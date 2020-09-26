Injury Report: Week 3

The nightmarish rash of Week 2 injuries created one of the most hectic, most consequential waiver wire weeks in recent fantasy football history. Now we’re left to figure out who will get the green light to play in Week 3, and which waiver darlings will get immediate opportunity to put up week-winning stat lines.

Let’s get into the week’s Friday injury reports and what they tell us about players’ availability for Sunday and Monday.

Texans @ Steelers

Texans RB Duke Johnson (ankle), LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), and WR Kenny Stills (illness) are questionable. Stills missing this week’s game could offer a small opportunity bump for Brandin Cooks. Duke Johnson isn’t fantasy relevant.

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and WR Diontae Johnson (toe) returned to practice Friday. They’re good to go against Houston.

Raiders @ Patriots

Raiders T Trenton Brown (calf), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral), and WR Henry Ruggs (knee, hamstring) are out for Week 3. Ruggs hasn’t been a part of the Vegas offense (he has a 9 percent target share through two weeks) but his absence should give more playing time to Bryan Edwards, Nelson Agholor, and possibly Hunter Renfrow.

Raiders G Denzelle Good (thumb, illness), RB Josh Jacobs (hip), TE Darren Waller (knee), and T Sam Young (groin) are considered questionable. Waller and Jacobs both practiced in a limited capacity Friday, indicating they’ll suit up against the Patriots.

Patriots C David Andrews (hand), LB Josh Uche (ankle) and RB James White (personal) are out. Rex Burkhead saw a spike in playing time and got six targets last week with White out. He’s a low-ceiling PPR play against Vegas.

Patriots DT Adam Butler (shoulder), S Kyle Dugger (foot), WR Julian Edelman (knee), WR N'Keal Harry (ankle), and T Isaiah Wynn (calf) are considered questionable. Harry and Edelman will play against a Vegas defense that allowed 28 targets to receivers in Week 1.

Rams @ Bills

Rams RB Cam Akers (ribs) is out, leaving Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown to share backfield duties against the Bills. Brown, who suffered a finger injury last week, is fine and will play this week. Henderson, who had 12 carries and three targets last week after Akers exited the game, remains the favorite to lead the backfield in touches. CB Darious Williams (ankle) is questionable for the Rams.

Bills TE Dawson Knox (concussion), RB Zack Moss (toe), and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (quadricep) are out. Devin Singletary should see a spike in usage against the Rams. From Week 8 and into the playoffs, Singletary saw 14.7 rushes per game and 4.3 targets per contest, per ESPN’s Mike Clay. Fantasy managers should confidently roll out Singletary as long as Moss is out.

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), CB Taron Johnson (groin), and LB Matt Milano (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Jets @ Colts

Jets WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring), S Ashtyn Davis (groin), T George Fant (concussion), WR Breshad Perriman (ankle), and CB Quincy Wilson (concussion) are out. WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), CB Nate Hairston (hip), C Connor McGovern (hamstring) are listed as questionable. Chris Hogan is shaping up as the first wideout in history to see 30 targets in a game, which would make him a borderline flex option.

Colts LB Matthew Adams (ankle) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (non-football illness) are out. TE Jack Doyle (knee) is considered questionable and will play against the Jets, thereby canceling the short but glorious Mo Alie-Cox Szn.

49ers @ Giants

Probably it would be easier to list the Niners who aren’t injured. But here we go: 49ers RB Tevin Coleman (knee), DE Dee Ford (back), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (quadricep), TE George Kittle (knee), and RB Raheem Mostert (knee) are out. Jordan Reed will get another start. Reed wasn’t targeted nearly as heavily once Nick Mullens came in for an injured Jimmy G but he still profiles as a top-end streaming candidate. Mullens, meanwhile, is worth a start in superflex formats for managers who picked him up this week.

49ers CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) is questionable.

Giants S Adrian Colbert (quadricep) is doubtful and CB Brandon Williams (groin) is questionable.

Football Team @ Browns

Washington T Saahdiq Charles (thigh) and LB Cole Holcomb (knee) are out. T Morgan Moses (hip) and WR Steven Sims (toe) are questionable. Sims should play. He’s a low-end WR3 without much upside this week.

Browns LB Jacob Phillips (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (abdomen), and CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) are out. Williams returned to practice this week but was ultimately ruled out ahead of Sunday. Denzel Ward (groin) is also listed as questionable after suffering an injury in Thursday's practice. Terrance Mitchell and Kevin Johnson project to start with either Tavierre Thomas or M.J. Stewart if both Ward and Williams are out.

Browns DE Adrian Clayborn (hip) and LB Mack Wilson (knee) are also considered questionable to face Washington.

Titans @ Vikings

Titans WR A.J. Brown (knee), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), LB Derick Roberson (illness) are out. Corey Davis should remain in lineups against a Minnesota secondary that lost two cornerbacks to injury last week. RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring) is expected to make his debut appearance for Tennessee. The rookie could take a target or two away from Derrick Henry.

Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler (rib) and CB Mike Hughes (neck) are out. RB Mike Boone (concussion) and CB Kris Boyd (hamstring) are listed as questionable.





Bears @ Panthers

Bears DT Mario Edwards (glute), LB Khalil Mack (knee) are considered questionable for Week 3. WR Allen Robinson (knee) was a full practice participant all week and will suit up against a burnable Atlanta secondary.

Falcons S Ricardo Allen (elbow) and CB Kendall Sheffield (foot) are out this week.

