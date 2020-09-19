Injury Report: Week 2

We’re headed into another week of NFL action marred by injuries that have left fantasy footballers scrambling to piece together a viable Week 2 lineup.
Let’s get into the Week 2 injuries that will determine who gets the nod on your fantasy roster, however ravaged by hamstring ailments.
Early Games
Falcons @ Cowboys
Falcons DE Charles Harris (ankle) and CB Kendall Sheffield (foot) are out for this week. DT Marlon Davidson (knee) is considered doubtful for the matchup against Dallas, and T Jake Matthews (knee) is listed as questionable. RB Toddy Gurley didn’t practice Friday as the team gives the veteran ample maintenance time during the week.
For Dallas, CB Anthony Brown (ribs) and T Tyron Smith (neck) are both questionable. Smith didn’t practice Friday -- not a great sign for his availability against Atlanta. Amari Cooper (foot) was not listed on the Cowboys’ injury report after being limited at Thursday’s practice. He told reporters he’ll be a go against the Falcons’ shoddy secondary.
Broncos @ Steelers
Broncos LB Mark Barron (hamstring) and RB Phillip Lindsay (foot) are out against Pittsburgh. Royce Freeman could see some pass catching duty out of the Denver backfield with Lindsay on the shelf. Expect Melvin Gordon, who saw 63 percent of the team’s offensive snaps last week, to dominate the Broncos backfield. He’s a high-floor option in a bad matchup against the Steelers.
T Garett Bolles (elbow), WR Tyrie Cleveland (hip), and WR Courtland Sutton (shoulder) are questionable for Denver. Sutton is a game time decision; if he gets the green light, fantasy managers should feel somewhat confident plugging him into their Week 2 lineups. Speedy slot receiver WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) is expected to make his debut this week. He shouldn’t be in fantasy lineups unless you’re seeking a flex in a 20-team league.
Steelers G David DeCastro (knee) and G Stefen Wisniewski (chest) are out for Week 2. It’s not the best development for the Steelers’ offense. Against a Denver defense without Von Miller, losing DeCastro and Wisniewski might not be as noticeable. James Conner (ankle) practices in full Thursday and Friday, seemingly OK after his Monday night injury. Benny Snell drafters should keep their guy on the bench for now -- a Zero RB dream deferred.
Panthers @ Bucs
Panthers G Dennis Daley (ankle), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion), and DT Kawann Short (foot) are all out for Week 2.
TE Antony Auclair (calf) is out for the Bucs. Chris Godwin (concussion) is considered questionable after getting in a limited practice Friday. Fantasy players should have alternative plans for Godwin’s lineup spot after the receiver didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday. WR Scotty Miller should see a target bump if Godwin misses Week 2.
49ers @ Jets
49ers TE George Kittle (knee) and CB Jason Verrett (hamstring) are out for Week 2. Jordan Reed, who had two grabs on just ten Week 1 snaps, figures to step in for Kittle, though Ross Dwelley could factor in. With so few viable pass catchers suiting up for the Niners, Reed has a chance to see considerable volume against the Jets.
49ers DE Dee Ford (neck) is questionable to play. WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) practiced fully late in the week and will be active. He’s a sneaky start in 12-team leagues against a bad Jets secondary.
Jets WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and QB Joe Flacco (neck) are out. Without target-hot Crowder -- who saw 39 percent of the team’s Week 1 targets -- Breshad Perriman becomes a reasonable fantasy option in deeper 12-team formats. Perriman played every Week 1 snap for the Jets and saw five targets.
Jets LB Tarell Basham (hip), RB La'Mical Perine (ankle), and LB Avery Williamson (hamstring) are questionable.
Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve this week and will miss the game against San Francisco. Godspeed to fantasy players who are forced into playing Frank Gore or Josh Adams this week, as neither is clearly the go-to option with Bell out.
Lions @ Packers
Lions TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring), G Joe Dahl (groin), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), and CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring) are out for Sunday’s game. Golladay, who didn’t practice at all this week, might be a couple more weeks from live action. Rookie WR Quintez Cephus, who inexplicably led the Lions in Week 1 targets, figures to get another start this week in a game that should see the Lions chasing points with a pass-heavy attack. Cephus should be rostered in 14-team leagues.
C.J. Moore (hamstring), CB Darryl Roberts (calf), T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot), and DT Nicholas Williams (shoulder) are questionable for Detroit.
Packers DT Kenny Clark (groin), LB Randy Ramsey (groin), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), G Lane Taylor (knee) are out, and DE Montravius Adams (toe), TE Josiah Deguara (shin, ankle), S Raven Greene (quadricep), C Lucas Patrick (shoulder), and G Billy Turner (knee) are listed as questionable.
Deguara, who wasn’t able to practice Friday, started and played 31 percent of snaps in the Packers’ season opener. TE Robert Tonyan, who led Green Bay tight ends in Week 1 snaps, could see an opportunity bump if Deguara is inactive. Tonyan isn’t startable in most fantasy formats.
Giants @ Bears
Giants S Adrian Colbert (quadricep) is out. LB Carter Coughlin (hamstring) and WR Golden Tate (hamstring) are considered questionable. Tate is fully expected to play against Chicago after missing Week 1. His presence could put a damper on Darius Slayton’s breakout, depending on how much Tate is deployed in his return to action.
Bears LB Khalil Mack (knee) and DE Robert Quinn (ankle) are listed as questionable. Both defenders were limited in practice this week.
Vikings @ Colts
Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler (rib) is out for Week 2.
