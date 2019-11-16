Injury Report: Week 11

Week 11 of the fantasy football season is finally here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need to leave the weekend with a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 11 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, Ian Hartitz dives into which receivers are destined for production in his WR/CB Matchups Analysis, Hayden Winks breaks down every matchup in his famous Fantasy Forecast Column, and I preview NBC's nightcap in my Sunday Night 7 piece.

I'm also here to shed some light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I'll also join Josh Norris and a rotating member of the crew every Sunday morning at noon ET on the Rotoworld Fantasy Football Show to answer all of your pressing start/sit decisions.

Early Games

Falcons @ Panthers

*Even in opening as seven-point home favorites, the Panthers have been bet down to -4 across most sports books — a positive sign for Brian Hill’s first start in a juicy matchup against Carolina’s struggling trenches. Having out-snapped both Qadree Ollison and Kenjon Barner 38 to 10 in place of Devonta Freeman (foot, out) last week, Hill figures to handle 20-25 touches (the majority being carries) on a Freeman-like 65-plus percent of Atlanta’s offensive snaps. I rank Brian Hill RB14 for Week 11, whereas RotoPat currently has him slotted as his RB15. Russell Gage also makes for a WR5/6 and stone-minimum DFS cash game reach in a pinch since Austin Hooper’s (knee, out) absence vacates a whopping 16.4 slot snaps per game plus an 18 percent target share and team-highs in targets inside the 10-yard line (5) and end zone (7).

*Top corner James Bradberry (groin) got green-lighted for his one-on-one matchup opposite Julio Jones, but the statuses of backup corners Donte Jackson (leg, questionable) and Ross Cockrell (quad, out) keep Calvin Ridley and Gage as viable fantasy starters.

Texans @ Ravens

*With Will Fuller (hamstring) officially ruled out, Hopkins’ 36 percent target share and WR4 status in Houston’s last three games are safe for one more week. Reminder Hopkins previously ranked as fantasy’s WR15 on 28 percent of the team’s targets with Fuller simultaneously on the field. Kenny Stills has only seen 14 targets (14%) in the interim, but his underlying usage on the 12th-most routes run (112) from Weeks 7-9 deem him a WR4 in an enticing matchup that projects to shoot over its 51.5 Vegas Implied total. Same goes for Duke Johnson as a low-end RB3 since he corralled 12 touches (including a season-high five catches) right before the Texans went off into their bye.

*Marquise Brown (ankle, probable) got a maintenance day on Thursday before returning as a limited participant to close the week. Assuming this one stays competitive to the final possession, the explosive rookie is a safe bet to exceed his 39 percent snap rate from their blowout over the Bengals. He could get there on sparing usage anyhow with Bradley Roby’s (hamstring, out) and Tashaun Gipson’s (hip/wrist, questionable) ongoing injuries forcing Bucs bust Vernon Hargreaves onto the field in his Texans debut.

Cowboys @ Lions

*Amari Cooper (knee/ankle) was limited to end the week but his ongoing ailments shouldn’t slow him down. He recently spiked 11/147/1 against the Vikings Sunday night despite heading into that one as a true question mark.

*J.D. McKissic played a season-high 58 snaps with Ty Johnson (concussion) leaving in the first quarter against Chicago but that shouldn’t be the case again with the latter already cleared. It doesn’t help either that Jeff Driskel, making his second consecutive start for Matthew Stafford (back, out), targeted his running backs at a league-low rate (7%) in Week 10. Containing Ezekiel Elliott now becomes the focus without Da’shawn Hand (ankle, out), Damon Harrison (groin, questionable), and Romeo Okwara (groin, questionable).

Jaguars @ Colts

*With Dede Westbrook (shoulder) finally cleared from his lingering shoulder injury, expect Nick Foles to lean on his slot receiver in the veteran’s first go under center since Week 1. Foles targeted his slot players at the second-highest rate among quarterbacks over the last two seasons, which is why Westbrook was initially considered a WR3 and Best Ball favorite coming into the year.