DE Dante Fowler (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), T Kaleb McGary (knee), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin), and LB Foyesade Oluokun (hamstring) are marked as questionable to face the Bears. Julio, after missing practice all week, probably won’t go this week. Sad fantasy managers should have alternate plans, like staring into the abyss and talking themselves into Russell Gage.

Bengals @ Eagles

Bengals DT Geno Atkins (shoulder) is once again out. Teams have clobbered the Bengals via the run with Atkins out; there’s no reason to expect the Eagles to deviate from that plan. Miles Sanders is locked in as a high-end RB1 in the best possible matchup.

Bengals DT Mike Daniels (groin, not injury related), S Shawn Williams (calf) are questionable. They’re both expected to play this week.

Eagles CB Rudy Ford (groin), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot), and WR Jalen Reagor (thumb) won’t play this week. DeSean Jackson is set to see a bunch of targets. He’s a fine flex against the Bengals.

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox (abdomen) is listed as questionable.



Afternoon Games

Panthers @ Chargers

Carolina G Dennis Daley (ankle), DT Kawann Short (foot) are out, and T Russell Okung (groin) is questionable for this week’s game against LA. Missing Okung, who practice fully on Friday, would be a problem for the Panthers pass protection and run blocking, though they likely won’t be in position to run it a whole lot this week.

Chargers LB Asmar Bilal (calf), DT Justin Jones (shoulder), and QB TyRod Taylor (ribs, chest) are out. Justin Herbert gets his second start against a Carolina defense allowing a 69.4 percent completion rate (8th highest rate) and a hearty seven yards per pass attempt (11th highest rate). Volume might be an issue for Herbert, as the Chargers are heavy home favorites.

DE Melvin Ingram (knee), RB Justin Jackson (quadricep), and LB Nick Vigil (groin) are considered doubtful. Joshua Kelley should be plugged into fantasy lineups if Jackson is indeed out. Teams are bludgeoning the Panthers on the ground; both Kelley and Austin Ekeler could have solid Week 3 outings.

Cowboys @ Seahawks

Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) is out. DE DeMarcus Lawrence (knee, not injury related), and T Tyron Smith (neck) are questionable this week.

Seahawks DE Rasheem Green (neck) is out. CB Quinton Dunbar (knee), DE Benson Mayowa (groin), T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral), and CB Neiko Thorpe (hip) are questionable to face the Cowboys.

Bucs @ Broncos

Bucs WR Justin Watson (shoulder) is out. WR Scotty Miller (hip, groin), who was out-snapped last week by Watson, could see an increase in playing time and possibly targets this week against Denver. Miller dropped a touchdown in Week 2 on three targets. WR Chris Godwin, after missing Week 2 with a concussion, practiced throughout the week and should be back in fantasy lineups.

Broncos CB Davontae Harris (hamstring) and QB Drew Lock (right shoulder) are out. Jeff Driskel will start at QB for Denver. He’ll be a volatile option in superflex leagues who has some rushing upside and is usually aggressive downfield.

Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay (foot) is doubtful for Week 3. Melvin Gordon should maintain a full workload as he did last week against the Steelers. Gordon has more appeal in PPR leagues since the Broncos likely won’t be able to establish the run as heavy underdogs. WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs) is considered questionable; head coach Vic Fangio said the rookie would be a game time call on Sunday. Fellow rookie WR K.J. Hamler becomes an exciting WR3 option if Jeudy is out against the Bucs. Hamler played 62 percent of Denver’s offensive snaps and saw seven targets in his season debut last week. He’s a candidate to be peppered with targets in garbage time this week.



Lions @ Cardinals

Lions TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring) is out. CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring) is doubtful, while WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), S C.J. Moore (calf), and T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) are questionable. Golladay is widely expected to make his season debut. The Lions’ WR1 says he’s not 100 percent, but who among us is? Fantasy managers need to play Golladay if he’s a go in this potential shootout.

Cardinals C Mason Cole (hamstring) and WR Christian Kirk (groin) are out, possibly opening up a role for WR Andy Isabella. The speedster is a less-than-terrible bet to make a big downfield play or two in a game with an over-under of 55.

Cardinals CB Dre Kirkpatrick (neck) and DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) are questionable.

Sunday NIght Football

Packers @ Saints

Packers WR Davante Adams (hamstring), TE Josiah Deguara (ankle), and LB Randy Ramsey (groin) are doubtful. If Adams misses this prime time matchup, Marques Valdes-Scantling gets a small bump, along with Allen Lazard. Both remain borderline WR3 candidates. Adams being out probably means an unholy number of touches for Aaron Jones.

Packers DT Kenny Clark (groin), G Elgton Jenkins (back, rib), and S Darnell Savage (groin) are questionable.

Saints LB Chase Hansen (hip) and WR Michael Thomas (ankle) won’t play against Green Bay, as the vast conspiracy against Zero RB drafters rages on. Tre’Quan Smith, who led all Saints receivers in targets with Thomas out last week, should be plugged into lineups that include more than one flex spot. Emmanuel Sanders will also be on the field, for whatever that’s worth.

Saints DE Marcus Davenport (elbow), DE Trey Hendrickson (groin), RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring), and DT David Onyemata (calf) are questionable.

Monday Night Football

Chiefs @ Ravens

Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins (concussion, neck), who was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol this week, got in a limited Friday practice. His Saturday status will probably determine his Week 3 availability. Mecole Hardman stands to benefit if Watkins is out against the Ravens in a game that could be absurdly high scoring.

Ravens DT Brandon Williams (not injury related) and CB Tavon Young (knee) didn’t practice Friday. They seem unlikely to go against Kansas City.

