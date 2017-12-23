Injury Report: Week 16

The fantasy Super Bowl is here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need to bring home the trophy. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 16 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, Rich Hribar hits all the relevant stats in his Worksheet, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in the original and best Matchups Column.



As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.







Saturday Games

Colts @ Ravens

*Donte Moncrief (ankle) remains out, and there is a chance he lands on injured reserve. CB Rashaan Melvin (hand) returned to practice this week, but he will miss another game. OT Denzelle Good (knee), TE Jason Vander Laan (concussion), and TE Brandon Williams (concussion) are also out.



*The Ravens seem to be holding out hope Jeremy Maclin (knee, doubtful) will play, but it would be a massive surprise. Mike Wallace is a solid WR2 in a great matchup. LT Ronnie Stanley (illness), CB Maurice Canady (knee), DT Carl Davis (shoulder), and S Anthony Levine (thigh) are questionable.



Vikings @ Packers

*He was limited again this week by an ankle injury, but Kyle Rudolph was not even listed on the final report. He should play a much bigger role than the 20 snaps he saw last week in this one. LT Riley Reiff (ankle, questionable) looks likely to return after getting in limited practices all week. CB Mackensie Alexander (rib) and S Andrew Sendejo (ankle) are also questionable. CB Tramaine Brock (foot) is out.



*Brett Hundley will get another start with Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) on injured reserve, but he will be without his favorite receiver after Davante Adams (concussion) was ruled out. That should open up targets for Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, and Geronimo Allison, but this is a situation to avoid in redraft. OLB Nick Perry (ankle, shoulder, doubtful) will also sit. RG Jahri Evans (knee), CB Davon House (shoulder, back), and OLB Clay Matthews (hamstring) are questionable.



Early Games

Broncos @ Redskins

*Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) returned to practice Friday and is officially questionable, but there does not seem to be much optimism about him playing. Even if he does, he is not an exciting fantasy option. If Sanders sits, Cody Latimer should get the nod opposite Demaryius Thomas, but he is questionable himself with a thigh injury. Paxton Lynch (ankle) also finds himself on the questionable list. He will likely be active, but Brock Osweiler is expected to start with Lynch still at less than 100 percent.



*Samaje Perine (groin) seems unlikely to play despite a questionable tag after injuring his groin in Thursday’s practice and sitting out Friday. If Perine sits, Kapri Bibbs will play a three-down role and be worth FLEX consideration despite the bad matchup. Jamison Crowder (hamstring) is also questionable, but he looks likely to play. CB Kendall Fuller (foot), WR Maurice Harris (back), DE Terrell McClain (toe), and RT Morgan Moses (illness, ankle) round out the questionable list. OLB Ryan Anderson (knee) and ILB Zach Brown (Achilles, toe, hamstring) are out. LT Trent Williams (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday.



Falcons @ Saints

*Julio Jones did not practice on Wednesday and was limited the rest of the week by ankle and thumb injuries, but he was not even listed on the final report. He should remain locked into fantasy lineups despite the tough matchup. In more good news, Tevin Coleman is set to return after clearing the concussion protocol. LG Andy Levitre (triceps) remains out.



*Ted Ginn (ribs) surprisingly sat out last week, but he will return after being left off the final report. TE Garrett Griffin (foot), DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle), and TE Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion) are out.



Bills @ Patriots

*Kelvin Benjamin (knee, questionable) will likely continue to gut it out, but he has not been effective and is always at risk for an in-game setback. He should be left on fantasy benches. CB E.J. Gaines (knee), RG John Miller (ankle), TE Nick O'Leary (back), and DT Kyle Williams (groin) are also questionable. WR Andre Holmes (neck) is out.



*Chris Hogan (shoulder) is once again questionable after once again being limited all week in practice. It is possible the Patriots continue sitting him until he is 100 percent healthy. If he plays, he will be an upside WR3. James White (ankle) is also questionable following a limited week of practice, but he almost certainly will play. RB Brandon Bolden (groin), S Brandon King (hamstring), DE Eric Lee (ankle), ST Matthew Slater (hamstring), LB Kyle Van Noy (calf), and T LaAdrian Waddle (ankle) round out the questionable list. Rex Burkhead (knee) and DT Alan Branch (knee) are out. Mike Gillislee should be active for the first time since Week 8 with Burkhead sidelined.



Lions @ Bengals

*Theo Riddick created a scare when he left with a wrist injury last week – he underwent surgery on both wrists last offseason – but he was a full participant all week and left off the final report. He will continue as the lead back with Ameer Abdullah in the doghouse. DT Rodney Coe (illness), OT Brian Mihalik (illness), and RT Rick Wagner (ankle) are questionable, RG T.J. Lang (foot) is doubtful, and C Travis Swanson (concussion) is out.



*The Bengals will get back two important players from concussion this week after both Joe Mixon and Vontaze Burfict cleared the protocol. Mixon should return to RB2 value in a good matchup. Cincinnati will be without OT Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder), OT Andre Smith (knee), and LB Nick Vigil (ankle, back) while S George Iloka (shoulder) is questionable.



Bucs @ Panthers

*DeSean Jackson (ankle) is out and O.J. Howard (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, absences which open up targets for the rest of the skill players. Cameron Brate (hip, knee, questionable) and Adam Humphries are the likeliest to fill the void, but rookie Chris Godwin is going to get a start. He is interesting in DFS. LB Lavonte David (hamstring), DT Gerald McCoy (biceps), and DE Ryan Russell (shoulder) are questionable, CB Ryan Smith (ankle) is doubtful, and DE Robert Ayers (shoulder) is out for the Bucs’ banged-up defense.



