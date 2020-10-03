Injury Report: Week 4

Tracking NFL injuries this season is a full-time job. You know how I know that? Because tracking NFL injuries is my full-time job.
Friday’s injury reports were replete with injuries that could wreak absolute havoc on Week 4 fantasy lineups, depending on a few game-time decisions. Prep yourself for the psychic torment of benching your fantasy squad’s most productive players.
Early Games
Cardinals @ Panthers
Cardinals S Budda Baker (thumb) and S Chris Banjo (hamstring) are out, leaving Arizona to scramble in the secondary this week. This could be a significant development for D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, and Teddy Bridgewater this week.
Cardinals C Mason Cole (hamstring), LB Dennis Gardeck (foot), WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle), LB Devon Kennard (calf), WR Christian Kirk (groin), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion), and LB Tanner Vallejo (illness) are all listed as questionable. Hopkins, who’s missed two games in his career, will be a game-time call against the Panthers. If he’s active, get him in your lineups.
If Hopkins sits, Larry Fitzgerald becomes a much better PPR play based on likely target volume. Andy Isabella would be the ceiling play if the Cards are without Hopkins. Kirk is a risky start even if he gets the go ahead. Kyler Murray’s prospects take a hit without Hopkins, though his rushing ability could bail him out on a down passing day.
Panthers G Dennis Daley (ankle) and T Russell Okung (groin) are considered questionable after getting in limited practice sessions late in the week. Carolina’s offensive line managed well last week without Okung and Daley.
Ravens @ Football Team
Ravens LB L.J. Fort (thigh), RB Justice Hill (thigh), S Anthony Levine (abdomen), DT Justin Madubuike (knee), WR Chris Moore (finger, thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (knee), T Ronnie Stanley (shoulder), and DE Derek Wolfe (elbow) are listed as questionable.
Washington LB Cole Holcomb (knee), WR Steven Sims (toe), and DE Chase Young (groin) are out this week. Lamar Jackson, after facing nonstop pressure for the first few weeks of the season, is served well by Young’s absence.
Washington DE Ryan Anderson (ankle), WR Terry McLaurin (thigh), T Morgan Moses (hip), and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness) are considered questionable to face Baltimore. McLaurin didn’t practice Friday -- an alarming development for fantasy managers. Dontrelle Inman and Logan Thomas could see a bump in targets in McLaurin sits.
Browns @ Cowboys
Browns DE Adrian Clayborn (hip), LB Tae Davis (elbow), and CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) are out. G Joel Bitonio (back), C Nick Harris (illness), RB Kareem Hunt (groin), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (abdomen), and CB Denzel Ward (groin) are listed as questionable. Hunt is expected to get the green light against Dallas. He practiced on a limited basis Friday.
Odell Beckham, Jr. popped up on this week’s injury report with a back issue. It doesn’t seem to be a big deal for OBJ, and he’ll play against a leaky Dallas secondary.
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs (shoulder, knee) and T Tyron Smith (neck) are questionable.
Colts @ Bears
Colts CB T.J. Carrie (hamstring) and WR Michael Pittman (calf) are out. With enough receiver injuries and another call from his grandmother, perhaps T.Y. Hilton’s big day is near.
Bears S Sherrick McManis (hamstring) is doubtful, while LB Khalil Mack (knee) and LB Josh Woods (ankle) are considered questionable. Mack has had that designation for most of the season and has yet to miss a game.
Jaguars @ Bengals
Jaguars DT Daniel Ekuale (ankle) and C Brandon Linder (knee) are out. K Stephen Hauschka (right knee) is questionable. Jacksonville’s kicking game could be catastrophic if Hauschka can’t play.
Bengals DT Geno Atkins (shoulder), DT Mike Daniels (elbow), and LB Logan Wilson (concussion) are out. CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs, hamstring) is doubtful to face the Jaguars. RB Joe Mixon (chest) made a sudden and jarring appearance on the team's late-week injury report. The Cincinnati Enquirer's Tyler Dragon said "the belief" is Mixon will play against the Jaguars. Gio Bernard would likely start if Mixon were held out.
Chargers @ Bucs
Chargers T Bryan Bulaga (back), QB TyRod Taylor (ribs, chest), G Trai Turner (groin), and WR Mike Williams (hamstring) are out. Look for Keenan Allen to have another breathtaking target share against Tampa. S Rayshawn Jenkins (groin), T Storm Norton (knee), T Tyree St. Louis (concussion), and LB Nick Vigil (groin) are listed as questionable.
Bucs RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) and WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) are out for Week 4. It’s once again Ronald Jones Szn, though said szn could be canceled if Jones blinks in a way that displeases Bruce Arians. LeSean McCoy, still somehow on the team, could see some passing down work against the Chargers. Godwin missing another game should open up targets for Justin Watson and to a lesser extent, Scotty Miller (hip, groin), who’s considered questionable. Mostly it means Mike Evans is a top-flight fantasy option.
Saints @ Lions
New Orleans will roll out its B-team against the Lions. TE Jared Cook (groin), DE Marcus Davenport (elbow, toe), CB Janoris Jenkins (shoulder), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), G Andrus Peat (ankle), and WR Michael Thomas (ankle) are all out. LB Chase Hansen (hip) is questionable. The offense will continue to run through Alvin Kamara, who could easily see a dozen targets against Detroit. Jenkins and Lattimore missing this week’s game makes Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, and Matthew Stafford much more appealing.
