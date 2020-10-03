Injury Report: Week 4









Tracking NFL injuries this season is a full-time job. You know how I know that? Because tracking NFL injuries is my full-time job.

Friday’s injury reports were replete with injuries that could wreak absolute havoc on Week 4 fantasy lineups, depending on a few game-time decisions. Prep yourself for the psychic torment of benching your fantasy squad’s most productive players.

Early Games

Cardinals @ Panthers

Cardinals S Budda Baker (thumb) and S Chris Banjo (hamstring) are out, leaving Arizona to scramble in the secondary this week. This could be a significant development for D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, and Teddy Bridgewater this week.

Cardinals C Mason Cole (hamstring), LB Dennis Gardeck (foot), WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle), LB Devon Kennard (calf), WR Christian Kirk (groin), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion), and LB Tanner Vallejo (illness) are all listed as questionable. Hopkins, who’s missed two games in his career, will be a game-time call against the Panthers. If he’s active, get him in your lineups.

If Hopkins sits, Larry Fitzgerald becomes a much better PPR play based on likely target volume. Andy Isabella would be the ceiling play if the Cards are without Hopkins. Kirk is a risky start even if he gets the go ahead. Kyler Murray’s prospects take a hit without Hopkins, though his rushing ability could bail him out on a down passing day.

Panthers G Dennis Daley (ankle) and T Russell Okung (groin) are considered questionable after getting in limited practice sessions late in the week. Carolina’s offensive line managed well last week without Okung and Daley.

Ravens @ Football Team

Ravens LB L.J. Fort (thigh), RB Justice Hill (thigh), S Anthony Levine (abdomen), DT Justin Madubuike (knee), WR Chris Moore (finger, thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (knee), T Ronnie Stanley (shoulder), and DE Derek Wolfe (elbow) are listed as questionable.

Washington LB Cole Holcomb (knee), WR Steven Sims (toe), and DE Chase Young (groin) are out this week. Lamar Jackson, after facing nonstop pressure for the first few weeks of the season, is served well by Young’s absence.

Washington DE Ryan Anderson (ankle), WR Terry McLaurin (thigh), T Morgan Moses (hip), and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness) are considered questionable to face Baltimore. McLaurin didn’t practice Friday -- an alarming development for fantasy managers. Dontrelle Inman and Logan Thomas could see a bump in targets in McLaurin sits.

Browns @ Cowboys

Browns DE Adrian Clayborn (hip), LB Tae Davis (elbow), and CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) are out. G Joel Bitonio (back), C Nick Harris (illness), RB Kareem Hunt (groin), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (abdomen), and CB Denzel Ward (groin) are listed as questionable. Hunt is expected to get the green light against Dallas. He practiced on a limited basis Friday.

Odell Beckham, Jr. popped up on this week’s injury report with a back issue. It doesn’t seem to be a big deal for OBJ, and he’ll play against a leaky Dallas secondary.

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs (shoulder, knee) and T Tyron Smith (neck) are questionable.

Colts @ Bears

Colts CB T.J. Carrie (hamstring) and WR Michael Pittman (calf) are out. With enough receiver injuries and another call from his grandmother, perhaps T.Y. Hilton’s big day is near.

Bears S Sherrick McManis (hamstring) is doubtful, while LB Khalil Mack (knee) and LB Josh Woods (ankle) are considered questionable. Mack has had that designation for most of the season and has yet to miss a game.

Jaguars @ Bengals

Jaguars DT Daniel Ekuale (ankle) and C Brandon Linder (knee) are out. K Stephen Hauschka (right knee) is questionable. Jacksonville’s kicking game could be catastrophic if Hauschka can’t play.

Bengals DT Geno Atkins (shoulder), DT Mike Daniels (elbow), and LB Logan Wilson (concussion) are out. CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs, hamstring) is doubtful to face the Jaguars. RB Joe Mixon (chest) made a sudden and jarring appearance on the team's late-week injury report. The Cincinnati Enquirer's Tyler Dragon said "the belief" is Mixon will play against the Jaguars. Gio Bernard would likely start if Mixon were held out.