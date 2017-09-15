Injury Report: Week 2

Week 2 of the fantasy football season is here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need to leave the weekend with a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 2 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in his award-winning Matchups Column.



As for me, I am here to shed some light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.



Early Games

Bears @ Bucs

*Chicago routinely plays games with the injury report, but it seems like Jordan Howard (shoulder) is legitimately questionable after being limited all week. The Chicago Tribune's Rich Campbell expects the running back to play, but admits he could see limited work. With Tarik Cohen stealing snaps anyway, Howard has to be downgraded to the RB2 ranks. Markus Wheaton (finger), LG Kyle Long (ankle), CB Prince Amukamara (ankle), WR Josh Bellamy (ankle), S Deon Bush (hamstring), ILB Christian Jones (back) are also questionable. Wheaton should play and likely start after sitting out Week 1. Benny Cunningham (ankle) is doubtful.



*Tampa Bay is pretty healthy for its season opener. LB Kwon Alexander and C Evan Smith are both questionable with illnesses, but they should play. LB Devante Bond (knee) is out.



Vikings @ Steelers

*After practicing on a limited basis all week, Sam Bradford (knee) is officially listed as questionable on the injury report. Coach Mike Zimmer said he expects the quarterback to play, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports there is some concern about the injury. Zimmer also expects SLB Anthony Barr (hamstring, questionable) to play despite sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. CB Xavier Rhodes (hip) is also questionable after showing up on the injury report Thursday with a hip issue. It is promising he was able to get in a limited practice on Friday.



*Thought to be dealing with a season-ending injury at the beginning of the week, DE Stephon Tuitt (biceps) is officially questionable on the final report. He may not play after getting in just one limited practice, but he will at worst be back in Week 3. Vance McDonald (back) and S J.J. Wilcox (concussion) are also questionable. OT Jerald Hawkins (knee) is out. OLB Bud Dupree (shoulder) will make his season debut after being upgraded to a full practice on Friday.



Patriots @ Saints

*As well as losing the game, New England suffered some significant injury losses in the season opener, with both Danny Amendola (concussion, knee) and LB Dont’a Hightower (knee) set to miss this week. With Amendola out, the Patriots are incredibly thin at receiver. Brandin Cooks -- in his return to New Orleans -- and Chris Hogan should see the majority of the targets, but James White and perhaps Rex Burkhead will be heavily involved in the passing game as well. Special teams standout Matthew Slater (hamstring) and NT Vincent Valentine (knee) are also out while FS Devin McCourty (groin), RT Marcus Cannon (ankle), and DB Nate Ebner (shoulder) are questionable.



*New Orleans will be without both their starting tackles with LT Terron Armstead (shoulder) and RT Zach Strief (knee) out. Ryan Ramczyk will start on the left side with Senio Kelemete likely taking over on the right. LB Stephone Anthony (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (illness), and LB Nate Stupar (hamstring) are questionable.



Bills @ Panthers

*LeSean McCoy (wrist, groin) did not practice on Friday, but coach Sean McDermott called it a rest day while the back was not even listed on the final report. He will be fine for this week in a matchup which should result in a big PPR day, but it is fair to worry about McCoy’s ability to play all 16 games. He could end up being a sell-high candidate. CB Leonard Johnson (quad) is questionable while DT Jerel Worthy (concussion) is out.



*Cam Newton (shoulder) was limited on Thursday, but it sounds like the Panthers plan to limit his practice reps all season. Carolina did not list anyone on the final injury report.



Cardinals @ Colts

*After looking good despite a disappointing stat line in Week 1, John Brown is unfortunately back on the injury report this week with a quad issue which will force him to the sidelines. Jaron Brown played the most snaps in the opener, but J.J. Nelson took over late in the game and is the better fantasy bet. LT D.J. Humphries (knee), LG Mike Iupati (triceps), and ILB Deone Bucannon (ankle) are also out while Jermaine Gresham (ribs) is unlikely to play despite a questionable tag after not practicing all week. TE Troy Niklas (hip) and DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf) are questionable.



*This is a game of the walking wounded, with the Colts set to miss six players in addition to the five likely to sit for Arizona. Andrew Luck (shoulder), CB Vontae Davis (groin), C Ryan Kelly (foot), ILB Antonio Morrison (elbow), S Darius Butler (hamstring), and ILB Anthony Walker (hamstring) are the names for Indy. Luck has yet to resume practicing and appears to still be multiple weeks away. After the disaster last week in Los Angeles, the Colts will turn to Jacoby Brissett as the starter. It does not change the fantasy outlook much for T.Y. Hilton, Donte Moncrief, Jack Doyle, and the rest of the passing game. WR Chester Rogers (hamstring, questionable) should play after a full practice Friday.



Titans @ Jags

*DE Jurrell Casey (back) returned to a full practice Friday and was not even listed on the final report. The defense will be without S Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring) and CB Tye Smith (hand), but CB LeShaun Sims (groin) is back.



*T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) will be back after sitting out Week 1, but CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle, questionable) is in serious danger of missing after failing to practice all week. That said, beat writers expect the corner to play. If he cannot, it would be a big boost for the Titans’ passing game. S Calvin Pryor (ankle) is out.



Browns @ Ravens

*Duke Johnson (chest) and Kenny Britt (knee) practiced in full all week. RG Kevin Zeitler will play despite undergoing thumb surgery on Tuesday. It is great news with the Ravens’ dominant defensive front next up on the schedule. Myles Garrett (ankle) remains out and DL T.Y. McGill (back) will join him on the sidelines.