Lions S C.J. Moore (calf) is out. TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring), DE Da'shawn Hand (chest), LB Christian Jones (knee), CB Darryl Roberts (hip), and CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring) are listed as questionable.
Seahawks @ Dolphins
Seahawks S Jamal Adams (groin), LB Jordyn Brooks (knee), and CB Quinton Dunbar (knee) are out for Week 4. Seattle’s secondary, which has been lit aflame throughout the season’s first three weeks, is even more vulnerable this week. Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami pass catchers could hardly have a better matchup.
Seahawks RB Chris Carson (knee), CB Shaquill Griffin (shoulder), S Delano Hill (back), RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder), G Damien Lewis (ankle), and CB Neiko Thorpe (hip) are listed as questionable. Head coach Pete Carroll was upbeat (imagine that) in describing Carson’s condition. He should start and see something close to his regular workload against the Dolphins.
Dolphins S Kavon Frazier (shoulder) and CB Byron Jones (groin, achilles) are doubtful. G Solomon Kindley (foot) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (illness) are questionable.
Vikings @ Texans
Vikings CB Mike Hughes (neck) is out and CB Kris Boyd (hamstring) is considered doubtful. Minnesota’s secondary is ripe for the picking this week.
Texans RB Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring) and LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) are questionable. RB Duke Johnson (ankle) is expected to play against the Vikings. Not that it matters for fantasy purposes.
Bills @ Raiders
Bills LB Del'Shawn Phillips (quadricep) is out. DE Mario Addison (knee) and RB Zack Moss (toe) are listed as questionable. Moss practiced all week and is fully expected to play, putting a damper on Devin Singletary’s Week 4 prospects.
Raiders CB Damon Arnette (wrist, thumb), WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle), and DT Daniel Ross (foot) are out. T Trenton Brown (calf), WR Rico Gafford (hamstring), and WR Henry Ruggs (knee, hamstring) are listed as doubtful to face the Bills. Without Ruggs and Edwards, look for Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller to absorb much of the team’s target share against Buffalo. Renfrow saw nine targets and played 66 percent of Vegas’ offensive snaps last week with Ruggs and Edwards out.
Raiders S Johnathan Abram (shoulder, thumb) and LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) are questionable.
Afternoon Games
Patriots @ Chiefs
Patriots QB Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 and is out, altering the entire complexion of this week’s game against Kansas City -- if the game can even be played. All Patriots players get a marked downgrade with Brian Hoyer under center, and Kansas City’s defense becomes a top Week 4 option. Hoyer isn’t startable outside of superflex formats against KC.
Patriots S Cody Davis (rib) is out. DT Adam Butler (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee), G Shaquille Mason (calf), RB Sony Michel (quadricep), and T Isaiah Wynn (calf) are all considered questionable. Edelman will play. He has a tasty matchup in a great game environment.
Chiefs DT Chris Jones (groin) is out for Week 4.
Giants @ Rams
Giants S Jabrill Peppers (ankle) is out. S Julian Love (knee, ankle) is questionable to face the Rams.
Rams RB Cam Akers (ribs) is out, clearing the way for another solid workload for Darrell Henderson. The kids are saying Henderson is in a “smash spot.” I can’t disagree. S Jordan Fuller (shoulder) is questionable.
Sunday Night Football
Eagles @ 49ers
Eagles WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle), and CB Trevor Williams (rib) are out for Week 4. Greg Ward and John Hightower are the only healthy receivers who are part of Philly’s regular rotation. After seeing 11 targets last week, Ward is the preferred fantasy option. WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) is considered doubtful and T Jason Peters (foot) is questionable.
Niners DE Dee Ford (back), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (quadricep), CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), TE Jordan Reed (knee), and CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) are out. CB K'Waun Williams (hip) is listed as questionable. The team’s backfield will be split between Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson, as it was in Week 3. McKinnon will play through a rib injury he suffered last week. He practiced in full throughout the week.
George Kittle returns after missing two games with a knee injury. He should be plugged into lineups even if he’s not 100 percent. Deebo Samuel (foot) is going to play against the Eagles -- a surprise, to be sure. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel won’t have his regular role in the offense; he’ll be eased into action. Samuel is a shaky flex play, while Brandon Aiyuk should once again lead 49ers wideouts in touches.
Monday Night Football
Falcons @ Packers
Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) is considered likely to suit up for Monday night. He missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury he’s battled through for nearly a month. Get him into your lineups. WR Calvin Ridley (ankle, calf) was a limited participant in Friday's practice. Ridley wasn't able to practice Thursday. He could be seen testing out his injured ankle during Friday's session. Though the calf injury designation is new, he seems on track to play Monday against the Packers. Fantasy players should have a backup plan for Ridley missing the Monday night matchup. WR Russell Gage (concussion) practiced fully Friday and will play against the Packers.
Packers LB Christian Kirksey (pectoral), WR Allen Lazard (core), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), and QB Jordan Love (illness) didn’t practice Friday. Lazard will be out for a month or more after having surgery to repair a core muscle injury. Marques Valdez-Scantling might see a few more looks with Lazard out.
WR Davante Adams (hamstring), DT Kenny Clark (groin), TE Josiah Deguara (ankle), LB Rashan Gary (ankle), and LB Za'Darius Smith (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Friday. Adams is trending toward returning to the Green Bay lineup this week. The Packers have been cautious with his hamstring injury so there’s little reason to fear an in-game setback for Adams.