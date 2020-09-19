Injury Report: Week 2

We’re headed into another week of NFL action marred by injuries that have left fantasy footballers scrambling to piece together a viable Week 2 lineup.

Let’s get into the Week 2 injuries that will determine who gets the nod on your fantasy roster, however ravaged by hamstring ailments.

Early Games

Falcons @ Cowboys

Falcons DE Charles Harris (ankle) and CB Kendall Sheffield (foot) are out for this week. DT Marlon Davidson (knee) is considered doubtful for the matchup against Dallas, and T Jake Matthews (knee) is listed as questionable. RB Toddy Gurley didn’t practice Friday as the team gives the veteran ample maintenance time during the week.

For Dallas, CB Anthony Brown (ribs) and T Tyron Smith (neck) are both questionable. Smith didn’t practice Friday -- not a great sign for his availability against Atlanta. Amari Cooper (foot) was not listed on the Cowboys’ injury report after being limited at Thursday’s practice. He told reporters he’ll be a go against the Falcons’ shoddy secondary.

Broncos @ Steelers

Broncos LB Mark Barron (hamstring) and RB Phillip Lindsay (foot) are out against Pittsburgh. Royce Freeman could see some pass catching duty out of the Denver backfield with Lindsay on the shelf. Expect Melvin Gordon, who saw 63 percent of the team’s offensive snaps last week, to dominate the Broncos backfield. He’s a high-floor option in a bad matchup against the Steelers.

T Garett Bolles (elbow), WR Tyrie Cleveland (hip), and WR Courtland Sutton (shoulder) are questionable for Denver. Sutton is a game time decision; if he gets the green light, fantasy managers should feel somewhat confident plugging him into their Week 2 lineups. Speedy slot receiver WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) is expected to make his debut this week. He shouldn’t be in fantasy lineups unless you’re seeking a flex in a 20-team league.

Steelers G David DeCastro (knee) and G Stefen Wisniewski (chest) are out for Week 2. It’s not the best development for the Steelers’ offense. Against a Denver defense without Von Miller, losing DeCastro and Wisniewski might not be as noticeable. James Conner (ankle) practices in full Thursday and Friday, seemingly OK after his Monday night injury. Benny Snell drafters should keep their guy on the bench for now -- a Zero RB dream deferred.

Panthers @ Bucs

Panthers G Dennis Daley (ankle), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion), and DT Kawann Short (foot) are all out for Week 2.

TE Antony Auclair (calf) is out for the Bucs. Chris Godwin (concussion) is considered questionable after getting in a limited practice Friday. Fantasy players should have alternative plans for Godwin’s lineup spot after the receiver didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday. WR Scotty Miller should see a target bump if Godwin misses Week 2.

49ers @ Jets

49ers TE George Kittle (knee) and CB Jason Verrett (hamstring) are out for Week 2. Jordan Reed, who had two grabs on just ten Week 1 snaps, figures to step in for Kittle, though Ross Dwelley could factor in. With so few viable pass catchers suiting up for the Niners, Reed has a chance to see considerable volume against the Jets.

49ers DE Dee Ford (neck) is questionable to play. WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) practiced fully late in the week and will be active. He’s a sneaky start in 12-team leagues against a bad Jets secondary.

Jets WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and QB Joe Flacco (neck) are out. Without target-hot Crowder -- who saw 39 percent of the team’s Week 1 targets -- Breshad Perriman becomes a reasonable fantasy option in deeper 12-team formats. Perriman played every Week 1 snap for the Jets and saw five targets.

Jets LB Tarell Basham (hip), RB La'Mical Perine (ankle), and LB Avery Williamson (hamstring) are questionable.

Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve this week and will miss the game against San Francisco. Godspeed to fantasy players who are forced into playing Frank Gore or Josh Adams this week, as neither is clearly the go-to option with Bell out.

Lions @ Packers

Lions TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring), G Joe Dahl (groin), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), and CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring) are out for Sunday’s game. Golladay, who didn’t practice at all this week, might be a couple more weeks from live action. Rookie WR Quintez Cephus, who inexplicably led the Lions in Week 1 targets, figures to get another start this week in a game that should see the Lions chasing points with a pass-heavy attack. Cephus should be rostered in 14-team leagues.