*Jacoby Brissett fortunately takes over for Brian Hoyer after the latter shockingly tanked Indy’s offense against the Dolphins last week. Zach Pascal, Eric Ebron, and Jack Doyle remain the team’s only aerial weapons with T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) still sidelined.

Bills @ Dolphins

*Buffalo heads into Week 11 with a clean bill of health (no pun intended).

*Typical defensive designations for Miami as standouts Reshad Jones (chest, questionable), Taco Charlton (elbow, questionable), Avery Moss (ankle, questionable), and Raekwon McMillan (knee, questionable) are undecided.

Broncos @ Vikings

*Even if we rob Noah Fant of his 75-yard explosion in Week 9, the fact is Jeff Heuerman’s (knee, doubtful) absence allowed the rookie to run a route on 21 of Brandon Allen’s 25 dropbacks while playing a season-high rate in snaps (86%) against the Browns. Expect the same type of usage against a Vikings Defense that permitted Travis Kelce (6/44), Jack Doyle (4/61), Eric Ebron (3/26), and Demetrius Harris (3/25) to turn in serviceable performances over Denver’s last three contests.

*Adam Thielen’s (hamstring) absentee slip arguably pins Dalvin Cook over Christian McCaffrey as the week’s top play since Cook’s led Minnesota in targets (20) over their last three games. Kyle Rudolph remains a touchdown-or-bust flier.

Saints @ Buccaneers

*Marshon Lattimore (hamstring, out) held Mike Evans to a goose egg on three targets the last time these two teams squared off in Week 5. That assignment now falls to Eli Apple and incumbent No. 2 corner P.J. Williams along the sidelines with fourth-round rookie Chauncey Gardner-Johnson being thrust into the slot versus Chris Godwin.

*Drew Brees’ path to busting in Week 11 got even smaller with the Bucs losing CB M.J. Stewart (knee, out) for 3-4 weeks. Carlton Davis (hip) is also questionable behind a front-seven missing starting OLBs Carl Nassib (groin) and Anthony Nelson (hamstring).

Jets @ Redskins

*Much like last week, Le’Veon Bell’s (ribs, probable) fully expected to suit up as a 20-touch RB2 despite being perpetually limited throughout at practice.

*If there were ever a time for No. 15 overall pick Dwayne Haskins to connect with both Terry McLaurin and Derrius Guice (knee, in), it would be against a fading Jets Defense potentially short LBs Brandon Copeland (hip/thumb, questionable), Neville Hewitt (neck/knee, questionable), C.J. Mosley (groin, out), and Paul Worrilow (quad, out) as well as CB Darryl Roberts (calf, doubtful) and interior pass rushers Henry Anderson (shoulder, questionable) and Steve McLendon (neck, questionable).

Afternoon Games

Cardinals @ 49ers

*David Johnson was a full participant at practice and wasn’t listed on Arizona’s final injury report. Anyone who watched him run last week, however, can tell he’s battling significantly more than a one-week recovery period. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said both Kenyan Drake and Johnson “will have packages and do certain things” after DJ failed to get a single snap in the fourth quarter against the Bucs. I rank Drake higher than Johnson in a vacuum and would play Duke Johnson and Raheem Mostert (see below) over the latter in season-long leagues this week.

*Assuming Mostert’s (knee, questionable) cleared for kick-off, he’s projected to sponge Matt Breida’s (knee, out) role behind Tevin Coleman. In Weeks 2 and 3 without Coleman available, Mostert handled 25 carries and 3/68/1 receiving on a team-high 38 percent of San Francisco’s offensive snaps; Breida led with 26 carries in that stint while Jeff Wilson punched in four touchdowns on eight touches inside the 10 (!). Ostensibly the 49ers’ crowned ‘red zone back’, Coleman should (though it's hardly guaranteed) see a slight increase in snaps all the while winning out on the goal line over Wilson. Mostert still makes for a strong low-end RB3 fill-in since he recorded RB2 and RB36 finishes in his three-headed role sans Coleman this year. Fantasy players should also fire up rookie Deebo Samuel as a Top 30 option even if Emmanuel Sanders (ribs, questionable) is active. For what it's worth, I started Samuel over JuJu Smith-Schuster on a high-stakes FFPC Championship team this week. George Kittle’s (knee/ankle, doubtful) unavailability also firmly entrenches Ross Dwelley as a matchup-based streaming TE2. Dwelley quietly ran 47 routes and saw seven targets without Kittle on the field Monday night.

