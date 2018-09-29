Injury Report: Week 4

Week 4 of the fantasy football season is finally here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need leave the weekend with a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 4 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in his award-winning Matchups Column.

As for me, I am here to shed some light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also tweet about football (and wrestling) at @notJDaigle.

Early Games

Jets @ Jaguars

*S Marcus Maye (ankle, foot), S Doug Middleton (knee, finger), and CB Buster Skrine (knee) are all questionable for Sunday. All were limited on Friday, so the Jets may have to wait another week for Maye to make his 2018 debut.

*Leonard Fournette (hamstring, questionable) was limited all last week, said to play as of Saturday night, then downgraded to out later Sunday morning. His outlook is more positive this week as he was upgraded to full participation on Friday. With RG A.J. McCann (triceps, questionable) also getting a full practice in, the Jaguars’ offense should be back to full force against the Jets.

Dolphins @ Patriots

*Starters currently listed as questionable for the Dolphins are S Reshad Jones (shoulder), WR DeVante Parker (quadricep), and DE Cameron Wake (knee). Parker’s sudden quad injury is worth noting because it differs from the finger injury that kept him out during the team’s first two games. If he’s active, note that Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson were the odd men out in 3-WR sets last week, running a total of 11 routes on 19 snaps despite their comical 4-144-3 combined receiving line.

*As usual for this time of year, the Patriots elected to keep all statuses in-house, listing the entire lot of T Marcus Cannon (calf), S Patrick Chung (concussion), S Nate Ebner (hip), DE Trey Flowers (concussion), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle), and CB Eric Rowe (groin) questionable. All were limited earlier in the week, too. Gronkowski was at least a full participant last week before suiting up Sunday night. If he plays (and I assume he will), he’s a terrific leverage play in DFS and a must-start in season-long leagues. Josh Gordon is a true question mark for Sunday, especially with Julian Edelman’s return right around the corner. The Pats could just wait it out one more week and dispense both on the league at the same time. Without Rex Burkhead (neck, I.R.) for the foreseeable future, expect rookie Sony Michel to see lead New England’s backfield in carries, James White to continue leading in targets, and practice squad signees Kenjon Barner and Ralph Webb to sprinkle in carries behind Michel. The latter hasn’t looked all that great so far, but is arguably a must-start this week given the Patriots’ propensity to feed him despite the ensuing results (so far, anyways).

Eagles @ Titans

*Darren Sproles (hamstring) remains out while Corey Clement (quad) is questionable for the second consecutive week. Jay Ajayi (back) said playing with an ailing back will ultimately come down to “pain tolerance”, but he’ll suit up and should be considered an RB2 against the Titans’ funnel defense. Clement will revert back into his typical rotational role and should be used strictly as a FLEX play. The Eagles listed Alshon Jeffery (shoulder, illness) as questionable, but he was cleared for contact earlier in the week and didn’t practice Thursday and Friday strictly due to a sudden illness. He’s expected to play, though his actual involvement will be worth monitoring. If he’s active, it’s a downgrade to rookie TE Dallas Goedert whether you’ve already blown your FAAB on him or not.

*Marcus Mariota (elbow) was a full participant in practice Friday (and ensuingly removed from the Titans’ injury report) but it’s truly a wonder whether or not it was all just forced due to Blaine Gabbert’s pending status (concussion, questionable). Mariota’s presence immediately elevates Corey Davis’ outlook, but the former can’t confidently be started outside of 2-QB leagues at this time. With Rishard Matthews (released) out of the frame, note that second-year pro Taywan Taylor has quietly seen an increased snap rate (13% > 40.7% > 51.6%) in every outing over the Titans’ last three games.

Texans @ Colts

*Surrounding offensive players WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), and Will Fuller (hamstring) were removed from the injury report Friday and are expected to play. DeAndre Hopkins (thumb, ankle, hamstring), though, has yet to be cleared. He’s truly questionable for Sunday. We have yet to see a game that Fuller’s played without Hopkins during the Deshaun Watson era, but the former would clearly move into must-start territory if, for whatever reason, Hopkins is ruled out.

*The Colts will be without LT Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), Jack Doyle (hip), and T Joe Haeg (ankle) Sunday. RB Marlon Mack (hamstring) is also questionable, though the Colts already hinted at his status when they promoted RB Jeremy McNichols from their practice squad Friday. If you intended on using Mack, make other plans. J.J. Watt and Co. will probably have no issues pressuring Andrew Luck on Sunday, but keep in mind the Colts’ secondary still surprisingly ranks No. 3 overall in coverage according to Pro Football Focus. It’s entirely possible this is just a low-scoring game with both sides unable to move the ball.

