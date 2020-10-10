Injury Report: Week 5

This week’s injury reports are less apocalyptic than the past couple weeks. So we have that going for us, which is nice.

There are still a handful of injury questions that will alter your Week 5 lineups. Let’s get into them.

Early Games

Cardinals @ Jets

Cardinals LB Devon Kennard (calf) is out. S Chris Banjo (hamstring), TE Darrell Daniels (thigh), and DT Jordan Phillips (illness) are considered questionable. WR DeAndre Hopkins practiced all week and is ready to ride against the New York Football Jets.

Jets QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder) is out, meaning Joe Flacco will start for New York. The QB change could be a downgrade for Jamison Crowder, who has been a volume play with Darnold under center. T Mekhi Becton (shoulder) and WR Breshad Perriman (ankle) are listed as doubtful.

Jets CB Blessuan Austin (calf), S Ashtyn Davis (groin), DE John Franklin (foot), WR Chris Hogan (ribs, knee), and LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder, calf) are all questionable.

Panthers @ Falcons

Panthers CB Eli Apple (hamstring) is out. T Russell Okung (groin) is expected to play against Atlanta -- a boon for the Carolina offense in a favorable matchup.

Falcons S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) is out, and WR Julio Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable. After missing yet another practice Friday, Julio is (very) iffy to suit up this week. Head coach Dan Quinn says Julio will be a game-time decision. He’s probably on the wrong side of questionable, making Olamide Zaccheaus a solid PPR option in 12-team leagues. Atlanta offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said he’s “confident” Zaccheaus -- who got nine targets last week -- can step up in Julio’s absence.

Eagles @ Steelers

Eagles WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (illness, foot), and CB Avonte Maddox (ankle) are out. Greg Ward, incredibly, will serve as the team’s No. 1 wideout once again. T Lane Johnson (ankle) and C Jason Kelce (hip) practiced in full Friday. They’ll play against the Steelers.

Steelers LB Marcus Allen (foot) and FB Derek Watt (hamstring) are out. WR Diontae Johnson (toe) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) will suit up against Philly.

Bengals @ Ravens

Bengals CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring) and WR John Ross (illness) are out. RB Joe Mixon (shin) is questionable, but expected to play against Baltimore. Without pass game involvement, Mixon could have a tough time producing if the Bengals face negative game script this week.

Ravens G Tyre Phillips (shoulder) is out. TE Mark Andrews (thigh), TE Nick Boyle (thigh), WR Marquise Brown (knee), QB Lamar Jackson (knee, illness), S Anthony Levine (abdomen), DT Justin Madubuike (knee), WR Chris Moore (thigh, finger), CB Marcus Peters (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (knee), T Ronnie Stanley (shoulder, hip), DT Broderick Washington (illness), and DE Derek Wolfe (not injury related, elbow) are listed as questionable. Jackson, Andrews, and Brown will play. Fret not.

Jaguars @ Texans

Jaguars DE Josh Allen (knee), DT Daniel Ekuale (ankle), CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder), and LB Myles Jack (ankle) are out this week.

Texans TE Jordan Akins (ankle, concussion), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), RB Buddy Howell (hamstring), LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), and LB Benardrick McKinney (shoulder) are questionable. Akins, after suffering a concussion last week against Minnesota, practiced fully Friday and should be in the lineup against the Jaguars. If he’s out, Darren Fells becomes a reasonable streaming play for desperate fantasy players.

Rams @ Football Team

Rams T Bobby Evans (shoulder) is out. CB Troy Hill (ankle) and LB Micah Kiser (groin) are listed as questionable for this week.

Washington TE Marcus Baugh (not injury related) and CB Greg Stroman (foot) are out. LB Cole Holcomb (knee), C Chase Roullier (knee), G Wes Schweitzer (elbow) and DE Chase Young (groin) are questionable. Roullier was added to the team’s injury report on Friday; losing him for this week’s game would be a setback for the Football Team’s offense in a matchup against Aaron Donald and company.

Raiders @ Chiefs

Raiders WR Bryan Edwards (ankle, foot) is out. T Trenton Brown (calf), DT Maliek Collins (shoulder, illness), WR Rico Gafford (hamstring), and WR Henry Ruggs (knee, hamstring) are questionable. Ruggs should get the green light against KC. He’s a WR4 at best this week. RB Josh Jacobs (hip) practiced in full Friday and will play in Week 5.