Bengals @ Raiders

*Consider this your weekly reminder that A.J. Green (ankle, out) isn’t expected to take the field for Cincinnati in ‘19.

*Slot corner Lamarcus Joyner’s (hamstring, out) absence keeps Tyler Boyd in play as a high-floor WR2 from the middle of the field. Boyd soaked up a team-high eight targets for Cincinnati in Week 10 and projects with a respectable ceiling since Cincinnati’s uphill climb begins at kick-off.

Patriots @ Eagles

*Ben Watson led all tight ends in routes run (40) in Week 9 before New England limped off into their bye. The 38-year-old makes for a streaming TE2 yet again since Matt LaCosse (knee) remains questionable.

*Expect a league-high rate of 12 personnel without Alshon Jeffery (ankle, out) available on the perimeter — a big boost for both Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert with Patrick Chung (heel/chest) officially ruled out. The largest trickle down opportunity still comes from Jordan Howard’s (shoulder, questionable) and Darren Sproles’ (quad, IR) likely absences. Howard wasn’t cleared for contact following Philadelphia’s bye, making the end-of-week addition of Jay Ajayi concerning for Howard’s outlook over the final seven games. Either De’Angelo Henderson (practice squad) or Ajayi are expected to be active behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, but neither should be considered a threat to the rookie’s inevitable workload. If Sanders handles even five more carries than his average 8.4 on the season, his projected 17-21 touches make him RB3 viable since the Patriots have recently been gutted up the middle for 35/231 and 6.6 yards per carry by Nick Chubb and Mark Ingram. I would play Sanders over David Montgomery (see below) when/if Howard’s officially scratched.

Sunday Night

Bears @ Rams

*David Montgomery (ankle) reportedly rolled his ankle in practice mid-week and sat out of Thursday’s session altogether. Barring an overnight update from Adam Schefter, fantasy players should expect a decision on the rookie to go all the way to kick-off. Tarik Cohen would be the obvious pivot to stash if he’s available on your waivers. Fourth-year UDFA Ben Braunecker should also see an uptick in volume as a streaming TE2 and single-game DFS dart with both Trey Burton (calf, IR) and Adam Shaheen (foot, out) shelved. An agile SPARQ standout who averaged 17.7 yards per catch at Harvard, ‘Braunk’ spiked a touchdown on only 18 snaps off the bench last week.

*Already under pressure at the fifth-highest rate (39.8%) among starters, Jared Goff projects to be under duress permanently Sunday night with C Brian Allen (knee, IR) and RT Rob Havenstein (knee, out) missing from Los Angeles’ trenches. Braunecker is also relevant since both Gerald Everett (wrist, questionable) and Tyler Higbee (knee, questionable) are game-time calls, making the former the pivot if looking to take Everett’s decision down to the wire. Brandin Cooks (concussion, out) also remains droppable with his status for the rest of the season in doubt.

Monday Night

Chiefs @ Chargers

*Damien Williams missed the Chiefs' last two practices for personal reasons and was promptly slapped with the 'Q' tag Saturday afternoon. Assuming Austin Ekeler isn't available, LeSean McCoy is obviously the pivot to roster if waiting for Monday night. Darrel Williams is also a last-ditch effort for deeper leagues. All of LT Eric Fisher (core), RT Mitchell Schwartz (knee), and RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) were recently cleared, grouping Kansas City’s starting o-line on the field together for the first time since Week 2.

*Melvin Gordon should have no issues flattening the Chiefs’ run defense even if starters Sam Tevi (knee, questionable) and Russell Okung (groin, questionable) don’t suit up. It took some time, but Gordon’s 42/188/3 rushing line in his last two games suggests he’s finally hit himself into game shape.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, follow @Rotoworld_FB or @notJDaigle on Twitter.