Bills @ Packers

*LeSean McCoy (rib, questionable) was limited Friday but remained adamant he’ll play. For those us who pulled the trigger on him because we deemed his floor “valuable” in the fourth round, just know he’ll probably remain a non-factor and stay an inevitable FLEX (at best) Sunday. TEs Charles Clay (shoulder, hip) and Jason Croom (knee) are also questionable, though no receiver has stood out with Josh Allen under center.

*Aaron Rodgers (knee) was slapped with the questionable tag, but consider it protocol. He actually progressed this week, even sliding in a limited practice on Friday. If all goes according to plan, he’ll participate in walkthroughs Saturday and again suit up Sunday. The same can’t be said for Randall Cobb (questionable), who injured his hamstring during Thursday’s practice and was downgraded to DNP on Friday. Geronimo Allison is the only other receiver to have run any routes from the slot (11) behind Cobb this season, so he would likely be in line for more work from there, pushing rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the outside in 3-WR sets. Jimmy Graham (78 routes) has quietly been used in the slot the most behind Cobb, making him an intriguing DFS play for Week 4.

Lions @ Cowboys

*WR Golden Tate (hip) made a surprise appearance on the Lions’ injury report Friday. The same thing happened to Marvin Jones, who went on to record 4-69-1 on six targets, last week. Assumption is he plays.

* Cole Beasley (ankle) is questionable, but it doesn’t matter given Dallas’ WRBC. The real story here is Sean Lee’s (hamstring, out) absence. Dallas’ defensive rates plummeted across the board without Lee last season, allowing 4.8 yards per carry and an explosive run (20-plus yards) percentage (6.7%) that was half that (3.6%) with Lee on the field. Oddly enough, the Lions have also been hemorrhaged on the ground this season, allowing a league-high 5.4 YPC. Ezekiel Elliott will continue getting served all of Dallas’ usage on a silver platter and, despite schematically-deficient and uncreative runs up the middle, should have a field day against the Lions.

Buccaneers @ Bears

*First-rounder Vita Vea (calf, questionable) has an opportunity to make his debut. CB Marcus Williams (hamstring) is also questionable.

*Bears will be thin at CB as both Prince Amukamara (hamstring) and Marcus Cooper (hamstring) have already been ruled out. Rookie Anthony Miller (shoulder) is also out, freeing up slot duties for Josh Bellamy and Allen Robinson. As Evan Silva noted, that’s where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been absolutely crushed this season, allowing fruitful receiving lines to Michael Thomas (16-180-1 in Week 1), Nelson Agholor (8-88-1 in Week 2), and JuJu Smith-Schuster (9-116 in Week 3) through their first three games.

Bengals @ Falcons

*Joe Mixon (knee) is still out while Giovani Bernard (thigh) and A.J. Green (groin) were both taken off Cincinnati’s injury report Friday. Sunday has all the makings of an eruption spot for Gio, who faces an ailing Falcons defense that’s allowed the most receptions to running backs (36) this season. More on Atlanta’s injuries below.

*Outside of already having lost MLB Deion Jones (foot, I.R.), FS Ricardo Allen (Achilles’), and SS Keanu Neal (ACL, I.R.), the Falcons will also be without CB Justin Bethel (knee) and DE Derrick Shelby (groin) on Sunday. Those absences not only upgrade Bernard’s matchup, but also Andy Dalton’s, Green’s, and Tyler Boyd’s. Devonta Freeman (knee) is also set to miss one more game, which gives Tevin Coleman one more week of fill-in duty. He’s a low-end RB1 that should thrive versus a Bengals defense that allowed Christian McCaffrey to rush for career-highs across the board (28-184) in Week 3. If you own any peripheral players in this game (Calvin Ridley, Tyler Eifert, etc.), you're starting them. It's total has skyrocketed from 48 to 53.5 since initially opening, which usually spells fireworks.

