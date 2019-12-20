Injury Report: Week 16

Championship Week is finally here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need to leave your Week 16 matchup with a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 16 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, Ian Hartitz dives into which receivers are destined for production in his WR/CB Matchups Analysis, Hayden Winks breaks down every matchup in his famous Fantasy Forecast Column, and I preview Sunday's primetime bout in my Sunday Night 7 piece.

I'm also here to shed some light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I'll also join Josh Norris and a rotating member of the crew Saturday morning at noon ET on the Rotoworld Fantasy Football Show to answer all of your pressing up-to-the-minute start/sit decisions.

Saturday Games

Texans @ Buccaneers

Story continues

*Much like last week, Will Fuller (hamstring) was limited for every session and slapped with a question mark on the team’s final injury report. He did return to a featured role behind the box score, though, racking up a team-high 93 air yards and 30 routes on 94 percent of Houston’s snaps. With Keke Coutee presumably healthy scratched for the second straight week, both Kenny Stills and Fuller garner contrarian double-stack consideration as pivots away from DeAndre Hopkins in short three-game DFS slates. Stills has oddly stuffed the stat sheet in his last three starts alongside Fuller, totaling 10/201/3 as the Texans’ primary slot wideout; those marks plummeted to 14/115/0 in Stills’ last four games in place of Fuller on the perimeter. Carlos Hyde is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury but fully expected to play. The Bucs’ front-seven has bottled enemy runners to 3.11 yards per carry, succumbing Hyde to touch-based RB4 status if active. Duke Johnson would sit up like the Undertaker and grasp must-play footing as a low-end RB2 and DFS cash game lock if Hyde’s surprisingly ruled out.

*Fresh off a career-high three receiving touchdowns against the Lions, Breshad Perriman will undoubtedly play every snap as a season-long WR2 with both Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Scotty Miller (hamstring) ruled out. Second-year SPARQ standout Justin Watson and AAF journeyman Ishmael Hyman are unknowns in this offense, but the former in particular is an interesting WR4/5 and cheap pivot away from Perriman’s higher salary across DFS sites given the ex-Browns wideout’s obvious touchdown regression coupled with Saturday’s ownership projection. Mike Evans’ and Godwin’s vacated 17 targets and 220.2 air yards per game also creates paths for O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate to get peppered frequently in multi-tight end sets, which Jameis Winston has averaged 9.7 YPA from this season. Winston notably went 9-for-11 for 154 yards and two touchdowns from 12 personnel after losing Godwin and Miller in-game last week.

Common thought suggests Tampa Bay’s secondary has pulled it together of late, permitting two top-10 QB finishes and a lowly 6.12 yards per attempt through the air over their last five games. Dive deeper and you’ll spot they’ve faced Drew Brees (24 hours after the entire organization celebrated Sean Payton’s engagement with 3-for-1 shot deals on Bourbon Street), Matt Ryan (sans Austin Hooper and Devonta Freeman), some machination of Nick Foles and a cold Gardner Minshew off the pine, Jacoby Brissett post-knee injury, and career backup David Blough in that stretch. Top corner Carlton Davis also sustained an ankle injury at practice Thursday and is considered questionable to suit up. In other words, fire up Watson everywhere.

Bills @ Patriots

*29-year-old run-stuffing DT Corey Liuget (knee) was limited throughout the week and remains questionable to play.

*Saturday makes for the sixth consecutive game Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) enters as a question mark. Now battling multiple injuries and spotted limping at practice, his impact is obviously concerning after 2/9 receiving (on just five targets, nonetheless) behind an 11-week low in snaps (40, 62%) against the Bengals. He’s merely a high-floor WR2 projected to lead New England in targets. Fantasy players should also expect J.C. Jackson to drape Cole Beasley in the slot if Jason McCourty (groin, questionable) isn’t cleared. That role would typically fall to nickelback Jonathan Jones (groin), who was ruled out Thursday. Reminder Beasley saw 13 targets against Jones from the middle of the field the last time these two teams met in September.

Rams @ 49ers

*Gerald Everett practiced in full mid-week and was promptly removed from the team’s injury report. His presence obviously throws a wrench into Tyler Higbee’s elite usage from the past three weeks as the latter’s run 101 routes on Jared Goff’s 129 dropbacks whilst logging 91.3 of Los Angeles’ snaps in that span. Higbee’s fourth-year unfolding shouldn’t be faded entirely, however, since he did previously usurp Everett when both were healthy in Weeks 11-12, out-snapping the former second-rounder 77 to 31 and running 24 routes to Everett’s 19. I would only start George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, Mark Andrews, Hunter Henry, Darren Waller, and Austin Hooper over Higbee in fantasy championships. Everett pops as a stone-min DFS tourney punt since he ranked as the No. 8 tight end in air yards (479) with a 14 percent target share to boot prior to injury.

*Pro Football Focus has charged Rams No. 4 corner Darious Williams in allowing 8/127/1 (including 2/56/1 directly from the slot) on just nine targets this year. The Niners’ run-happy attack lacks any vertical threat worth shadowing for Jalen Ramsey, potentially sticking the stud free-agent-to-be onto George Kittle and allowing Deebo Samuel to erupt opposite Williams in place of usual starter Troy Hill (thumb, out). Kittle of course spiked 8/103 against Wade Phillips’ scheme back in Week 6. The return of Richard Sherman and K’Waun Williams is also terrific news only one week after Matt Ryan tossed for 210 yards and two touchdowns on San Francisco’s depleted secondary.

