Injury Report: Week 17

Welcome back to the Saturday Injury Report!

Every week I’ll be looking at injuries across the league for the upcoming slate of games.

Keep in mind that COVID-19 is ripping through the NFL. I’ll do my best to update this column updated, so check back as needed.

Sunday Early Games

Falcons @ Bills

The Atlanta Falcons are fully healthy as they head into Sunday.

Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders did not practice on Thursday or Friday and is questionable for this matchup. Both Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis were activated earlier this week from the reserve/COVID-19 list, so I’d expect them to see increased opportunity if Sanders misses.

Giants @ Bears

The Giants will be without WR Kadarius Toney this week. Additionally, the team has also declared WR Collin Johnson and WR John Ross out for Sunday. The team will be down to WR Kenny Golladay and WR Sterling Shepard this weekend. The team’s receiver situation is one to be avoided.

Another Sunday means it’s time for the Bears’ new tradition of not starting QB Justin Fields. Fields is still recovering from an ankle injury and QB Andy Dalton will get the start this weekend.

Chiefs @ Bengals

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not practice all week and is out this weekend. This locks in Darrell “The Mentor” Williams into a workhorse role against the Bengals.

The Bengals are fully healthy as they head into the weekend.

Dolphins @ Titans

The Dolphins are healthy as they head into the weekend.

Titans WR AJ Brown had a bit of a scare as he was a DNP on Thursday. The absence was largely precautionary and Brown will be good to go this weekend.

Raiders @ Colts

Raiders TE Darren Waller was close to making his return this weekend, but unfortunately, he appears to be cursed this season. Waller was recently placed on the reserve/COVID list and will miss this game.

Colts TE Jack Doyle did not practice all week with a knee and ankle issue. I expect that he will miss the game this weekend. Note that the team activated QB Carson Wentz from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jaguars @ Patriots

The Jaguars will be without the services of TE James O’Shaughnessy this week.

Patriots WR Nelson Agholor will miss this week with a concussion. Jakobi Myers was limited all week with a thigh injury, so the team may look to curtail his workload this weekend. Note that both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are expected to be healthy for this dream matchup.

Buccaneers @ Jets

The Buccaneers are in a tough situation from an injury perspective. WR Antonio Brown did not practice on Thursday or Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday. Given that the team is playing the Jets, I doubt that Brown sees the field. Additionally, WR Mike Evans practiced on a limited basis on Friday, which suggests we might see him this weekend.

The Jets will probably be without WR Jamison Crowder this weekend. Crowder did not practice all week as he’s still nursing a calf injury and I expect that he won’t play this weekend.

Eagles @ Washington

The Eagles are not expected to have the services of RB Miles Sanders this weekend. Additionally, RB Jordan Howard is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday. If Howard misses the game, I expect that Boston Scott will see the biggest workload.

Washington will be without the services of RB Antonio Gibson this weekend. He was a late addition to the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not clear protocols in time to play. WR Curtis Samuel is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. I doubt that he s this weekend.

Rams @ Ravens

The Rams recently placed RB Darrell Henderson on injured reserve, which means we’ve seen the last of him for the regular season. Additionally, head coach Sean McVay admitted that we shouldn’t expect to see RB Cam Akers this week. This locks in RB Sony Michel into a three-down workhorse role.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has yet to log any practices this week. It suggests that the team might be comfortable rolling out QB Tyler Huntly back out there for one last start. WR Marquise Brown is dealing with a non-COVID-related illness and did not practice all week. I expect Brown to play this weekend, but his snaps could be limited.

Sunday Afternoon Games

Broncos @ Chargers

The Broncos will start QB Drew Lock again this weekend. Additionally, the team has ruled out WR Jerry Jeudy (COVID-19) and OLB Bradley Chubb (COVID-19). Although Vic Fangio noted that WR Courtland Sutton could join him on the COVID-19 list, he has yet to be formally ruled out. Check the Sunday inactive’s for Sutton’s health status.

The Chargers activated WR Mike Williams and RB Austin Ekeler from the COVID-19 list, but won’t have the services of TE Jared Cook who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Texans @ Niners

The Texans activated WR Brandin Cooks from the reserve/COVID19 list.

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice all week with a thumb injury and is quite likely not going to play this weekend. In his absence, QB Trey Lance is expected to start. Lance’s rushing upside makes him a solid play against the Texans’ porous front seven. The Niners could potentially get RB Elijah Mitchell back this week. Mitchell has practiced on a limited basis all week and is trending in the right direction.

Cardinals @ Cowboys

Keep an eye on the Cardinals’ backfield on Sunday. RB James Conner was limited in practice on Friday after not practicing all week, which suggests he might be inactive on Sunday. Alternatively, if he’s active, it’s quite likely that he’s going to see very limited work. WR Rondale Moore was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. I expect that he will see the field on Sunday, but expect his snaps to be limited.

The Cowboys appear to be fully healthy this weekend.

Panthers @ Saints

The Panthers appear to be fully healthy this weekend.

Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith suffered a chest injury and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. This should open up a handful of targets for WR Marquez Callaway and RB Alvin Kamara.

Lions @ Seahawks

The Lions may be back to starting QB Tim Boyle this weekend. Goff hasn’t practiced all week and is listed as doubtful for the game. Boyle will have the services of RB D’Andre Swift this week. Swift practiced in full all week and appears to be ready to go.

Seahawks RB Alex Collins was downgraded to DNP on Friday after logging limited sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, suggesting he’s out for tomorrow. Hopefully, RB Rashaad Penny can continue to play well in Collins’ absence.

Sunday Night Football

Vikings @ Packers

The Vikings will be without WR Adam Thielen for the rest of the season. Thielen underwent season-ending ankle surgery and this should open up additional opportunities for the auxiliary receivers on the team. The team also placed QB Kirk Cousins on the reserve/COVID-19 list and he will miss the game. QB Sean Mannion will start on Sunday.

Packers RB Aaron Jones was limited in practice all week, but I expect that he gets his usual complement of snaps.

Monday Night Football

Browns @ Steelers

Browns RB Kareem Hunt returned to practice on Friday and was limited. The Browns’ coaching staff has previously mentioned that they’re looking to take it slow with Hunt’s recovery, so I doubt he plays on Monday night.

The Steelers will get back rookie TE Pat Freiermuth this week. Freiermuth practiced in full all week and should be a full go on Monday Night Football.

Enjoy the games, everyone!

