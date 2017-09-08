Injury Report: Week 1

The first week of the regular season is finally here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need to start the season out right. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 1 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in his award-winning Matchups Column.



As for me, I am here to shed some light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.



Early Games

Jets @ Bills

*The Jets begin their quest for the No. 1 pick relatively healthy, with just TE Jordan Leggett (knee) and S Rontez Miles (eye) scheduled to miss. Everyone else practiced in full all week.



*It is a similar story for the Bills, who will be without just LB Tanner Vallejo (knee) and DT Jerel Worthy (concussion). Jordan Matthews (chest) practiced in full all week, but he has not worked much with his new team. He may not see a normal target load. LeSean McCoy (illness) and LT Cordy Glenn (foot) are good to go.



Jaguars @ Texans

*Dede Westbrook (core) was ruled out on Friday morning before being sent to injured reserve in the afternoon. He is eligible to return Week 9. Both T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) and S Tashaun Gipson (ankle) are questionable. Yeldon looks like a true game-time decision, but he is not on the fantasy radar anyway with Leonard Fournette atop the depth chart.



*Will Fuller (collarbone) will be out several more weeks, but it is promising he did not land on injured reserve. Alfred Blue (ankle) will also miss this week, leaving rookie D'Onta Foreman as Lamar Miller’s primary backup. Despite missing time at the end of camp, DeAndre Hopkins, C.J. Fiedorowicz, and Braxton Miller are all ready to go.



Steelers @ Browns

*Pittsburgh could be without OLB Bud Dupree, who popped up on the injury report Thursday with a shoulder issue. The fact he was not able to practice on Friday raises red flags. Anthony Chickillo is next up on the depth chart. The Steelers will be without OT Jerald Hawkins (knee).



*No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett will sit this week because of a high-ankle sprain, and will likely miss at least a couple more games after that. Despite being listed with a knee injury, Kenny Britt practiced in full all week. He is good to go. NT Danny Shelton (knee) is questionable.



Cardinals @ Lions

*ILB Deone Bucannon (ankle) will sit this week, and Bruce Arians made it sound like he could end up missing more time. Both LG Mike Iupati (triceps) and DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf) are questionable. Iupati got in limited practices all week, while Nkemdiche was active on Thursday and Friday.



*After missing all of training camp, Ziggy Ansah (knee) only practiced on a limited basis this week and is listed as questionable. He likely will play, but the Lions’ pass rush is too weak to have Ansah at less than 100 percent. Kenny Golladay (ankle) should play through a questionable tag, but he is expected to share No. 3 WR snaps with T.J. Jones. OT Corey Robinson (foot) is also questionable.



Falcons @ Bears

*The Falcons enter the season relatively healthy, with backup RB Brian Hill (ankle) the only player likely to miss. RB Terron Ward (hamstring) and OL Austin Pasztor (chest) are questionable.



*Because they are the Bears, CB Prince Amukamara (ankle) is listed as doubtful, but he is not going to play after sitting out the entire week of practice. LG Kyle Long (ankle) and WR Markus Wheaton (finger) are also unlikely to play despite some limited practices and a questionable tag. Cody Whitehair will kick over from center to seal the breach. OLB Pernell McPhee (knee, questionable) does seem to have a good shot to suit up.



Raiders @ Titans

*The biggest fantasy story on the Raiders' injury report is Sebastian Janikowski’s back, which has him questionable after a limited week of practice. Whether the Raiders add a kicker or not on Saturday should tell the story. LB Cory James (knee) and CB Gareon Conley (shin) are also questionable. DB Keith McGill (foot) and FB Jamize Olawale (quad) are out.



*An expected starter, CB LeShaun Sims’ (groin) absence quietly is an important development. First-round CB Adoree' Jackson, who struggled in the preseason, likely will be forced into a big role against a good passing attack. LT Taylor Lewan (ankle) was taken off the injury report after returning to practice Friday.



Ravens @ Bengals

*Joe Flacco (back), Jeremy Maclin (hand), Breshad Perriman (thigh), Danny Woodhead (thigh), and LT Ronnie Stanley (knee) practiced in full all week. Baltimore will be a little thin in the secondary with both CB Jaylen Hill (thigh, out) and CB Sheldon Price (concussion, doubtful) set to miss.



