Kelley as the presumed lead back. Justin Jackson is startable in deeper leagues.
For the Saints, CB Justin Hardee (hamstring), WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), and CB Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) didn’t practice Friday, and TE Jared Cook (groin), DE Marcus Davenport (toe), DE Trey Hendrickson (groin), S Malcolm Jenkins (knee), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), G Andrus Peat (ankle), T Ryan Ramczyk (concussion), and WR Michael Thomas (ankle) were limited. Cook should be available for Week 5. Thomas’ Saturday practice participation will probably determine his status for Monday night. Another limited practice for Thomas would be a good sign for this week. He needs to be in lineups if he’s activated against LA.
Broncos @ Patriots
Broncos RB LeVante Bellamy (knee), LB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep), TE Noah Fant (ankle), WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring), and DT Mike Purcell (knee) didn’t practice Friday. Fant is widely considered to be a longshot for Week 5, though head coach Vic Fangio refused to rule him out. Hamler has been ruled out against the Patriots. WR Tim Patrick, who played 76 percent of the team’s snaps last week against the Jets and saw seven targets, is an OK option in leagues with multiple flex spots.
The Patriots, dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, didn’t practice all week. QB Cam Newton (COVID-19) apparently has a shot to play against the Broncos, per the Boston Globe. Newton should be in fantasy lineups despite the team going without practice this week. Jarrett Stidham would be under center if Newton isn’t cleared for this Monday night game. WR Julian Edelman (knee) should suit up against Denver. He’s a low-end WR2 in PPR formats this week.
Tuesday Night Football
Bills @ Titans
Bills LB Matt Milano (pectoral), WR Andre Roberts (ankle), CB Tre'Davious White (back), and G Brian Winters (knee) didn’t practice Friday. White looks like a long shot to play -- a boon for A.J. Brown as he returns after a four-week knee injury.
Bills WR John Brown (calf), G Cody Ford (groin), QB Jake Fromm (not injury related), and RB Zack Moss (toe) were limited at Friday’s practice. Moss was inactive last week after getting in some limited practices. If he misses another game, Devin Singletary -- who has 40 touches with Moss out of the past two weeks -- is a superb Week 5 start.
Titans WR A.J. Brown (knee) was limited all week. He should be in the lineup against Buffalo, and without Corey Davis -- who was placed on the team’s COVID-19 list -- Brown could benefit from inflated volume in this weird Tuesday game. CB Malcolm Butler (quadricep), LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), and T Taylor Lewan (shoulder) practiced in full.