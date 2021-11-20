Injury Report: Week 11

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!

Welcome back to the Saturday Injury Report! Every week I’ll be looking at injuries across the league for the upcoming slate of games.

Early Games

Colts @ Bills

The Colts are fully healthy heading into this game.

Bills WR Cole Beasley is dealing with a rib injury and was limited in practice on Thursday. His practice status hasn’t been updated as of publication, but I expect that he’s active on Sunday.

Ravens @ Bears

Ravens WR Marquise Brown is dealing with a thigh injury. Brown missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Brown logged a limited practice on Friday, suggesting he will play this Sunday. I’d start Brown this week but would be wary of the possibility that the team might limit Brown’s snaps if they jump out to an early lead. Latavius Murray was limited in practice all week and I expect that he might play this Sunday. I’d shy away from starting him unless you’re truly desperate for a running back or a FLEX play.

The Bears return from bye this week and are dealing with a couple of injures to their receiving corps. Allen Robinson has not practiced all week with a hamstring injury and is currently listed as doubtful. My best guess is that he misses the game this Sunday. Bears WR Darnell Mooney is dealing with a foot injury and was limited in practice all week. I’d expect he suits up and sees a good chunk of volume on Sunday.

Lions @ Browns

The Lions are in a world of hurt this week. Starting quarterback Jared Goff did not practice all week with an oblique injury and it looks like he’s going to miss the game on Sunday. Backup QB Tim Boyle will start this Sunday. The team is also potentially without the services of Jamaal Williams this week. Williams is dealing with a thigh injury and was limited in practice all week. Although Williams is a true gametime decision, my best guess is that he misses as the team plays again on Thanksgiving. Backup RB Jermar Jefferson has been ruled out with a knee/ankle injury.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been dealing with a knee injury all season. He was limited in practice on Friday and will play this Sunday. WR Anthony Schwartz was ruled out with a concussion and Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) should see some extra work if he’s able to start this weekend. QB Baker Mayfield is dealing with a myriad of injuries, but it sounds like he’s going to play. The team should not let him play more than the first half, as RB Nick Chubb returns from the COVID19/reserve list this week. A steady dose of the run game is the right remedy to beating the Lions, so I’d expect that Chubb is in line for a massive day.

Texans @ Titans

The Texans appear to be fully healthy heading into their matchup this Sunday.

The Titans will be without RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion) this week. Fire up D’Onta Foreman as a strong RB2 play. Additionally, TE Geoff Swaim will miss the week with a concussion.

Packers @ Vikings

As expected, RB Aaron Jones will miss this week. The running back is dealing with a “mild” MCL sprain and might be back next week. A.J. Dillon is a high upside RB2 play this week. WR Allen Lazard is dealing with a shoulder injury and didn’t practice all week. Lazard is listed as doubtful for Sunday.

The Vikings are fully healthy this week.

Dolphins @ Jets

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa logged a full practice on Thursday and Friday and will slide back in as the team’s starter. Jacoby Brissett is dealing with a knee injury but was not limited in practice all week.

Jets QB Zach Wilson is still dealing with a knee injury and was limited in practice all week. The team has already announced Joe Flacco as the starter and I’d guess that Wilson misses one more week.

Saints @ Eagles

Alvin Kamara has been dealing with a lingering knee injury the last two weeks. Kamara was declared out for Sunday, locking in Mark Ingram as the team’s every-down workhorse. Ty Montgomery will miss the game with an injured hand as well. QB Taysom Hill was limited in practice to start the week but logged a limited session on Friday. I suspect he’ll be active on Sunday, but only deployed in case of emergency.

TE Dallas Goedert cleared the concussion protocol and practiced in full on Friday.

Washington @ Panthers

Washington will be without the services of TE Ricky Seals-Jones this week and the outlook for TE Logan Thomas isn’t looking much better. Curtis Samuel practiced on a limited basis on Friday after not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday. I don’t expect Samuel to suit up this week.

Not exactly an injury, but Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that Cam Newton will start and P.J. Walker will “probably” play.

49ers @ Jaguars

Niners RB Elijah Mitchell is currently doubtful for Sunday. 49ers general manager John Lynch noted that Mitchell is currently a game-time decision. If Mitchell fails to go, Jeff Wilson Jr. is a viable RB2 play as JaMycal Hasty is already out.

RB James Robinson remains limited in practice with a heel/knee injury and is questionable for this Sunday. I think that Robinson will suit up this week. Carlos Hyde practiced in full on Friday and I’d expect him to see his typical workload this weekend.

Afternoon Games

Bengals @ Raiders

The Bengals are fully healthy coming out of their bye week.

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs remains limited in practice all week. He’s been dealing with a knee injury all season long, but I’d expect that he suites up this week. He should be a fine floor RB2 play this Sunday.

Cowboys @ Chiefs

The Cowboys will be without the services of Amari Cooper for this Sunday. Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID list and is now in a race against time to get cleared before the Thanksgiving game. Michael Gallup is a strong WR2 play this week and TE Dalton Schultz should accrue some increased usage as well.

The Chiefs are fully healthy for what is hopefully a barnburner of a game.

Cardinals @ Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals have already ruled out WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) for this week. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury noted that Kyler Murray is a game-time decision. Murray was limited in practice all week, so I’d recommend to keep tabs on his status over the course of this weekend.

Seahawks RB Chris Carson will not return this season. Carson’s neck injury required surgery, and he has been placed on the season-ending injured reserve list. In Carson’s absence, Collins is the team’s locked-in starting RB. After not practicing all week, TE Gerald Everett logged a full practice on Friday and makes for a solid dart throw at the position.

Sunday Night Football

Steelers @ Chargers

It looks like the Steelers will get Ben Roethlisberger back this week. Additionally, WR Chase Claypool logged a full practice on Friday and appears to be ready to go. Claypool did not have an injury designation for this Sunday and is hopefully over the toe injury he suffered.

The Chargers are fully healthy as they head into Sunday Night Football.

Monday Night Football

Giants @ Buccaneers

The Giants appear to be mostly healthy coming out of their bye week. WR Sterling Shepard returned to practice on Friday after not practicing all week and was a limited participant. Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker were both limited in practice all week, but I’d expect that both will be active on Monday Night Football. Barkley will be a high-end RB2 if he’s able to go for MNF.

TE Rob Gronkowski was a full participant in practice and should be ready to feast against the Giants’ secondary. WR Chris Godwin was limited in practice but I expect that he plays on MNF. WR Antonio Brown is still dealing with an ankle injury and has yet to practice. I strongly doubt that Brown plays this week.

Enjoy the games, everyone!