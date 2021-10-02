Injury Report: Week 4









Welcome back to the Saturday Injury Report! Every week I’ll be looking at injuries across the league for the upcoming slate of games.

Early Games

Washington @ Falcons

Washington RB Antonio Gibson (shin) missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but logged a limited session on Friday. The shin injury is a new development, but it sounds like head coach Ron Rivera is “pretty confident” that Gibson suits up on Sunday. I recommend rostering RB Jaret Patterson in the off chance that Gibson is a surprise scratch. The matchup against the pillow-soft unit the Falcons calls a run defense is quite tasty and I’d expect Gibson/Patterson could return low-end RB1 numbers.

The Atlanta Falcons will be without the services of WR Russell Gage (ankle) this week. Its possible Gage returns to action following the team's Week 6 bye.

Texans @ Bills

The Texans remain without WRs Danny Amendola (hamstring) and Nico Collins (shoulder). WR Brandin Cooks remains the primary playmaker on offense for the Texans. Through the first three weeks of the season, Cooks has posted an eye-popping 37.6% target (leads the NFL) and has posted two WR1 finishes. Despite the tricky matchup against the Bills’ secondary, I’d expect Cooks to post WR2 numbers on Sunday.

The Bills enter the week with a clean bill of health.

Lions @ Bears

D’Andre Swift (groin) remains limited in practice. Despite being on the injury report, Swift has started seeing a larger workload. Swift saw 14 carries last week against the Ravens, a season-high for him. He’s also seen target counts of 11, 5, 7 over the first three games. Swift remains locked in as a low-end RB1 in PPR formats.

On the Bears’ side of the ball, the team is dealing with a couple of injuries to key defensive players. LB Khalil Mack is dealing with a foot injury and did not practice all week before logging in a limited session on Friday. He’s currently listed as questionable, but his status should be monitored. If he misses the week, QB Jared Goff could make a good streaming option for those in super-flex formats. Starting safety Tashaun Gipson did not practice all week and is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday. QB Andy Dalton logged limited practices all week and is listed as questionable for Week 4. Meanwhile, rookie Justin Fields practiced in full all week and should be good to go. Head coach Matt Nagy has declined to announce a starter for Sunday’s game just yet, but neither quarterback is an appealing option in 1-QB formats.

Panthers @ Cowboys

RB Christian McCaffrey remains out with a hamstring injury. Chuba Hubbard figures to see the bulk of the workload, with Royce Freeman operating in a change of pace role. Hubbard is a very good plug-and-play RB2 this week given the injuries the Cowboys have on the defensive side of the ball.

The Cowboys are missing several starters on defense. DT Carlos Watkins, LB Keanu Neal, and S Donovan Wilson are all declared out, whereas DE Randy Gregory (knee) is questionable for Sunday after logging a limited practice on Friday.

Colts @ Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts will be without G Quenton Nelson this Sunday. His absence is ostensibly a downgrade for the fantasy prospects of QB Carson Wentz and RB Jonathan Taylor. Taylor does have a decent matchup against the middle-of-the-road Dolphins defense, so I’d expect he returns RB2 numbers this week. Wentz is dealing with two sprained ankles and will play through the injury again this week. Expect reduced passing volume as the Colts will look to hide Wentz to prevent further injury. TE Jack Doyle was limited in practice on Friday after back-to-back DNP’s and it’s possible he’s not available this Sunday.

Dolphins WR Will Fuller has been dealing with a chest/elbow injury. Fuller practiced in full on Friday and should be out there on Sunday.

Browns @ Vikings

Browns WR Odell Beckham practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and should be all systems go on Sunday. Beckham will look to build on his 5-77-0 receiving line from last week.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was listed as a limited participant in practice this week. If Cook is active, expect the Vikings to give him most of the workload. Barring a late report about limitations, Cook should be viewed as a top-5 option at the position.

Giants @ Saints

Both Giants WRs Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton have been ruled out for Sunday. Given that both players are dealing with hamstring strains, I’d expect them to miss more time. RB Saquon Barkley (knee) and WR Kenny Golladay (hip) were limited in practice, but I’d expect both players to be active. Barkley is a low-end RB1 and Golladay is a FLEX option.

The Saints enter the week with a clean bill of health.