Afternoon Games

Seahawks @ Cardinals

*Doug Baldwin (knee) and RB Chris Carson (hip) were slapped with the questionable tag, though Baldwin is fully expected to play. Whether Baldwin’s actually ready to return or not, his presence alone is a downgrade to Tyler Lockett’s, who’s averaged 6.5 targets and 4.5-68.5-1 in his last two games without Baldwin. The latter is a WR2 out of the gates and pushes Lockett to WR3/FLEX territory. Rookie Rashaad Penny would start and have complete reign of Seattle’s backfield if Carson can’t go. Don't go full Carson, though, if he plays. Another 34-touch outing is simply in his range of outcomes and not the standard moving forward. You never go full Carson.

*Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring, questionable) went through the same routine as last week, sitting out Wednesday before getting in limited work both Thursday and Friday. He admittedly didn’t look 100% against Chicago, hauling in just two catches for nine yards. He’s closer to a FLEX option this week given his injury status.

Browns @ Raiders

*Starting FS Damarious Randall (heel) might not be available in Baker Mayfield’s first career start (on the road across the country, no less). Tyrod Taylor (concussion, back) will also reportedly be listed as Cleveland’s No. 3 quarterback behind Drew Stanton while the former continues healing.

*DE Bruce Irvin (knee), DE Arden Key (groin), and starting OT Donald Penn (concussion) were all removed from Oakland’s injury report Friday. It’s a sneaky-spot for the Raiders, who were quietly bet up to -3 from -2.5 Friday afternoon. Oakland has yet to trail at any point before the fourth quarter this season.

Saints @ Giants

*Alvin Kamara (knee) was limited throughout the week but wasn’t listed on the Saints’ final injury report Friday. Imagine sitting Kamara.

*CB Eli Apple (groin), TE Evan Engram (knee), WR Cody Latimer (knee), RB Jonathan Stewart (foot, I.R.), DE Olivier Vernon (ankle) have all been ruled out for Sunday. Apple and Vernon were limited Friday and should be able to go next week. Sterling Shepard should thrive without Engram in the same way Calvin Ridley did in Week 3 (7-146-3) when he was matched against New Orleans’ revolving door of P.J. Williams and Ken Crawley away from Marshon Lattimore. The latter is expected to shadow Odell Beckham throughout the day.

49ers @ Chargers

*Consider Matt Breida (game-time decision, knee) truly questionable for Sunday. It doesn’t exude confidence that he mentioned he’s “got to feel comfortable” enough to play since "it’s a long season.” If he’s out, look for Alfred Morris to lead the 49ers’ backfield in early-down carries and hybrid fullback/running back Kyle Juszczyk to lead in targets. In his five starts last season, backup and now incumbent starter C.J. Beathard’s 7.6 average depth of target ranked No. 29 out of 35 qualifiers. Living near the line of scrimmage also entailed Beathard average a league-high 36% target rate to running backs. Juszczyk could buoy his season-high 77.9% snap rate (and 21 routes) from last week into an integral role out of the backfield immediately. Juszczyk was utilized at running back (9 snaps), Inline tight end (4), out wide (3), and in the slot (3) all on Sunday. Further hurting matters is that the 49ers will likely be without both CB Richard Sherman (calf, out) and S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder, doubtful).

*Keenan Allen (knee, tooth) got in just one limited practice this week and is officially listed as questionable. It's a potential smash spot for Allen (and all Chargers wideouts, for that matter), though the injury risk lowers him to back-end WR1 status. RotoPat has him at No. 10 in his Week 4 receiver rankings. Travis Benjamin (foot) is also questionable. Their absences would certainly elevate second-year pro Mike Williams’ ceiling, but he’s earned WR3/WR4 status even if both take to the field.

Sunday Night

Ravens @ Steelers

*Ravens could be thin on defense with CB Brandon Carr (knee), LB C.J. Mosley (knee), DT Michael Pierce (foot), and LB Terrell Suggs (knee) all being listed as questionable. Note that Mosley and T Ronnie Stanley (foot) were full participants Friday and will likely play. TE Hayden Hurst (foot) is close, though this might not be the week he returns. If you’re in extremely deep leagues, he’s worth a speculatory add.

*S Morgan Burnett (groin) and CB Mike Hilton (elbow) are doubtful for Sunday night.

Monday Night

Chiefs @ Broncos

*There’s been no official injury report for this matchup just yet, but Eric Berry (heel) missed an entire week of practice...again. He should be considered out until further notice.

*TE Jake Butt (knee, I.R.) suffered a non-contact ACL tear during walk-through Thursday. Neither of Jeff Heuerman or Matt LaCosse are going to become a factor catching the ball, but that’s who’s set to replace him.