*Danny Woodhead was placed on injured reserve Thursday with a hamstring injury. Buck Allen should take on the majority of his workload. WR Michael Campanaro was also expected to see more work with Woodhead out, but he showed up on the report Friday with an ankle injury. He is questionable along with OLB Tim Williams (illness). OLB Za’Darius Smith (knee, ankle), CB Sheldon Price (concussion), and CB Jaylen Hill (thigh) are out.



Eagles @ Chiefs

*Rookie RB Donnel Pumphrey landed on injured reserve Friday after tearing his hamstring in practice. CB Ronald Darby will miss several weeks with a dislocated ankle, and he will be joined on the sidelines by DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist). S Corey Graham (hamstring) is questionable, but he practiced in full all week.



*OG Parker Ehinger (knee) and ILB Reggie Ragland (knee) are both officially listed as doubtful, but doubtful players rarely ever play. DB Ron Parker (ankle) and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness) are questionable.



Afternoon Games

Dolphins @ Chargers

*According to coach Adam Gase, Jay Ajayi has been dealing with knee soreness “for a while,” but he practiced in full all week and was not listed on the injury report. If it is a concern, it is a long-term one. Jarvis Landry’s knee is a more immediate issue after he showed up on the injury report Friday. He is expected to play through a questionable tag, but it is something to watch. MLB Rey Maualuga (hamstring) is out.



*The Chargers will be without CB Jason Verrett (knee), Mike Williams (back), and S Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion, shoulder). Verrett’s absence is a big one for the defense and an upgrade for DeVante Parker. Williams will probably miss at least another game, but he did return to practice for the first time since the summer on Friday. Despite full practices all week, Dontrelle Inman (groin), DE Jeremiah Attaochu (hamstring), and TE Sean McGrath (knee) were listed as questionable.



Jets @ Raiders

*It probably does not matter to the outcome of this game, but the Jets will be without LB Bruce Carter (ankle), C Jonotthan Harrison (concussion), TE Jordan Leggett (knee), S Rontez Miles (eye), LB Edmond Robinson (groin), and TE Eric Tomlinson (elbow).



*He was limited on Wednesday, but Amari Cooper (knee) got in full practices Thursday and Friday. He is good to go. FB Jamize Olawale (quad), CB Sean Smith (neck), and DB Keith McGill (foot) are questionable. Smith looks like the only one in real danger of sitting after missing Thursday and getting in just a limited session Friday. On the bright side, first-round CB Gareon Conley (shin) will make his NFL debut this week.



Redskins @ Rams

*After being limited all week, Josh Doctson (hamstring) was listed as questionable on the final report. He probably will play, but he does not have a fantasy-worthy role right now. Jamison Crowder (hip) and Chris Thompson (back) were full participants all week.



*Aaron Donald (holdout) will play this week, but DC Wade Phillips suggested he could be on a snap count after missing all of training camp. Still, his presence is a downgrade for Kirk Cousins and the rest of Washington’s offense. CB Kayvon Webster (shoulder, questionable) is the only player listed on the final injury report.



Cowboys @ Broncos

*CB Orlando Scandrick had designs on playing despite having a plate inserted into his broken hand on Monday, but he was ruled out on Friday. He will be joined on the sidelines by LB Anthony Hitchens (knee). Terrance Williams (ankle) is questionable after getting in a limited practice on Friday. Brice Butler will pick up the slack if Williams cannot go, but neither is a fantasy option against Denver. S Byron Jones (groin) is also questionable.



*DE Jared Crick (back) was placed on injured reserve Friday while Paxton Lynch (right shoulder) and Devontae Booker (wrist) will miss another week. Booker was able to get in limited practices this week, so he appears to be getting close. RG Ronald Leary (concussion, questionable) got in a limited practice Friday and appears to have a real shot to play. S Darian Stewart (groin) and DE Zach Kerr (knee) are also questionable.



49ers @ Seahawks

*First-round ILB Reuben Foster (ankle) said he planned to play early in the week, but he was sidelined all three practices before being ruled out. He could miss a couple games. S Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is questionable after being limited all week.



*Richard Sherman (hamstring, questionable) raised some concern by sitting out two practices this week, but coach Pete Carroll expects him to play. It would be a big boost to Pierre Garcon if he did not. LB Terence Garvin (shoulder) is doubtful.



Sunday Night

Packers @ Falcons

*Green Bay has concerns on the offensive line with both LT David Bakhtiari (hamstring) and RT Bryan Bulaga (ankle, illness) questionable. Both were able to practice on Friday, though, and should suit up. Bulaga is certainly the bigger question mark after sitting out Week 1. DT Montravius Adams (foot), S Kentrell Brice (quadriceps, knee), and DT Mike Daniels (hip) are also questionable. OLB Ahmad Brooks (concussion) is doubtful while OT Jason Spriggs (hamstring) is out.



*C Alex Mack (back) was limited on Wednesday, but he was able to practice in full the rest of the week. Only RB Brian Hill (ankle, questionable) is listed on the injury report.



Monday Night

Lions @ Giants

*Golden Tate (finger) returned to a full practice on Friday while Ezekiel Ansah (knee) will likely have his practice reps limited all season. Both should be good to go Monday night.



*Odell Beckham (ankle) returned to a limited practice Thursday and is trending toward playing according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Fantasy players probably should still find an emergency plan just in case, but it looks like the receiver will make his debut on Monday night. RT Bobby Hart sat on Thursday with an ankle injury, but he returned to a limited practice Friday and should be able to go.