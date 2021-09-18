Injury Report: Week 2

Welcome back to the Saturday Injury Report! It’s only Week 2 and several notable players are already out. There’s a handful of situations that are currently in flux and I’ll be updating this piece throughout the weekend.

Confirmed Out:

1. Odell Beckham

2. Will Fuller

3. Josh Jacobs

4. Jerry Jeudy

5. Rashaad Penny

Probable:

1. Ronald Jones

2. D’Wayne Eskridge

3. Keelan Cole

4. Jamison Crowder

5. Michael Pittman

6. Parris Campbell

7. Preston Williams

8. Anthony Firkser

9. Anthony Schwartz

Early Games

Bengals @ Bears

Both the Bengals and Bears enter the week with no notable injuries.

Texans @ Browns

Texans TE Pharaoh Brown (ankle/shoulder) was a DNP on Wednesday and Thursday of this week but practiced in a limited fashion on Friday. He’s trending in the right direction for Sunday but might see his snaps limited. Brown was tied for the second-most targets last Sunday (5) and posted a 4-67-0 receiving line. He might make for a viable streaming TE during the bye weeks.

As noted earlier, Odell Beckham was ruled out of Week 2’s game against the Texans with five days to go. Despite all the hype throughout camp, it’s clear that Beckham is not ready to take the field just yet. His Week 3 status remains up in the air. Beckham’s absence has opened up an opportunity for Cleveland WRs Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz. Peoples-Jones ran a route on 84% of Cleveland’s dropbacks in Week 1 and Beckham’s absence should continue to result in extended playing time for the second-year WR. Schwartz was listed as questionable for Sunday after logging limited practices all week. His absence could open up added looks for Peoples-Jones, given that Schwartz’s target share (19%) dwarfed that of Peoples-Jones (4%) despite playing on only 55% of the dropbacks.

Rams @ Colts

The Rams enter this game fully healthy.

The Colts on the other hand have several key players who might be less than 100% on Sunday. CB Xavier Rhodes is out again for Week 2, and Rams WRs Cooper Kupp and /or Robert Woods might feast on Sunday. LB Darius Leonard and OG Quenton Nelson logged limited practices and will play on Sunday. Colts WRs Parris Campbell (abdomen) and Michael Pittman (ankle) were surprise Friday additions to the injury report. This could open more targets for Zach Pascal and rookie Mike Strachan. I’d expect to see increased passing game usage for both Colts RBs this Sunday.

Bills @ Dolphins

Will Fuller will miss Week 2 against the Bills with a personal issue. More importantly, head coach Brian Flores declined to clarify if Fuller would return to the team this season. Although Preston Williams is listed as questionable for Week 2, he practiced in full all week, so I’d expect he suits up this Sunday. QB Tua Tagovailoa has a close to a full complement of healthy receiving weapons and makes for a sneaky streamer this Sunday.

WR Gabriel Davis logged a limited practice on Friday after not practicing all week. I’d expect his role to be severely capped on Sunday and he remains well off the radar in all fantasy formats. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said RB Zack Moss was inactive on Week 1 due to health concerns. Moss has “looked good” in practice, but I’m not sure if you can start him with much certainty this Sunday.

Patriots @ Jets

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith was a late addition to the Patriots’ injury report on Thursday with a hip issue. He practiced in a limited fashion on Friday but should be good to go on Sunday. If he misses time, Hunter Henry becomes a low-end TE1 against the Jets.

Jets’ LT Mekhi Becton will be undergoing knee surgery next Wednesday and will miss the next 1-2 months. Becton looks like he might miss the first half of the season and possibly longer. It’s unfortunate news for Jets QB Zach Wilson, who was pressured quite frequently last Sunday. Hopefully, the offensive line clicks and unlocks Wilson’s ceiling. On the plus side for Wilson, Jets WRs Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole both logged limited practices on Friday. Wilson might have a fully healthy receiving corps this Sunday, which should provide a nice boost for his floor.