*Expected to be out until perhaps Week 3 with a knee injury, No. 9 overall pick John Ross surprisingly returned to practice Thursday and is listed as questionable. He is still unlikely to play, but it is a great sign moving forward. Jeremy Hill (ankle) and Tyler Eifert (knee) practiced in full all week. TE C.J. Uzomah (ankle) and S Shawn Williams (elbow) are out.



Eagles @ Redskins

*With Nick Foles (elbow) and LB Jordan Hicks (quad) back to full health, the Eagles have no injury concerns entering the season.



*Considering his history, it is pleasantly surprising Josh Doctson (hamstring) is not listed on the final injury report, but Jamison Crowder (hip) is questionable after showing up as limited Thursday. It is promising he was able to get in some work Friday, and he fully expects to play. OLB Ryan Anderson (neck) and C Spencer Long (knee) are questionable.



Afternoon Games

Colts @ Rams

*The Colts are the most banged up team heading into Week 1. Andrew Luck (shoulder), C Ryan Kelly (foot), and CB Vontae Davis (groin) headline the group scheduled to miss, but No. 3 WR Chester Rogers (hamstring) and OG Ian Silberman (lumbar) are also out. No one in that group got in any practice this week while Luck, Kelly, and Davis are likely to miss multiple games. Scott Tolzien will be under center while Luck is out. Thoughts and prayers.



*The Rams are on the other end of the spectrum from the Colts with no one even limited this week.



Panthers @ 49ers

*Cam Newton (throwing shoulder) is officially listed as questionable, but he practiced in full all week and will undoubtedly be ready to go Sunday. It is the same story for Curtis Samuel (ankle) and DE Daeshon Hall (knee). DT Kyle Love (ankle) also should play, but DT Vernon Butler (knee) is doubtful while CB Cole Luke (ankle) and LB Jared Norris (groin) are out.



*George Kittle (hamstring), LB Aaron Lynch (back), and CB Jimmie Ward (hamstring) were limited all week in practice and listed as questionable. Even if Kittle plays, he is not a viable fantasy option until we see how the post-Vance McDonald targets shake out. In truth, he likely will not be after that, either.



Seahawks @ Packers

*Seattle is calling Thomas Rawls (ankle, questionable) a game-time decision, which is surprising since he practiced in full all week. If he cannot play, Eddie Lacy and C.J. Prosise would pick up the slack with Chris Carson perhaps stealing some work. Tyler Lockett (knee) and Richard Sherman (thigh) are also listed as questionable, but there does not seem to be any concern about their availability. DE Frank Clark (wrist), S Delano Hill (shoulder), and DT Jarran Reed (shoulder) round out the questionable list. LB Michael Wilhoite (calf) will sit.



*RT Bryan Bulaga (ankle) is officially questionable, but it sounds like he will be available. DE Montravius Adams (foot) is out.



Sunday Night

Giants @ Cowboys

*Odell Beckham (ankle) is officially listed as questionable after missing every practice this week. It would be surprising if he suits up, but it sounds like the Giants will at least give him a chance on Sunday. Owners who want to take it to game time need a backup plan like Sterling Shepard in place. LB Keenan Robinson (concussion) is out.



*Ezekiel Elliott will play Sunday night, and it looks like he will be available all season after being granted a preliminary injunction on Friday. LB Anthony Hitchens (ankle) is out while CB Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) is questionable.



Monday Night

Saints @ Vikings

*LT Terron Armstead (shoulder) somewhat surprisingly avoided the PUP list, but he will not play Monday night. First-round rookie Ryan Ramczyk will man the left side.



*Minnesota has no fantasy injuries of note, but DE Brian Robison (groin) and CB Tramaine Brock (groin) will likely be listed as questionable.



Chargers @ Broncos

*No. 7 overall pick Mike Williams (back) avoided the PUP list, but he has yet to resume running routes at full speed. He is at least a couple weeks away.



*Jamaal Charles (knee) did not practice Thursday, but it appears to have just been a veteran day off. DE Jared Crick (back) does look in danger of sitting, however, while Devontae Booker (wrist) and Paxton Lynch (shoulder) likely will miss multiple games. DE Derek Wolfe (ankle) looks on track to play Monday night.