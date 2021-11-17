Injury Report: Warriors’ Steph Curry (hip) questionable, Andre Iguodala (hip) out vs. Cavs on Thursday

After making a statement with a 117-99 victory over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, the Golden State Warriors will move on to game three of their four-game road swing on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

To end their road trip, the Warriors will play a back-to-back, starting with the Cavaliers on Tuesday and the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Heading into a matchup with the Cavs, the Warriors could be without a pair of key contributors. Coming off an impressive performance against the Nets, Steph Curry is listed as questionable with a left hip contusion.

On Tuesday, Curry played 29 minutes, scoring a game-high 37 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field. The two-time Most Valuable Player has led Golden State to a league-best 12-2 record to open the season while averaging 28.7 points on 45.4% shooting from the field.

If Curry is held out, Damion Lee, Gary Payton II and Jordan Poole could see an increased role in Steve Kerr’s rotation.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

Some notable Warriors injury news: Steph Curry is questionable tomorrow in Cleveland with a left hip contusion, Andre Iguodala is out with left hip injury management. Rest day for Iguodala. It’s front end of back-to-back. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 17, 2021

Joining Curry on the latest injury report is Andre Iguodala. The veteran forward is set to miss Thursday’s contest with left hip injury management. On Tuesday against the Nets, Iguodala tallied five points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field with four rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes off the bench.

The Warriors will meet the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. PT.