Colts TE Jack Doyle (ankle, knee) is out, making Mo Alie-Cox the starting tight end for Frank Reich’s offense against the Vikings. Doyle saw four targets last week, while Alie-Cox saw two. Alie-Cox makes for an ideal streaming option for fantasy managers who find themselves stuck at the tight end position this week.
Colts S Julian Blackmon (knee), DE Justin Houston (calf), WR Zach Pascal (ankle), WR Michael Pittman (toe), and CB Isaiah Rodgers (ankle) are all considered questionable to play the Vikings. Pittman is a game time decision for the Colts.
Rams @ Eagles
Rams TE Gerald Everett (back) is considered questionable, though Rams head coach Sean McVay said he expected Everett to play against the Eagles. Everett, who saw two targets against the Cowboys last week before injuring his back, puts something of a cap on Tyler Higbee’s weekly upside.
Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) is out once again as he recovers from offseason foot surgery. DE Derek Barnett (hamstring) and DE Brandon Graham (concussion) are listed as questionable. Miles Sanders (hamstring) practiced all week and is set to start for Philadelphia against the Rams.
Jaguars @ Titans
Jaguars TE Tyler Davis (knee) is out, while TE Tyler Eifert missed practice on Thursday and Friday for non-injury purposes. Perhaps he was busy un-liking certain social media posts.
Titans WR A.J. Brown (knee) and RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring) are out. Brown has a bone bruise on his knee that could keep him out beyond Week 2. The Zero RB nightmare should work out nicely for those who picked up Corey Davis off waivers after his Monday night performance. Davis (hamstring) practices in full Friday and heads into Week 2 as the WR1 against a beatable Jacksonville secondary that was ripped by Philip Rivers in Week 1.
Bills @ Dolphins
Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), LB Matt Milano (hamstring), and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (quadricep) are out for Sunday’s game in Miami. John Brown, who didn’t practice Wednesday with a foot injury, was not on the team’s final injury report. He’ll play Sunday.
Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts (concussion) is out, while S Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) is considered doubtful to play against Buffalo. DeVante Parker (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis all week and is considered questionable. Fantasy managers are taking a chance starting Parker this week as he struggles with a lingering hamstring issue that could flare up during the game, as it did last week against the Patriots.
Afternoon Games
Ravens @ Texans
Ravens DT Justin Madubuike (knee) and WR Chris Moore (finger) are out. RB Justice Hill (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (hip), and T Ronnie Stanley (hip) are listed as questionable for Week 2. Even if Hill is active, he’s not on the fantasy radar unless Baltimore’s backfield is besieged by injuries.
Houston’s questionable players are WR Brandin Cooks (quadricep), T Tytus Howard (ankle), RB Duke Johnson (ankle), and B Peter Kalambayi (hamstring). Both Cooks and Johnson were limited in Friday’s practice; neither shapes up as a fantasy start outside of deep leagues with lots of flex spots. Cooks played just 53 percent of the team’s Week 1 snaps against Kansas City.
Football Team @ Cardinals
LB Cole Holcomb (knee) is out for Washington. LB Thomas Davis (calf) and CB Kendall Fuller (knee) are listed as questionable.
Cardinals C Mason Cole (hamstring) and TE Maxx Williams (ankle) are out. Williams’ absence means Dan Arnold is a desperation streamer, playing a Washington Defense that was shredded by tight ends last week (and allowed a 22.9 percent target share to tight ends in 2019). LB Kylie Fitts (wrist) and T Josh Jones (ankle) are questionable.
Chiefs @ Chargers
DE Alex Okafor (hamstring), DT Khalen Saunders (elbow), and CB Charvarius Ward (hand) are out for KC. RB Darrel Williams (hamstring) practiced in full all week and should be active. The Mentor isn’t startable in fantasy leagues.
Chargers RB Justin Jackson (quadricep) is out for Week 2, giving a slight opportunity bump to Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley. Jackson played 15 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 1. DE Joey Bosa (triceps), who was limited on Thursday, practiced fully Friday and will be active against the Chiefs.
Sunday Night Football
Patriots @ Seahawks
Patriots LB Josh Uche (ankle) is out, and DT Adam Butler (shoulder), LB Brandon Copeland (knee), WR Julian Edelman (knee), WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder), TE Dalton Keene (neck), and WR Matt Slater (knee) are listed as questionable. Edelman and Harry were limited in practice all week but are expected to play against Seattle.
DE Rasheem Green (neck) and T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral) are doubtful for the Seahawks. WR Phillip Dorsett (foot) is listed as questionable to play Sunday night. He shouldn’t be in lineups if he gets the green light.
Monday Night Football
Saints @ Raiders
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported there remains a “little hope” Michael Thomas could play against the Raiders Monday after suffering a frightening high ankle injury last week. Other reports have said Thomas could be out a few weeks. A potential nightmare for fantasy managers, Thomas drafters should roster a flex play on the Saints or Raiders -- perhaps Bryan Edwards or Tre’Quan Smith -- and plug them into lineups if Thomas is inactive. We await final injury reports that might offer clarity for fantasy players.
Saints DE Marcus Davenport (elbow) did not participate in Friday’s practice.
Raiders T Trenton Brown (calf), CB Lamarcus Joyner (not injury related), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral), WR Henry Ruggs (knee), and T Sam Young (groin) did not practice Friday. Ruggs missing practice is certainly a bad sign for his Monday night availability. Fantasy players should have a backup plan should the rookie be inactive.