49ers @ Eagles

The 49ers are missing several key members of their defense this Sunday. LB Dre Greenlaw will miss the next 6-8 weeks after undergoing a core muscle surgery. Additionally, the team lost CB Jason Verrett for the season following a torn ACL. CB Emmanuel Mosley logged a limited practice session on Friday after not practicing all week and is listed as doubtful. The Eagles’ offense might be in a sneaky smash spot this Sunday.

There are no fantasy-relevant players on the Eagles roster who will miss the game on Sunday.

Raiders @ Steelers

Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota aggravated his quad on a designed 31-yard run last Monday. It sounds like he’s going to be out for multiple weeks, but the timeline is currently hazy. Josh Jacobs played through a toe and ankle issue last week and will miss the game this weekend. We should expect Kenyan Drake to see the bulk of the workload but expect Peyton Barber to handle some duties this Sunday.

Steelers TE Eric Ebron was a late addition to the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring issue. He was limited in practice on Friday and should play on Sunday. Fantasy managers would do well to not start him as he was quite disappointing last week, catching one of his two targets for 19 yards.

Saints @ Panthers

Neither the Saints nor the Panthers are missing any key fantasy players for the game this Sunday.

Broncos @ Jaguars

Broncos placed WR Jerry Jeudy on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes that Jeudy is expected to miss at least six weeks. Jeudy is a perfect guy to stash on IR for a few weeks, as his upside when fully healthy is mouthwatering.

The Jaguars enter Week 2 with a clean bill of health.

Afternoon Games

Vikings @ Cardinals

The Vikings are without the services of LB Anthony Barr and DE Everson Griffen.

The Cardinals enter this week with all their starters fully healthy.

Falcons @ Buccaneers

The Falcons are only missing the services of WR “Frank Darby” this Sunday.

Ronald Jones (mentally weak) is listed as a starter this Sunday. Hopefully, Jones has had enough time to get over his fumble from Week 1’s Thursday Night Football game.

Cowboys @ Chargers

Outside of Dallas WR Michael Gallup (on IR with a calf injury) neither team is missing any fantasy-relevant players this Sunday

Titans @ Seahawks

Titans TE Anthony Firkser was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before being downgraded to DNP on Friday. After trending in the wrong direction all week, it’d be a surprise if he suits up and is productive on Sunday.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that RB Rashaad Penny will miss Week 2 against the Titans. D’Wayne Eskridge suffered a concussion in the Seahawks’ Week 1 win over the Colts and has not practiced this week. Eskridge is listed as doubtful on the injury report, but I suspect he won’t play on Sunday.

Sunday Night Football

Chiefs @ Ravens

Last week CB Tyrann Mathieu was activated off the reserve/COVID19 list a day before the Chiefs played the Browns. Head coach Andy Reid noted that he held Mathieu out primarily due to conditioning concerns. Expect Mathieu to be a full go this Sunday.

On the Ravens side of the ball, WR Marquise Brown is dealing with an ankle injury. Brown was a DNP on Wednesday and Thursday but logged a limited practice on Friday. Brown’s availability for Sunday night is officially a concern. Fantasy managers should make backup plans in case Brown is not available to play. In Brown’s absence, I’d expect TE Mark Andrews and WR Sammy Watkins to get an increase in targets.

Monday Night Football

Lions @ Packers

Both Detroit Lions running backs logged limited practices on Friday, but RB coach Duce Staley said the team is not concerned about either player missing the Week 2 matchup against the Packers. WR Tyrell Williams suffered a concussion last week and hasn’t practiced. I’d consider him highly unlikely to play on Monday night. In Williams’ absence, I expect T.J. Hockenson to see the lion’s share of the targets.

Packers LB Za’Darius Smith has yet to practice this week and probably misses the game. This dings the Packers' pass rush somewhat.

Enjoy the games, everyone!