Titans @ Jets

The Titans will be without the services of A.J. Brown (hamstring) and Julio Jones (hamstring) this week. The Titans will be trotting out some combination of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Josh Reynolds, Marcus Johnson, and Chester Rogers in three-wide sets. TE Anthony Firkser logged a full week of practice and should garner some targets as well. RB Jeremy McNichols popped up on the injury report with a hamstring injury on Friday and logged a limited practice. McNichols’ absence might open a handful of extra targets for Derrick Henry. Keep an eye on RB Darrynton Evans as it’s possible the Titans might elevate him from short-term IR soon. Evans should be rostered in 12-team leagues.

The Jets’ second-round pick Elijah Moore will miss the game with a concussion. Given that the Jets have a Week 6 bye, it’s likely that he’s not back until Week 7 at the earliest. WR Jamison Crowder logged a full practice on Friday and should make his season debut on Sunday after a surprise late scratch last week.

Chiefs @ Eagles

Both the Chiefs and Eagles should be fully healthy for Sunday.

Afternoon Games

Cardinals @ Rams

Unlike last week, WR DeAndre Hopkins practiced in full on Thursday and Friday. It sounds like he’ll be all systems go come Sunday.

Rams RB Darrell Henderson practiced in full on Friday. Head coach Sean McVay said that he anticipates that Henderson will suit up on Sunday. The Rams leaned heavily on Sony Michel last week, so prudent fantasy managers might want to hold off slotting Henderson into their starting lineup on Sunday.

Seahawks @ 49ers

It appears that Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett’s hip injury is not as serious as it appeared. He practiced on Friday and is expected to play on Sunday.

TE George Kittle’s status is up in the air for Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that the team would have a better idea if Kittle is able to go by today, so keep your eyes peeled for any updates. The Niners listed RB Elijah Mitchell as questionable for this Sunday, but it appears that he is a true game-time decision.

Ravens @ Broncos

QB Lamar Jackson missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practice with a back injury but practiced in full on Friday. He’s a top-5 option at the position this week. WR Rashod Bateman returned to practice on Wednesday and made it through the week without any setbacks. It’s been well over a month since the rookie last practiced, so it’s possible he’s still getting back up to speed before being activated from injured reserve. Bateman is a solid end-of-bench stash option.

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon has been limited in practice all week with a rib/lower leg injury. It’s likely that RB Javonte Williams sees a bump in his workload this Sunday.

Steelers @ Packers

WR Chase Claypool was a surprise limited participant on Thursday’s practice before being limited to DNP on Friday. He’s trended in the wrong direction this week and I suspect he won’t play on Sunday. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) and WR Diontae Johnson were both removed from the injury report. QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral) “practiced in full this week”, but it won’t change the fact that he’s looked incredibly washed up this season.

Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling might go on short-term injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Valdes-Scantling will hopefully miss no more than the three-game minimum. RB A.J Dillon was a surprise limited participant on Thursday’s practice with a back injury. Dillon hasn’t emerged as a viable standalone option behind Aaron Jones but is one of the highest upside handcuff RBs in fantasy. Aaron Jones was also listed as a limited participant in practice all week, but I’d expect he plays and gets his usual workload on Sunday.

Sunday Night Football

Buccaneers @ Patriots

Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard will miss the game with a knee injury. TE Rob Gronkowski is listed as doubtful for Sunday with a rib injury. In order to play on Sunday Gronkowski would have to “manage some extreme pain” per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Arians has noted that Gronkowski is a game-time decision, but fantasy managers should make alternative arrangements for Sunday.

The Patriots placed RB James White on injured reserve and he’s expected to miss the rest of the season. One of Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden, or J.J. Taylor could potentially emerge as the pass-catching option behind Damien Harris.

Monday Night Football

Raiders @ Chargers

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs has been practicing in a limited fashion all week and is listed as questionable for Monday Night Football. Head coach Jon Gruden has said that he’s “not going to hesitate to put him (Peyton Barber) in a primary role.” I’ll be interested to see the workload split between the Raiders RBs if Jacobs is active.

WR Keenan Allen has been listed as a limited participant in practice due to a nagging ankle injury. Given that the game occurs on Monday night, I’m not too concerned about his playing status. Allen should be a low-end WR1 this week.

Enjoy the games, everyone!

