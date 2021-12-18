Injury Report: Week 15









Welcome back to the Saturday Injury Report! Every week I’ll be looking at injuries across the league for the upcoming slate of games.

Keep in mind that COVID-19 is ripping through the NFL, and we now have doubleheaders on Monday and Tuesday.

I’ll do my best to update this column updated, so check back as needed.

Saturday Games

Patriots @ Colts

Patriots RB Damien Harris is still feeling the effects of the hamstring injury he suffered before the Patriots’ Week 14 bye. Harris has been declared out for the week and RB Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to see the bulk of the workload. RB Brandon Bolden was limited in practice all week with a knee injury, but I expect that he plays his usual complement of snaps.

The Colts are fully healthy for this game.

Sunday Early Games

Panthers @ Bills

Panthers’ star wide receiver DJ Moore is dealing with a hamstring injury. Moore was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable on the injury report. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that he expects that Moore will suit up this weekend against the Bills. Note that Moore was in and out of the lineup last week and might be a risky play this week against the Bills’ secondary. The Panthers designated QB Sam Darnold to return from injured reserve and have 21 days to add him to the active roster. Rhule hinted that Darnold “could be a factor down the stretch”, but it doesn’t mean you should be rushing out to add him. The Panthers placed third-string QB Matt Barkley on the reserve/COVID-19 list and have sequestered PJ Walker to avoid an outbreak in the team’s quarterback room.

Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) did not practice all week and is listed as doubtful. I’m going to hazard a guess and say that Sanders will not play this Sunday. Instead, I expect that Gabriel Davis will slide in as the WR3 for the Bills. QB Josh Allen is currently dealing with a foot injury but practiced in full on Friday. He should be at full strength this week.

Cardinals @ Lions

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a knee injury. In his absence, Christian Kirk, AJ Green, and Rondale Moore should see a bump in targets. TE Zach Ertz did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but logged a limited session on Friday. He should be good to go, but it’s tough to expect a ceiling game in what could be a blowout. RB James Conner (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday before logging a limited session on Friday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury noted that Conner will play this week against the Lions. Additionally, RB Chase Edmonds is expected to make his return this week. Both players have strong touchdown upside against the Lions’ pillow-soft run defense.

The Lions will be without the services of RB D’Andre Swift this week and there’s an outside possibility that he’s done for the season. Additionally, TE TJ Hockenson underwent thumb surgery and has been ruled out for the season. WR Josh Reynolds was limited in practice all week, but I expect that he will play through his questionable tag.

Jets @ Dolphins

Jets RB Michael Carter is expected to return from his ankle injury this week. Head coach Robert Saleh noted that Carter should have a “significant role” in Week 15. If Carter’s on your waiver wire, pick him up. RB Tevin Coleman (concussion) practiced in full all week and should back up Carter this weekend.

The Dolphins activated both RB Myles Gaskin and RB Salvon Ahmed off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Given that the Jets bleed yards to opposing running backs, I’d start Gaskin this weekend. Unfortunately, the team will be without rookie phenom WR Jaylen Waddle, who has landed on the reserve/COVID list. In his absence, I expect TE Mike Gesicki and WR DeVante Parker to see the bulk of the receiving work.

Cowboys @ Giants

RB Ezekiel Elliott practiced in full all week and should be ready to go this weekend with no limitations. RB Tony Pollard was limited in practice, and I expect that the team takes it slow with him. Pollard was diagnosed with a torn plantar fascia and it’s quite likely that he sees a significant reduction in work.

RB Saquon Barkley was limited in practice all week but does not have an injury designation for Sunday. Note that QB Daniel Jones’ neck injury has still not healed and it’s quite possible that the team shuts him down for the season.

Titans @ Steelers

Both teams are healthy as they head into their Week 15 matchup.

Texans @ Jaguars

The Texans appear to be mostly healthy this week. TE Brevin Jordan (hand) did not practice on Friday after being limited all week. I suspect he’s out this weekend. RB Rex Burkhead was limited in practice on Friday and I expect him to suit up this weekend.

The Jaguars will be without the services of RB Carlos Hyde (concussion) this weekend. RB James Robinson should possibly see extended run, especially now that Urban Meyer is no longer around.

Sunday Afternoon Games

Bengals @ Broncos

The Bengals are fully healthy as they head into the weekend.

