Injury Report: Week 1

Fortunately faced with another light week of injuries, fantasy players need be focused on just three crucial game-time calls heading into Sunday. Chargers wideout Mike Williams (knee, questionable) bats leadoff among those to watch as he most recently turned Hunter Henry’s absence in ’18 into a breakout 43/664/10 sophomore campaign. Coach Anthony Lynn wasn’t all too confident the third-year receiver would suit up at the end of the day, stating he’s “absolutely concerned” before the team went out and signed practice squad WR Anthony Johnson to the active roster. It’s admittedly impossible to be confident starting Williams if he’s somehow declared active, but his absence would both heighten Austin Ekeler’s ceiling as a receiver out of the backfield and create a path for Travis Benjamin as a sneaky stone-minimum DFS tournament play.

Already short Sterling Shepard (concussion) on Sunday, Cody Latimer’s (calf, questionable) pending availability could leave the Giants with Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard, and T.J. Jones (signed Thursday) in three-wide sets. Latimer’s absence may not seem like much, but the fifth-year pro quietly ran the second-most routes for the Giants in Week 1 all the while doubling up Evan Engram in air yards (164-72) as the team’s primary downfield threat. Without any proven receivers to trust against Buffalo’s stout secondary, 30-plus touches is genuinely in the range of outcomes for Saquon Barkley as New York will presumably force-feed him and Engram as a dwindled (but concentrated) target tree rather than getting any newcomers involved.

Trending positive towards Sunday with day-to-day status, Joe Mixon (ankle, questionable) will likely suit up, rendering every ‘out’ useless around him. Giovani Bernard handled every touch in Week 1 from the moment Mixon exited in the mid-first quarter, but it won’t matter if the latter plays. If he’s declared active, the third-year runner is merely a low-floor RB4 since he can’t be trusted. He would also knock Bernard down as peg to RB3/FLEX status rather than getting run all to himself as a true RB1 for Week 2.

Other injuries to keep in mind (in no particular order) when setting your lineups this weekend:

Jags shadow CB Jalen Ramsay isn’t expected to have partner in crime A.J. Bouye (hip, questionable) available to lean on along the opposite sideline. Fire up Will Fuller with confidence and cross your fingers rookie Gardner Minshew can keep Jacksonville competitive…Cardinals RT Marcus Gilbert (knee) remains out for Arizona’s Week 2 contest against the Ravens, pinning swinging gate OT Justin Murray in the trenches for a second straight start. Fortunately for their offense, it may not matter since Baltimore corners Jimmy Smith (knee, out) and Marlon Humphrey (back, questionable) are banged up. Even if the Ravens take a commanding lead (as their -13 line at home suggests), the Cardinals should have no issue feeding both Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk in the slot…Getting in limited sessions to close the week, Bears TE Trey Burton (groin, questionable) may be able to suit up for the first time this season. Expect a limited role out the gates even if he does play…Texans slot wideout Keke Coutee (ankle) is good to go and should eat at Kenny Still’ 60 percent slot usage from Sunday rather than chipping away at DeAndre Hopkins’ and Fuller’s routes on the outside…With Colts No. 2 Devin Funchess (collarbone, IR) officially done for the year, expect Deon Cain to immediately step in and find success against the divisional foe Titans. Cain was the safe bet to emerge as Indy’s No. 2 in ’18 before tearing his ACL in training camp…With Albert Wilson (hip, out) missing in action, the Dolphins will likely turn to DeVante Parker, Allen Hurns, and Jakeem Grant in three-wide sets. Hurns (1/22) notably logged 77.8 percent of Miami’s slot snaps once Wilson went down for the count against the Ravens in Week 1…Jets premiere defenders Quinnen Williams (ankle, questionable) and C.J. Mosley (groin, questionable) are true question marks heading into Monday night and need to get at least one limited session under their belts to be deemed legitimate threats against Baker Mayfield and the Browns’ offense. Note that this line (Browns -2.5) was initially removed once Sam Darnold (mono) was announced out and resurfaced as Cleveland -6.5…Raiders could be squaring off against Patrick Mahomes sans All-World S Jonathan Abram (shoulder, IR) and top cornerback Gareon Conley (neck, questionable)…In an all-too-obvious bounce-back spot for the Steelers at home, it only helps James Conner’s chances to get off the schneid that grating DT Poona Ford (calf, doubtful) is expected to sit this one out…Washington had no choice but to sign putrid slot corner Aaron Colvin off the streets Friday since both Quinton Dunbar (knee, questionable) and Fabian Moreau (ankle, doubtful) were downgraded as the week progressed. It’s a good thing the Redskins aren’t facing a quarterback who averaged 12.7 yards per attempt in the season opener. Wait…