*Devin Funchess (questionable) continue to see extremely limited snaps during the week, but he will almost certainly continue playing through his shoulder injury. Even with Greg Olsen coming on strong, Funchess is an upside WR2 in a bounce-back spot. DE Mario Addison (hip), OG Tyler Larsen (foot), WR Russell Shepard (shoulder), and LB Shaq Thompson (foot) are also questionable. RG Trai Turner (concussion) remains out.



Chargers @ Jets

*Austin Ekeler’s season was thought to be over because of a broken hand, but he got in a full practice Friday and looks likely to play through a questionable tag. RT Joe Barksdale (hip) and LT Russell Okung (groin) are also questionable. DT Corey Liuget (knee) and LB Denzel Perryman (hamstring) are out.



*Matt Forte (knee, questionable) sat out all week, but he will likely play like he always does. He is at best a FLEX option in a three-man timeshare with Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire, who is also questionable with an illness. C Wesley Johnson (hip) is questionable while RG Brian Winters (abdomen) is out. DL Leonard Williams has cleared the concussion protocol and will play.



Dolphins @ Chiefs

*DeVante Parker (ankle, questionable) returned to practice Friday, and coach Adam Gase has consistently said he will play this week. Even coming off a good game, Parker is just an upside WR4 play. DE Andre Branch (knee), DE Terrence Fede (knee), S T.J. McDonald (shoulder), CB Cordrea Tankersley (ankle), and S Michael Thomas (knee) are also questionable. Damien Williams (shoulder, doubtful) is going to sit again, leaving Kenyan Drake as the clear lead back in a pretty good matchup. Matt More (foot) is also doubtful.



*OLB Justin Houston is questionable with an illness, but he is fully expected to play. Travis Kelce is also dealing with an illness, but he was not even listed on the final report.



Rams @ Titans

*LB Matt Longacre (back, out) is the only player listed on the injury report, but the Rams suffered a big blow when K Greg Zuerlein was placed on injured reserve with a back injury early this week. Sam Ficken was signed to replace him.



*The Titans will get OLB Derrick Morgan (knee) back, but it looks like CB Logan Ryan (ankle) will sit despite a questionable tag. Ryan did not practice at all this week.



Browns @ Bears

*Isaiah Crowell (shoulder) was once again limited in practice, but he will continue to play through the injury. CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee), WR Matt Hazel (hamstring), and CB Jamar Taylor (foot) are questionable.



*Adam Shaheen (chest) looks likely to return following three limited practices. If he does, he will have streaming appeal in deep leagues. OT Tom Compton (concussion) and S Chris Prosinski (concussion) are also questionable while LG Josh Sitton (ankle) is doubtful.



Afternoon Games

Jaguars @ 49ers

*Marqise Lee is going to sit after picking up an ankle injury last week, but Allen Hurns (ankle, questionable) looks on track to play for the first time since Week 10. Hurns should handle most of the targets left behind by Lee, but Dede Westbrook is a better fantasy bet. LB Lerentee McCray (neck) is questionable while WR Larry Pinkard (concussion) is out.



*Garrett Celek (knee, rib) is officially questionable, but he is likely to play following a limited week of practice. Celek has flashed some fantasy value with Jimmy Garoppolo starting, but he is not a streaming option in this matchup. CB Greg Mabin (calf) is out.



Giants @ Cardinals

*S Landon Collins (ankle) and DE Jason Pierre-Paul (finger) have a shot to play though questionable tags after getting in limited practices Friday. S Nat Berhe (hamstring) is also questionable while Tavarres King (concussion) and LB B.J. Goodson (ankle) are out.



*Kerwynn Williams (quad, questionable) returned to a limited practice Friday, at least giving him a chance to play. If he does not, Elijhaa Penny would take over as the lead back with D.J. Foster in the mix on passing downs. John Brown (toe), S Antoine Bethea (knee), LB Karlos Dansby (knee), LB Gabe Martin (hamstring), DT Olsen Pierre (illness), and WR Chad Williams (illness) are also questionable. LB Josh Bynes (ankle), TE Troy Niklas (ankle), and OG Earl Watford (ankle) are out.



Seahawks @ Cowboys

*Jimmy Graham (knee) rarely practices, but he always suits up on Sunday. It will be the same story this week after he was left off the final report. LB Bobby Wagner (hamstring) was also unlisted. S Bradley McDougald (knee) and TE Nick Vannett (shoulder) are questionable, DT Nazair Jones (ankle) is doubtful, and LB D.J. Alexander (concussion) is out.



*In addition to getting Ezekiel Elliott back from suspension, the Cowboys could have LT Tyron Smith (back, knee) in the lineup after he was limited on Friday and given a questionable tag. RT La'el Collins (back), DT Richard Ash (shoulder), WR Brice Butler (foot), DE Benson Mayowa (back), and CB Orlando Scandrick (back) are also questionable. DE David Irving (concussion) is out.



Monday

Steelers @ Texans

*Antonio Brown (calf) has already been ruled out, leaving JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant as the top options in the passing game. Smith-Schuster is a borderline WR1 in a great matchup, and Bryant is an upside WR3 option. Joe Haden (broken leg) and Vance McDonald (shoulder) were full participants Thursday and Friday.



*DeAndre Hopkins has been limited by a toe injury, but he will play through the issue just like he did last week. Jadeveon Clowney (knee, neck) should also be fine despite limited practices.



Raiders @ Eagles

*Amari Cooper (ankle) is expected to play after returning to practice Friday. That said, he is likely still less than 100 percent and was not a reliable fantasy option even before the injury. He can be left on the bench.



*Every player on the Eagles’ roster practiced Friday.