Broncos RB Javonte Williams (leg) did not practice on Thursday but returned on Friday. Head coach Vic Fangio stated that Williams will play without limitations this weekend. RB Melvin Gordon has been limited in practice all week but is expected to see his usual complement of snaps this Sunday.

Falcons @ Niners

The Falcons are fully healthy this week.

Niners RB Elijah Mitchell will miss the game this week with a knee injury and a concussion. RB Jeff Wilson is expected to be the team’s lead running back, but don’t be surprised to see WR Deebo Samuel siphon away a chunk of the high-value rushing work. Samuel has been averaging approximately seven carries per week over the last four games. It’s possible we see JaMycal Hasty get some work in the receiving game, but he should not be in your lineup. TE George Kittle was limited in practice to start the week but was upgraded to a full practice on Friday. Hopefully Kittle can post a monster game this weekend.

Packers @ Ravens

RB Aaron Jones is expected to play this weekend, despite missing practice on Thursday. Jones was limited in practice on Friday but does not have an injury designation, suggesting he’s fully healthy. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday but should suit up this weekend. Valdes-Scantling is a boom-bust FLEX play at best.

The Ravens find themselves in a world of hurt this weekend. The team’s defense is depleted, and I’d expect that Rodgers destroys them through the air. To make matters worse, QB Lamar Jackson did not practice all week and is listed as questionable. Head coach John Harbaugh was non-committal when discussing Jackson’s status, mentioning that he “has a chance” to suit up. I’m expected QB Tyler Huntley to play the full game this weekend. Note that WR Marquise Brown has been dealing with an illness and is truly a game-time decision this week. Make sure you have alternative receivers in case Brown is a late scratch this weekend.

Sunday Night Football

Saints @ Buccaneers

The Saints and Buccaneers are fully healthy as they head into Sunday Night Football. Note that the Buccaneers placed Giovani Bernard on injured reserve. RB Leonard Fournette was limited in practice this week with an ankle injury but will suit up this weekend.

Monday Games

Raiders @ Browns

The NFL postponed this game until Monday, given the COVID-outbreak at the Browns’ facility.

On the Raiders side of the ball, the team will once again be without the services of TE Darren Waller.

Browns players bear plenty of monitoring this weekend. Several key players are on the COVID-19 list but it's possible we see a few get activated before Monday. Note that RB Kareem Hunt and WR Anthony Schwartz have been ruled out this week and will not play. If neither QB Baker Mayfield nor QB Case Keenum can be activated, I doubt I’ll be starting any Browns this weekend.

Vikings @ Bears

Vikings WR Adam Thielen did not practice all week but could be a game-time decision. If Thielen can log a limited session on Saturday, it’s possible that he returns to limited action on Monday. RB Dalvin Cook was listed as a full participant in practice and should see the bulk of the work this weekend.

The Bears placed QB Andy Dalton and WR Allen Robinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s possible that WR Darnell Mooney sees a larger target share this week if Robinson is inactive.

Tuesday Games

Seahawks @ Rams

The Seahawks placed WR Tyler Lockett and RB Alex Collins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lockett is vaccinated and needs to turn in two negative tests before Tuesday’s matchup. I would not recommend starting Collins even if he’s active for this game.

The Rams are also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that landed 25 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. WR Odell Beckham, TE Tyler Higbee, RB Darrell Henderson, OLB Von Miller, and CB Jalen Ramsey are among some of the notable names on the list. Higbee is an interesting case, considering that he’s back on the list after successfully meeting the testing threshold to come off it. I suspect that Higbee won’t play on Tuesday but will be monitoring the status of both Beckham and Henderson.

Washington @ Eagles

The Washington Football Team placed QB Tyler Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be starting street free agent QB Garrett Gilbert. Backup QB Kyle Allen was already on the list before the game was postponed, so it’s possible that he could start on Tuesday. RB JD McKissic (concussion) has yet to practice, and his absence would lock RB Antonio Gibson into a volume-induced high-end RB2 role. WR Terry McLaurin (concussion) is trending in the right direction, whereas WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) has yet to practice and will possibly miss this game.

The Eagles should be fully healthy for Tuesday’s matchup. QB Jalen Hurts practiced in full on Friday and should return as the starter. RB Jordan Howard and RB Miles Sanders logged full practices on Friday, and I’d expect that we don’t see either RB Boston Scott or RB Kenneth Gainwell on Tuesday.

Enjoy the games, everyone!