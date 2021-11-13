Injury Report: Week 10

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Welcome back to the Saturday Injury Report! Every week I’ll be looking at injuries across the league for the upcoming slate of games.

Early Games

Falcons @ Cowboys

The Falcons are mostly healthy for this game.

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be getting healthier as they enter this matchup. Ezekiel Elliott was limited in practice all week, but he logged a full practice on Friday. He will be looking to feast on the Falcons’ pillow soft rush defense. Amari Cooper was limited in practice all week with a hamstring injury. I’d expect that he plays on Sunday. CeeDee Lamb practiced in full all week and is a high-upside WR2 in this prime bounceback spot for the Cowboys.

Saints @ Titans

Saints RB Alvin Kamara is expected to miss this week with a knee injury. In his absence, Mark Ingram is expected to carry the load. I’d expect that Ingram will also be a threat in the receiving game. You can plug in Ingram as a solid RB2 option this week.

Rinse and repeat with WR Julio Jones, who was limited in practice earlier this week before failing to practice on Friday. I’d expect that Jones suits up on Sunday, but his upside is severely limited. AJ Brown was upgraded to a full participant in practice on Thursday but did not practice on Friday. I’d expect that Brown plays on Sunday as well. Note that Ryan Tannehill is dealing with an illness, but it does not carry an injury designation. Tannehill will play this Sunday.

Jaguars @ Colts

Story continues

Despite dealing with an ankle injury, Trevor Lawrence will suit up on Sunday. He practiced this week on a limited basis and hopefully can play well against the Colts. Jaguars RB James Robinson could be back on Sunday as well. The running back is dealing with a heel injury, but he practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday. It does look like he will suit up and makes for a solid RB2 play this week.

Colts’ wide receiver TY Hilton cleared the concussion protocol and will suit up on Sunday. He is well off the fantasy radar. You could do a lot better if you need a flier at the wide receiver spot.

Browns @ Patriots

The Browns will be missing the services of Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton this Sunday. D’Ernest Johnson is the lone healthy running back on the Browns and is expected to see all the work.

Both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson suffered concussions last Sunday and are both questionable for this week. Both Harris and Stevenson failed to practice all week and neither player is expected to suit up this Sunday. Brandon Bolden is a name to snag if you need a running back and play in PPR formats.

Bills @ Jets

The Bills are getting healthier as they head into this matchup. The team gets back Dawson Knox, which should provide a boost to their offense. Additionally, the team should have the services of Zack Moss on Sunday. Moss suffered a concussion last week and has yet to clear the league’s concussion protocol but is expected to play on Sunday.

The Jets will have WR Corey Davis and RB Tevin Coleman available this week. I’d caution against starting either player this week.

Lions @ Steelers

The Lions will not have the services of Jamaal Williams this weekend. Despite the tough matchup, D’Andre Swift is a locked in low-end RB1 this week.

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is out for Week 10 with a toe injury. Claypool is considered to be week to week and in his absence I expect Pat Freiermuth sees the bulk of the work.

Buccaneers @ Washington

The Buccaneers are hurting coming out of their bye week. WR Antonio Brown is dealing with a lingering ankle injury and has been ruled out for Sunday. Additionally, TE Rob Gronkowski will miss this week with a back injury. WR Chris Godwin is a true game time decision as he’s battling a foot injury.

The Washington Football Team will be lacking the services of WR Curtis Samuel and TE Thomas Logan this week. Samuel has not fully recovered from the groin injury he suffered and Thomas is “just not ready to be put on the football field” per head coach Ron Rivera. Notably, RB Antonio Gibson is still dealing with his shin injury and was limited in practice all week. J.D. McKissic makes for a fine start in ppr formats if you’re desperate at running back.

Editor’s Note: NBC Sports Predictor: Play for FREE and win huge jackpots up to $100,000! Download the app today.

Afternoon Games

Panthers @ Cardinals

The Panthers finally placed QB Sam Darnold on injured reserve. It’s ostensibly the end of the Darnold era in Carolina, considering that they added QB Cam Newton to the roster. I should note that RB Christian McCaffrey does not carry an injury designation and is good to go this Sunday.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray returned to practice on Friday and practiced on a limited basis. He’s yet to be cleared for Sunday but appears to be trending in the right direction. Additionally, DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore are both game-time decisions for Sunday as well. I’d expect that Moore suits up, whereas Hopkins might miss another week. The team placed Chase Edmonds on injured reserve which means that James Conner can be fired up as a low-end RB1 for the foreseeable future.

Vikings @ Chargers

The Vikings appear to be mostly healthy as they head into Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Although Keenan Allen was limited in practice with a knee injury all week, I’d expect that he continues to see the bulk of the targets this weekend. RB Justin Jackson did not practice all week and I don’t think that he will suit up this weekend.

Eagles @ Broncos

Neither the Eagles nor the Broncos are expected to miss any of their key players this Sunday.

Seahawks @ Packers

Rejoice, for the Seattle Seahawks will get Russell Wilson back this weekend. Wilson has practiced without any limitations and put his own health at “90 percent” for this matchup. Additionally, the team will get back WR D’Wayne Eskridge (concussion) and RB Chris Carson (neck) this week. The team should be fully healthy as they look to make up some ground in the playoff race.

Fresh from the weirdest media tour in history, Aaron Rodgers is back and will take over under center for the Green Bay Packers.

Sunday Night Football

Chiefs @ Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs designated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire has been sidelined since spraining his MCL in Week 5 and it appears that he might be back for the team. Head coach Andy Reid noted that it’s “probably a stretch” to expect that Edwards-Helaire returns to action this week. Fire up Darrell Williams as a high-upside RB2 play.

The Raiders are fully healthy as they head into Sunday Night Football.

Monday Night Football

Rams @ 49ers

Recently acquired LB Von Miller practiced in limited fashion on Friday, suggesting that he’s potentially returning to the field for Monday Night Football.

The 49ers will potentially be without the services of RB JaMycal Hasty, who has yet to practice this week. TE George Kittle has been limited in practice all week, but I’d expect that he plays with no limitations on Monday night.

Enjoy the games, everyone!